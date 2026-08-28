Missouri High School Football Districts Released: Rockhurst, Kirkwood Move to Class 6

The road to the Missouri high school football state championship came into sharper focus Friday morning.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association released its 2026 football classifications and district assignments, with several notable changes across the state.

Among the biggest: Rockhurst and Kirkwood are moving from Class 5 to Class 6 after both programs produced strong 2025 seasons.

Rockhurst went 9-3 in 2025, losing to eventual state champ Platte County, 29-22, in the district championship game.

Kirkwood went 11-2 last season and advanced to the Class 5 semifinals a year ago. The Pioneers join a district that includes CBC (11-1 a year ago), De Smet (6-5) and Lafayette (10-1).

Missouri Class 6 Football District Assignments

Class 6 District 1: Jackson, Lindbergh, Northwest (Cedar Hill), Oakville, Seckman

Class 6 District 2: Christian Brothers College, De Smet, Kirkwood, Lafayette (Wildwood), Marquette

Class 6 District 3: Francis Howell North, Hazelwood West, Pattonville, Ritenour, St. Louis University High

Class 6 District 4: Francis Howell Central, Francis Howell, Fort Zumwalt West, Liberty (Wentzville), Troy Buchanan

Class 6 District 5: Joplin, Kickapoo, Nixa, Ozark, Waynesville

Class 6 District 6: Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Hickman, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit North, Rock Bridge

Class 6 District 7: Lee’s Summit West, North Kansas City, Park Hill South, Raymore-Peculiar, Rockhurst

Class 6 District 8: St. Joseph Central, Liberty, Liberty North, Oak Park, Park Hill, Staley

Missouri Class 5 football district assignments

Class 5 District 1: Cape Girardeau Central, Farmington, Fox, Mehlville, Poplar Bluff, St. Mary's South Side

Class 5 District 2: Eureka, Parkway Central, Parkway South, Parkway West, Rockwood Summit, Washington, Webster Groves

Class 5 District 3: Cardinal Ritter, Chaminade, Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood East, Ladue Horton Watkins, McCluer, McCluer North

Class 5 District 4: Ft. Zumwalt East, Ft. Zumwalt North, Ft. Zumwalt South, North Point, St. Dominic, Timberland

Class 5 District 5: Camdenton, Glendale, Helias Catholic, Jefferson City, Lebanon, Rolla, West Plains

Class 5 District 6: Branson, Carthage, Neosho, Parkview, Republic, Webb City, Willard

Class 5 District 7: Battle, Belton, Capital City, Grain Valley, Grandview, Ruskin, Smith-Cotton

Class 5 District 8: Fort Osage, Lincoln College, Platte County, Raytown, Truman, William Chrisman, Winnetonka

Missouri Class 4 football district assignments

Class 4 District 1: DeSoto, Festus, Hillsboro, North County, Sikeston, Windsor (Imperial)

Class 4 District 2: Affton, Bayless (Hancock), Pacific, Sullivan, Union, Vianney, Westminster Christian Academy

Class 4 District 3: Clayton (Brentwood), Gateway (Soldan International Studies), Jennings, Lift for Life Academy, Riverview Gardens, University City

Class 4 District 4: Hannibal, Holt, Orchard Farm, Parkway North, St. Charles, St. Charles West, Warrenton

Class 4 District 5: Kirksville, Knob Noster (Leeton), Marshall, Mexico, Moberly, Osage, Warrensburg

Class 4 District 6: Bolivar, Carl Junction, Hillcrest, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, McDonald County, Monett

Class 4 District 7: Central (Kansas City), East (Kansas City), Harrisonville, Odessa, Pleasant Hill, Raytown South, University Academy Charter (Ewing Marion Kauffman)

Class 4 District 8: Benton, Excelsior Springs, Kearney, Northeast (Kansas City), Savannah, Smithville, Van Horn

Missouri Class 3 football district assignments

Class 3 District 1: Dexter, Doniphan, Fredericktown, Kennett, Perryville, Scott City (Chaffee), Ste. Genevieve

Class 3 District 2: Central (Park Hills), Herculaneum, Lutheran South, Potosi, St. Clair, St. Pius X (Festus)

