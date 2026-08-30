Former Missouri High School Football Standout Passes Away After Collapsing On College Sidelines

A former Missouri high school football standout collapsed on the sidelines at a college football game on Saturday, later passing away.

MicahJo Barnett suffered a medical emergency on the sidelines during a game between William Jewell College and Fort Lewis.

School: MicahJo Barnett 'Forever A Cardinal'

“Forever a Cardinal,” the official William Jewell Athletics X (formerly known as Twitter) account posted. “William Jewell and the Liberty (Missouri) community mourn the passing of junior MicahJo Barnett.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with MicahJo’s family, teammates, friends and coaches. A vigil will be held on the Jewell quad in honor of MicahJo and family.”

Forever a Cardinal 💔



William Jewell & the Liberty community mourn the passing of junior MicahJo Barnett.



Our thoughts & prayers are with MicahJo’s family, teammates, friends, & coaches.



A vigil will be held tonight on the Jewell quad at 8 p.m. in honor of MicahJo & family. pic.twitter.com/SXAXSGcdD4 — William Jewell Athletics (@JewellCardinals) August 29, 2026

Fallen Former Football Standout Helped Missouri High School Capture State Title

Barnett led Liberty North High School to a Missouri state football championship during his senior season. Playing for Andy Lierman, he had 1,450 all-purpose yards and scored 20 touchdowns, earning all-conference and all-state honors.

During his freshman season at William Jewell, Barnett appeared in eight games, rushing 37 times for 91 yards with a pair of touchdowns. That included a 63-yard touchdown run for the Cardinals.

Before an injury cut his sophomore season short, Johnson had started the first five games of the season for William Jewell. He rushed for 366 yards on 71 carries, scoring four times.

MicahJo Barnett Was Coming Off Career Year, Scored First Touchdown For William Jewell

That included a career-best 150 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns in a win for the Cardinals over Kentucky Wesleyan.

One of six siblings, Barnett earned academic all-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors for the 2025-2026 season. He was a business administration major at William Jewell.

According to a report by FOX4 KC’s Harold R. Kuntz, Barnett began suffering from seizure-like symptoms on the sidelines. The game between the Cardinals and Fort Scott was called off after first suspending play in the first quarter.

Barnett scored the first touchdown of the game for William Jewell, an NCAA Division II school.

Tragic, tragic day at William Jewell, remembering MicahJo Barnett. So much happiness scoring this Touchdown in the 1st quarter. Life is precious. pic.twitter.com/ODhDIVzlYs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) August 29, 2026

College Football Player The Latest In String Of Medical Emergencies Around The Country

A Kansas high school football player suffered a medical emergency after practice and later passed away earlier in August. The 17-year-old was later identified as Rylee Reece. The same happened to a Texas high school football player just days before the Reece tragedy.