Two nationally ranked high school football programs will meet in Las Vegas next month with national television exposure, an Overtime Nationals title and $300,000 in combined school donations on the line.

Bishop Gorman (Nevada) will host The St. James Academy (Virginia) on Wednesday, Dec. 9, in the second annual Overtime Nationals, organizers announced Tuesday.

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) at Bishop Gorman's Fertitta Field and will be televised nationally on ESPN2, with streaming available through the ESPN App.

ESPN broadcasters Joe Tessitore and Dan Orlovsky will call the matchup, which is being produced through a partnership involving Overtime and Omaha Productions.

The financial stakes are considerably higher than in last year's inaugural event. Both participating schools will receive donations, with the winner collecting $200,000 and the losing school receiving $100,000.

The matchup brings together two programs with different histories but similar ambitions.

Bishop Gorman has spent years among the nation's most recognizable high school football powers, while The St. James has rapidly established itself as a national contender.

No. 5 Bishop Gorman Gets Another National Showcase

Bishop Gorman enters the final stretch of its Nevada postseason ranked No. 5 in the latest High School On SI Power 25 national rankings.

The Gaels are 10-1 following a dominant 53-0 victory over Faith Lutheran in the Nevada Open Division semifinals.

Quarterback Ace Amina connected with Aizen Costales-Torres on a 51-yard touchdown pass on the opening play from scrimmage, setting the tone for the lopsided victory.

Bishop Gorman will face Somerset-Losee in the Nevada Open Division championship game Nov. 20 before turning its attention to the nationally televised December matchup.

The Gaels have routinely tested themselves against elite out-of-state competition, making Overtime Nationals another opportunity to strengthen their national standing.

Their only loss this season came against Miami Columbus, which defeated Bishop Gorman 33-28 in an August matchup also televised by ESPN2.

The December game will give the Gaels another opportunity to showcase their program against an opponent from outside Nevada.

The St. James Looks to Make Its National Statement

The St. James Academy, based in Springfield, Virginia, has emerged as one of the nation's most intriguing high school football programs.

The Strivers enter the matchup with an 8-1 record and are ranked No. 14 nationally by High School On SI and No. 1 in Virginia.

Unlike Bishop Gorman, which has built its reputation over decades, The St. James is a relatively new force in national high school football.

The program's rise has attracted attention from recruiting analysts and national rankings organizations, but a victory over Bishop Gorman would provide another significant accomplishment against an established powerhouse.

Hunter Mandel, Overtime's senior vice president of football properties, described The St. James as a program that deserves more national recognition.

In announcing the matchup, Mandel emphasized that Overtime Nationals was created to give leading high school programs an additional opportunity to compete on a national stage.

He also pointed to Bishop Gorman's established reputation and The St. James' opportunity to prove itself against one of the country's best-known programs.

Overtime Nationals Returns After Saint Frances Victory

The 2026 game follows the inaugural Overtime Nationals, which featured Saint Frances Academy of Baltimore against Corner Canyon of Utah in December 2025.

Saint Frances won that contest 36-20, capturing the first Overtime Nationals title.

The event is a postseason showcase organized by Overtime rather than an officially recognized national high school football championship. Overtime is again partnering with Omaha Productions to bring the event to ESPN2.

For Bishop Gorman and The St. James, the opportunity extends beyond the game itself.

Both programs will receive significant financial contributions, their players will compete before a national television audience, and the winner will add an Overtime Nationals title to its accomplishments.

How to Watch Bishop Gorman vs. The St. James

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2026

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Location: Fertitta Field, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN App

Announcers: Joe Tessitore and Dan Orlovsky

Event: 2026 Overtime Nationals