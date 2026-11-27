We are less than 24 hours away from seeing who will battle it out for this year's high school football state championships here in the Magnolia State. This has been a thrilling season filled with top-notched performances, surprising upsets and games that will be remembered for years. But before we look back on the season that was, we still have two more exciting weeks of football this fall.

Tupelo, Warren Central and Brookhaven have had a stranglehold on the top three spots in recent weeks, and each team is looking to make it back to the classification's state championship games. Warren Central and Brookhaven are looking to repeat as champions if they win this weekend while Tupelo is looking to make their third-straight state championship game.

Louisville has come on strong as of recent, and they are looking to make it back to the title game for the first time since 2024. Their last championship came in 2023.

Meanwhile, Oak Grove and Brandon will take on each other while Germantown will look to pull off the biggest upset of the season if they are able to defeat Tupelo.

One of the state's most storied program and former national power, South Panola, is looking to make their first state championship appearance since 2014 which is also the last time they finished the season on top.

Lastly, Winona takes on Noxubee County this weekend, and Heidelberg, who has been dominant in 2A football, is looking to make their fourth-straight state championship game.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. Tupelo (13-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Madison Central 42-7

Next up: vs. Germantown (Class 7A Playoffs)

2. Warren Central (12-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Canton 42-24

Next up: vs. South Panola (Class 6A Playoffs)

3. Brookhaven (12-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Laurel 51-6

Next up: at Wayne County (Class 5A Playoffs)

4. Louisville (11-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Shannon 43-16

Next up: vs. Kosciusko (Class 4A playoffs)

5. Oak Grove (10-2)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated D'Iberville 35-7

Next up: vs. Brandon (Class 7A playoffs)

6. Brandon (9-3)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Meridian 39-21

Next up: at Oak Grove (Class 7A playoffs)

7. Poplarville (12-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Greene County 27-6

Next up: vs. Mendenhall (Class 4A playoffs)

8. Kosciusko (12-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Senatobia 35-26

Next up: at Louisville (Class 4A playoffs)

9. Winona (13-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Aberdeen 42-12

Next up: vs. Noxubee County (Class 3A playoffs)

10. Germantown (8-4)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated Oxford 49-42 (OT)

Next up: at Tupelo (Class 7A playoffs)

11. Noxubee County (11-2)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Choctaw County 14-13

Next up: at Winona (Class 3A playoffs)

12. South Panola (7-4)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Lake Cormorant 16-14

Next up: at Warren Central (Class 6A playoffs)

13. Picayune (9-3)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated West Jones 34-24

Next up: vs. Hattiesburg (Class 6A playoffs)

14. Jackson Prep (12-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Season complete

15. Heidelberg (11-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated East Marion 38-14

Next up: at Wesson (Class 2A playoffs)

16. Hattiesburg (9-3)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Hancock 35-10

Next up: at Picayune (Class 6A playoffs)

17. Seminary (12-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Franklin County 49-13

Next up: vs. Magee (Class 3A playoffs)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost to Oak Grove 35-7

Next up: Season complete

19. Lake Cormorant (11-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to South Panola 16-14

Next up: Season complete

20. Gulfport (9-2)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Season complete

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Season complete

22. Meridian (8-4)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to Brandon 39-21

Next up: Season complete

23. Oxford (9-3)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Lost to Germantown 49-42 (OT)

Next up: Season complete

24. Senatobia (12-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Lost to Kosciusko 35-26

Next up: Season complete

25. Starkville (7-4)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Season complete

Dropped out: Madison Central