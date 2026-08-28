Missouri High School Football Districts Released: Rockhurst, Kirkwood Move to Class 6
The road to the Missouri high school football state championship came into sharper focus Friday morning.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association released its 2026 football classifications and district assignments, with several notable changes across the state.
Among the biggest: Rockhurst and Kirkwood are moving from Class 5 to Class 6 after both programs produced strong 2025 seasons.
Rockhurst went 9-3 in 2025, losing to eventual state champ Platte County, 29-22, in the district championship game.
Kirkwood went 11-2 last season and advanced to the Class 5 semifinals a year ago. The Pioneers join a district that includes CBC (11-1 a year ago), De Smet (6-5) and Lafayette (10-1).
Missouri Class 6 Football District Assignments
Class 6 District 1: Jackson, Lindbergh, Northwest (Cedar Hill), Oakville, Seckman
Class 6 District 2: Christian Brothers College, De Smet, Kirkwood, Lafayette (Wildwood), Marquette
Class 6 District 3: Francis Howell North, Hazelwood West, Pattonville, Ritenour, St. Louis University High
Class 6 District 4: Francis Howell Central, Francis Howell, Fort Zumwalt West, Liberty (Wentzville), Troy Buchanan
Class 6 District 5: Joplin, Kickapoo, Nixa, Ozark, Waynesville
Class 6 District 6: Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Hickman, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit North, Rock Bridge
Class 6 District 7: Lee’s Summit West, North Kansas City, Park Hill South, Raymore-Peculiar, Rockhurst
Class 6 District 8: St. Joseph Central, Liberty, Liberty North, Oak Park, Park Hill, Staley
Missouri Class 5 football district assignments
Class 5 District 1: Cape Girardeau Central, Farmington, Fox, Mehlville, Poplar Bluff, St. Mary's South Side
Class 5 District 2: Eureka, Parkway Central, Parkway South, Parkway West, Rockwood Summit, Washington, Webster Groves
Class 5 District 3: Cardinal Ritter, Chaminade, Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood East, Ladue Horton Watkins, McCluer, McCluer North
Class 5 District 4: Ft. Zumwalt East, Ft. Zumwalt North, Ft. Zumwalt South, North Point, St. Dominic, Timberland
Class 5 District 5: Camdenton, Glendale, Helias Catholic, Jefferson City, Lebanon, Rolla, West Plains
Class 5 District 6: Branson, Carthage, Neosho, Parkview, Republic, Webb City, Willard
Class 5 District 7: Battle, Belton, Capital City, Grain Valley, Grandview, Ruskin, Smith-Cotton
Class 5 District 8: Fort Osage, Lincoln College, Platte County, Raytown, Truman, William Chrisman, Winnetonka
Missouri Class 4 football district assignments
Class 4 District 1: DeSoto, Festus, Hillsboro, North County, Sikeston, Windsor (Imperial)
Class 4 District 2: Affton, Bayless (Hancock), Pacific, Sullivan, Union, Vianney, Westminster Christian Academy
Class 4 District 3: Clayton (Brentwood), Gateway (Soldan International Studies), Jennings, Lift for Life Academy, Riverview Gardens, University City
Class 4 District 4: Hannibal, Holt, Orchard Farm, Parkway North, St. Charles, St. Charles West, Warrenton
Class 4 District 5: Kirksville, Knob Noster (Leeton), Marshall, Mexico, Moberly, Osage, Warrensburg
Class 4 District 6: Bolivar, Carl Junction, Hillcrest, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, McDonald County, Monett
Class 4 District 7: Central (Kansas City), East (Kansas City), Harrisonville, Odessa, Pleasant Hill, Raytown South, University Academy Charter (Ewing Marion Kauffman)
Class 4 District 8: Benton, Excelsior Springs, Kearney, Northeast (Kansas City), Savannah, Smithville, Van Horn
Missouri Class 3 football district assignments
Class 3 District 1: Dexter, Doniphan, Fredericktown, Kennett, Perryville, Scott City (Chaffee), Ste. Genevieve
Class 3 District 2: Central (Park Hills), Herculaneum, Lutheran South, Potosi, St. Clair, St. Pius X (Festus)
Class 3 District 3: John Burroughs, Lutheran North, Lutheran St. Charles, MICDS, Normandy Collaborative, Priory, Winfield
