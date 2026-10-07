Undefeated Petal Set to Oak Grove in Mississippi High School Football Showdown

Petal has survived close games, shootouts and road tests through the first six weeks of the Mississippi high school football season.

Now the games that matter most begin.

Petal and Oak Grove Open Region 3-7A Play

The unbeaten Panthers host Oak Grove on Friday night in a Region 3-7A opener that brings together two of the state's top Class 7A teams and two offenses capable of putting points on the scoreboard in a hurry.

Petal enters the matchup 6-0 after beating West Jones 49-45 last week. The Panthers have scored at least 34 points in every game this season and are averaging more than 40 points per game.

Panthers Are Battle Tested

Getting to 6-0 hasn't always been comfortable.

Petal opened the season with a 36-35 victory over Hattiesburg and later needed overtime to beat Gulfport 40-39. The Panthers have also defeated Ocean Springs, Columbia and Clinton.

That ability to win close games could become important Friday.

Oak Grove enters at 4-1 and has plenty of offensive firepower of its own. Quarterback Kellan Hall, an Old Dominion commit, has thrown for 1,265 yards and 12 touchdowns while directing an offense averaging nearly 34 points per game.

The Warriors also have running backs Roman Causey and Kaiden Toney and a receiving group featuring Micah Caraway, Jakylynn Moody and K.J. Young.

Petal counters with quarterback Caiden Belton, running backs Acely Brown and Chavez Walker and receiver Josh Crawford.

If there is a concern for the Panthers, it has been stopping opponents. Petal has surrendered 193 points through six games, including 45 to West Jones and 39 to Gulfport.

But no opponent has been able to turn those points into a victory.

Friday also begins a stretch that should reveal plenty about Petal's championship credentials. After Oak Grove, the Panthers host Brandon on Oct. 16 before finishing region play against Pearl, Meridian and Northwest Rankin.

Petal won last year's meeting with Oak Grove 28-21.

A year later, the Panthers enter the rematch with something bigger at stake: a perfect record and an opportunity to take an early step toward a Region 3-7A championship.

Petal vs. Oak Grove

When: Friday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Petal High School, Petal, Mississippi