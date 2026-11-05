Updated Indiana High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Sectional Matchups and State Finals Schedule

The field is shrinking, the stakes are rising, and Indiana high school football has reached one of its most important nights of the postseason.

After two weeks of playoff action, 96 teams remain in the Indiana High School Athletic Association state football tournament. That number will be cut in half Friday, Nov. 6, when 48 sectional championships are decided across the state's six classifications.

Some of Indiana's biggest names are still standing. Undefeated Brownsburg and Warren Central headline the Class 6A contenders, while Indianapolis Cathedral and New Palestine are headed for a showdown in Class 5A.

Class 4A features several compelling matchups, including unbeaten East Noble hosting Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, undefeated Danville visiting Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and East Central traveling to Columbus East.

There is no shortage of drama in the smaller classifications, either. Evansville Memorial and Evansville Mater Dei meet in a Class 3A sectional final, while undefeated Indianapolis Lutheran and Eastern Hancock collide in Class 2A.

And in Class 1A, unbeaten Pioneer, Riverton Parke and North Daviess are among the teams hoping to keep their perfect seasons alive.

The sectional champions will advance to regional competition Nov. 13, followed by semistate games Nov. 20. The season concludes Nov. 27-28 with six state championship games at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Here are the updated 2026 Indiana high school football playoff brackets and all 48 sectional championship matchups.

Class 6A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A enters sectional championship weekend with several of Indiana's most recognizable football programs still in contention.

Brownsburg improved to 10-0 with a 48-10 victory over Zionsville in the sectional semifinals. The Bulldogs now host Ben Davis, which advanced with a 32-10 win over Avon.

Warren Central also remained unbeaten, defeating Perry Meridian 47-10. The Warriors will travel to Franklin Central, which has already won two postseason games.

Crown Point, Penn and Center Grove are among the other leading contenders.

One of the most interesting developments came in Sectional 3, where Carmel defeated Westfield 48-45 to eliminate one of the state's top teams.

Class 6A Sectional Championships — Friday, Nov. 6

Sectional 1: Crown Point at Lake Central

Sectional 2: Elkhart at Penn

Sectional 3: Hamilton Southeastern at Carmel

Sectional 4: Carroll (Fort Wayne) at Homestead

Sectional 5: Ben Davis at Brownsburg

Sectional 6: Lawrence North at North Central (Indianapolis)

Sectional 7: Warren Central at Franklin Central

Sectional 8: Columbus North at Center Grove

The eight sectional winners advance to the regional championships Nov. 13.

Class 6A state championship: Friday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Class 5A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Class 5A sectional championship round is highlighted by a matchup between two programs with extensive championship histories.

Indianapolis Cathedral will host New Palestine in Sectional 13 after both teams delivered impressive semifinal victories.

Cathedral defeated Mt. Vernon 49-7, while New Palestine advanced with a 53-35 victory over Pendleton Heights.

Elsewhere, Warsaw continued its strong season with a 44-0 shutout of Fort Wayne Wayne and will host Fort Wayne Snider.

Bloomington South also made a statement, defeating Franklin Community 63-0. The Panthers will face crosstown rival Bloomington North for a sectional championship.

Class 5A Sectional Championships — Friday, Nov. 6

Sectional 9: Munster at Chesterton

Sectional 10: LaPorte at Concord

Sectional 11: Fort Wayne Snider at Warsaw

Sectional 12: Lafayette Jefferson at Huntington North

Sectional 13: New Palestine at Indianapolis Cathedral

Sectional 14: Plainfield at Terre Haute South

Sectional 15: Bloomington South at Bloomington North

Sectional 16: Evansville North at Castle

The winners advance to the Class 5A regional championships Nov. 13.

Class 5A state championship: Saturday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Class 4A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A may have the deepest collection of compelling sectional championship matchups in the state.

Unbeaten East Noble will host Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger in a matchup featuring two of northeastern Indiana's strongest programs.

Danville, also undefeated, travels to Indianapolis Bishop Chatard in Sectional 21, while Logansport puts its perfect record on the line against Muncie Central.

Northridge, another unbeaten contender, faces NorthWood.

Meanwhile, East Central and Columbus East renew their postseason rivalry, and Indianapolis Roncalli hosts Mooresville.

The sectional semifinals eliminated several contenders, leaving eight games that could have a significant impact on the eventual state championship race.

Class 4A Sectional Championships — Friday, Nov. 6

Sectional 17: Hammond Morton at Hobart

Sectional 18: Northridge at NorthWood

Sectional 19: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger at East Noble

Sectional 20: Logansport at Muncie Central

Sectional 21: Danville at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Sectional 22: Mooresville at Indianapolis Roncalli

Sectional 23: East Central at Columbus East

Sectional 24: Evansville Harrison at Heritage Hills

The eight winners advance to regional championship games Nov. 13.

Class 4A state championship: Friday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Class 3A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features several undefeated teams and a number of programs with championship experience.

Evansville Memorial enters sectional championship weekend unbeaten after an 11-0 start. The Tigers face Evansville Mater Dei in one of southern Indiana's most anticipated matchups.

