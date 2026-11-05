Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 5, 2026)

The final week of the Mississippi high school football season for the 5-7A classifications is upon us, and there are some exciting matchups that can shake up the rankings as we enter the playoffs.

Meridian jumps all the way up to no. 12 after their win over Petal, and the Panthers drop from no. 6 to no. 13 as a result of the loss. Meridian will look to build upon this win as they take on Brandon this week.

Meanwhile, Oxford will take on Starkville in the "Little Egg Bowl" which has seeding implications in the Class 7A playoffs. Tupelo also finishes the regular season versus no. 24 DeSoto Central. Tupelo is looking to finish undefeated in the regular season for the third straight year.

The playoffs for the 1-4A classifications begin this week, and there might not be a more exciting playoff race than what we have in 4A football. Louisville, Poplarville, McComb, Kosciusko and Senatobia all have a shot at claiming the title this season.

Lastly, Winona and Noxubee County begin their playoffs in Class 3A with Winona coming in as the favorite to claim the title. And Heidelberg looks to continue their rampage through Class 2A. Is there an East Webster type team in this year's playoffs that can knock off Heidelberg? That is the biggest question for the Class 2A playoffs this season.

This is one of the most exciting months for sports each year, and this year's playoffs in the Magnolia State look to be one of the best in years.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. Tupelo (10-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Lewisburg 44-0

Next up: vs. DeSoto Central

2. Warren Central (9-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Callaway 49-0

Next up: at Canton

3. Brookhaven (9-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated North Pike 43-7

Next up: at Natchez

4. Gulfport (8-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated D'Iberville 28-24

Next up: at Harrison Central

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost to Gulfport 28-24

Next up: at Biloxi

6. Brandon (7-2)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Pearl 43-8

Next up: at Meridian

7. Louisville (8-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Greenwood 49-12

Next up: vs. Amory (Class 4A Playoffs)

8. Lake Cormorant (9-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Grenada 14-6

Next up: at Olive Branch

9. Oxford (8-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Murrah 49-6

Next up: at Starkville

10. Oak Grove (7-2)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Northwest Rankin 38-7

Next up: at Pearl

11. Poplarville (9-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Columbia 45-28

Next up: vs. Northeast Lauderdale (Class 4A Playoffs)

12. Meridian (6-3)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated Petal 52-33

Next up: vs. Brandon

13. Petal (8-2)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to Meridian 52-33

Next up: at Northwest Rankin

14. McComb (7-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated South Pike 56-26

Next up: vs. Choctaw Central (Class 4A Playoffs)

15. Jackson Prep (10-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Oak Forest Academy 56-0

Next up: vs. Jackson Academy (MAIS Class 4A - Divison I Playoffs)

16. Kosciusko (9-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Amanda Elzy 56-6

Next up: vs. Itawamba Agricultural (Class 4A Playoffs)

17. Winona (10-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Nettleton 50-22

Next up: vs. Holly Springs (Class 3A Playoffs)

18. Heidelberg (8-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Clarkdale 46-14

Next up: vs. Collins (Class 2A Playoffs)

19. Senatobia (10-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Ripley 33-7

Next up: vs. North Pontotoc (Class 4A Playoffs)

20. Starkville (6-3)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Lost to Madison Central 21-17

Next up: vs. Oxford

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Open week

Next up: at Jackson Prep (MAIS Class 4A - Division 1 Playoffs)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Parklane Academy 42-38

Next up: at Hartfield Academy (MAIS Class 4A - Division I Playoffs)

23. Noxubee County (8-2)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Aberdeen 48-20

Next up: vs. Coahoma County (Class 3A Playoffs)

24. DeSoto Central (7-2)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Hernando 39-14

Next up: at Tupelo

25. Seminary (9-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Magee 35-7

Next up: vs. West Marion

Dropped out: New Hope and Hernando