Class 3 District 3: John Burroughs, Lutheran North, Lutheran St. Charles, MICDS, Normandy Collaborative, Priory, Winfield

Class 3 District 4: Eldon, Fulton, Hallsville, Owensville, Southern Boone, St. Francis Borgia, Wright City

Class 3 District 5: Buffalo, Cuba (Steelville), Mountain Grove, Pleasant Hope (Halfway, Marion C. Early), Salem, St. James, Strafford

Class 3 District 6: Aurora, Cassville, Hollister, Mt. Vernon, Nevada, Reeds Spring, Seneca

Class 3 District 7: Boonville, Center, Clinton, Oak Grove, Pembroke Hill, St. Michael the Archangel, Summit Christian Academy

Class 3 District 8: Cameron, Chillicothe, Macon, Maryville, Richmond, St. Pius X (Kansas City)

Missouri Class 2 football district assignments

Class 2 District 1: Caruthersville, Central (New Madrid County), East Prairie, Kelly, Saxony Lutheran, St. Vincent

Class 2 District 2: Confluence Prep Academy Charter, Duchesne, Hermann, Jefferson (Festus), Miller Career Academy (Sumner), Montgomery County, Valle Catholic

Class 2 District 3: Ava, Fair Grove, Forsyth, Houston, Liberty (Mountain View), Springfield Catholic, Willow Springs

Class 2 District 4: Clever, East Newton, El Dorado Springs, Lamar, Sarcoxie, Stockton (Sheldon), Warsaw

Class 2 District 5: Blair Oaks, California, Cole Camp, Father Tolton, North Callaway, South Callaway, Versailles

Class 2 District 6: Butler, Hogan Prep Academy, Holden, KIPP KC Legacy, Lafayette County, Lexington, Lone Jack (Kingsville)

Class 2 District 7: Bowling Green, Centralia, Clark County, Highland, Mark Twain, Monroe City, Palmyra

Class 2 District 8: Brookfield, Lathrop, Lawson, Mid-Buchanan, Trenton, West Platte

Missouri Class 1 football district assignments

Class 1 District 1: Cabool, Charleston, Hayti, Malden, Portageville, Thayer

Class 1 District 2: Crystal City, Grandview (Hillsboro), Louisiana, Principia, Veritas Christian Academy

Class 1 District 3: Ash Grove, Diamond, Marionville, Miller, Pierce City

Class 1 District 4: Linn, Russellville, Skyline, Tipton (Bunceton), Windsor

Class 1 District 5: Adrian, Carrollton, Crest Ridge (Chilhowee), North Platte, Sherwood

Class 1 District 6: East Buchanan, Gallatin (Tri-County), Maysville, Penney, Plattsburg, South Harrison

Class 1 District 7: Fayette, Harrisburg, Salisbury, Van-Far, Westran

Class 1 District 8: Marceline, Milan, Putnam County, Scotland County, South Shelby

Missouri 8-man football district assignments

8-Man District 1: Greenfield, Jasper, Liberal (Bronaugh), Lockwood (Golden City), New Heights Christian

8-Man District 2: Appleton City (Ballard, Montrose), Archie, Drexel (Miami (Amoret)), Midway, Osceola, Rich Hill (Hume)

8-Man District 3: Concordia, Lincoln, Northwest (Hughesville), Santa Fe, St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia), Sweet Springs

8-Man District 4: Braymer (Southwest (Livingston County)), Hardin-Central (Norborne), Orrick, Polo, Wellington-Napoleon

8-Man District 5: Bishop LeBlond, DeKalb, Northland Christian, South Holt, St. Joseph Christian, Stewartsville (Osborn)

8-Man District 6: Mound City, North Andrew, Rock Port, South Nodaway (Jefferson (Conception), North Nodaway), Tarkio (Craig, Fairfax), West Nodaway (Nodaway-Holt)

8-Man District 7: Albany, King City (Union Star), Pattonsburg (North Daviess, Winston), Princeton (Newtown-Harris, North Harrison), Stanberry, Worth County (Northeast Nodaway)

8-Man District 8: Keytesville (Brunswick, Northwestern (Mendon)), Knox County, North Shelby (Marion County), Paris, Schuyler County, Slater

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