Bluffton is also undefeated and will host Heritage, while Indian Creek takes its perfect record to Sullivan.

Andrean, West Noble, Lawrenceburg and Tri-West are among the other contenders still alive.

The sectional championship round also includes an intriguing matchup between Western Boone and Tri-West, two programs familiar with postseason success.

Class 3A Sectional Championships — Friday, Nov. 6

Sectional 25: Andrean at Twin Lakes

Sectional 26: West Noble at Angola

Sectional 27: Heritage at Bluffton

Sectional 28: Hamilton Heights at West Lafayette

Sectional 29: Western Boone at Tri-West

Sectional 30: Lawrenceburg at Batesville

Sectional 31: Indian Creek at Sullivan

Sectional 32: Evansville Memorial at Evansville Mater Dei

The winners advance to regional competition Nov. 13.

Class 3A state championship: Saturday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Class 2A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Several undefeated teams remain in the Class 2A championship race, guaranteeing that some perfect records will come to an end Friday night.

Indianapolis Lutheran travels to Eastern Hancock in a matchup between two unbeaten teams. Lutheran enters 10-0, while Eastern Hancock is 11-0.

South Putnam, another undefeated contender, hosts Monrovia after reaching 11-0.

Brownstown Central also enters the sectional finals unbeaten and travels to Switzerland County.

Hagerstown, which has won all 11 of its games, faces a difficult road matchup against 10-1 Lapel.

Eastside is also undefeated and will visit Rochester.

Class 2A Sectional Championships — Friday, Nov. 6

Sectional 33: Knox at Wheeler

Sectional 34: Eastside at Rochester

Sectional 35: Oak Hill at Lewis Cass

Sectional 36: Hagerstown at Lapel

Sectional 37: Indianapolis Lutheran at Eastern Hancock

Sectional 38: Monrovia at South Putnam

Sectional 39: Brownstown Central at Switzerland County

Sectional 40: Linton-Stockton at North Posey

The winners advance to the Class 2A regional championships Nov. 13.

Class 2A state championship: Friday, Nov. 27, at 11 a.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Class 1A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A has already produced some dramatic finishes, and several unbeaten teams remain in contention.

Pioneer enters the sectional championship round 11-0 and will host Caston, which survived a one-point victory over Madison-Grant in the opening round.

Riverton Parke also remains undefeated and travels to Cloverdale.

North Daviess has put together an 11-0 season and will host Forest Park.

North Judson-San Pierre, South Adams, Knightstown and Milan are among the other teams competing for sectional championships.

The opening round included several narrow victories, and the sectional championship matchups offer the possibility of more surprises.

Class 1A Sectional Championships — Friday, Nov. 6

Sectional 41: West Central at North Judson-San Pierre

Sectional 42: Lafayette Central Catholic at Clinton Prairie

Sectional 43: Caston at Pioneer

Sectional 44: Fremont at South Adams

Sectional 45: Knightstown at Tri

Sectional 46: Milan at North Decatur

Sectional 47: Riverton Parke at Cloverdale

Sectional 48: Forest Park at North Daviess

The eight winners advance to regional championship games Nov. 13.

Class 1A state championship: Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.

2026 Indiana High School Football Playoff Schedule

The IHSAA state tournament began Oct. 23 with opening-round games in Classes 1A through 4A and play-in games in Classes 5A and 6A.

Sectional semifinal games followed Oct. 30.

The tournament now moves into the sectional championship round Friday, Nov. 6. The 48 sectional champions advance to regional championship games Friday, Nov. 13.

Regional winners will compete in the semistate championships Friday, Nov. 20, with the 12 remaining teams advancing to the state finals Nov. 27-28.

Indiana High School Football State Championship Dates and Location

All six Indiana high school football state championship games will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Friday, Nov. 27

11 a.m. ET: Class 2A state championship

3 p.m. ET: Class 4A state championship

7 p.m. ET: Class 6A state championship

Saturday, Nov. 28

11 a.m. ET: Class 1A state championship

3 p.m. ET: Class 3A state championship

7 p.m. ET: Class 5A state championship

Championship venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

The state championship games will be available through IHSAAtv.org and its streaming platforms.

What's Next in the Indiana High School Football Playoffs?

Friday night's sectional championships will determine which 48 teams remain in the race for six state titles.

Among the biggest games to watch are New Palestine at Indianapolis Cathedral in Class 5A, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger at East Noble in Class 4A, Evansville Memorial at Evansville Mater Dei in Class 3A and Indianapolis Lutheran at Eastern Hancock in Class 2A.

In Class 6A, undefeated Brownsburg and Warren Central will attempt to take another step toward a potential state championship showdown.

The sectional winners advance to regional competition Nov. 13, followed by the semistate championships Nov. 20.

Six teams will ultimately celebrate state championships at Lucas Oil Stadium during Thanksgiving weekend.

High School On SI will continue updating the Indiana high school football playoff brackets with final scores, regional matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.