Class 3 District 4: Eldon, Fulton, Hallsville, Owensville, Southern Boone, St. Francis Borgia, Wright City
Class 3 District 5: Buffalo, Cuba (Steelville), Mountain Grove, Pleasant Hope (Halfway, Marion C. Early), Salem, St. James, Strafford
Class 3 District 6: Aurora, Cassville, Hollister, Mt. Vernon, Nevada, Reeds Spring, Seneca
Class 3 District 7: Boonville, Center, Clinton, Oak Grove, Pembroke Hill, St. Michael the Archangel, Summit Christian Academy
Class 3 District 8: Cameron, Chillicothe, Macon, Maryville, Richmond, St. Pius X (Kansas City)
Missouri Class 2 football district assignments
Class 2 District 1: Caruthersville, Central (New Madrid County), East Prairie, Kelly, Saxony Lutheran, St. Vincent
Class 2 District 2: Confluence Prep Academy Charter, Duchesne, Hermann, Jefferson (Festus), Miller Career Academy (Sumner), Montgomery County, Valle Catholic
Class 2 District 3: Ava, Fair Grove, Forsyth, Houston, Liberty (Mountain View), Springfield Catholic, Willow Springs
Class 2 District 4: Clever, East Newton, El Dorado Springs, Lamar, Sarcoxie, Stockton (Sheldon), Warsaw
Class 2 District 5: Blair Oaks, California, Cole Camp, Father Tolton, North Callaway, South Callaway, Versailles
Class 2 District 6: Butler, Hogan Prep Academy, Holden, KIPP KC Legacy, Lafayette County, Lexington, Lone Jack (Kingsville)
Class 2 District 7: Bowling Green, Centralia, Clark County, Highland, Mark Twain, Monroe City, Palmyra
Class 2 District 8: Brookfield, Lathrop, Lawson, Mid-Buchanan, Trenton, West Platte
Missouri Class 1 football district assignments
Class 1 District 1: Cabool, Charleston, Hayti, Malden, Portageville, Thayer
Class 1 District 2: Crystal City, Grandview (Hillsboro), Louisiana, Principia, Veritas Christian Academy
Class 1 District 3: Ash Grove, Diamond, Marionville, Miller, Pierce City
Class 1 District 4: Linn, Russellville, Skyline, Tipton (Bunceton), Windsor
Class 1 District 5: Adrian, Carrollton, Crest Ridge (Chilhowee), North Platte, Sherwood
Class 1 District 6: East Buchanan, Gallatin (Tri-County), Maysville, Penney, Plattsburg, South Harrison
Class 1 District 7: Fayette, Harrisburg, Salisbury, Van-Far, Westran
Class 1 District 8: Marceline, Milan, Putnam County, Scotland County, South Shelby
Missouri 8-man football district assignments
8-Man District 1: Greenfield, Jasper, Liberal (Bronaugh), Lockwood (Golden City), New Heights Christian
8-Man District 2: Appleton City (Ballard, Montrose), Archie, Drexel (Miami (Amoret)), Midway, Osceola, Rich Hill (Hume)
8-Man District 3: Concordia, Lincoln, Northwest (Hughesville), Santa Fe, St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia), Sweet Springs
8-Man District 4: Braymer (Southwest (Livingston County)), Hardin-Central (Norborne), Orrick, Polo, Wellington-Napoleon
8-Man District 5: Bishop LeBlond, DeKalb, Northland Christian, South Holt, St. Joseph Christian, Stewartsville (Osborn)
8-Man District 6: Mound City, North Andrew, Rock Port, South Nodaway (Jefferson (Conception), North Nodaway), Tarkio (Craig, Fairfax), West Nodaway (Nodaway-Holt)
8-Man District 7: Albany, King City (Union Star), Pattonsburg (North Daviess, Winston), Princeton (Newtown-Harris, North Harrison), Stanberry, Worth County (Northeast Nodaway)
8-Man District 8: Keytesville (Brunswick, Northwestern (Mendon)), Knox County, North Shelby (Marion County), Paris, Schuyler County, Slater
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Nate Latsch is a veteran high school sportswriter and editor with extensive experience in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, among other regions.. Nate is a skilled multimedia content creator, with more than two decades of experience and a focus on high school football, basketball, baseball and football, as well as basketball recruiting. He has worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, STLhighschoolsports.com, the Associated Press, FOX Sports Midwest, MLB.com and Scout.com. In addition to covering high school sports, Latsch has covered youth, college and professional sports, including covering the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Rams, the University of Missouri and Saint Louis University.Follow natelatsch