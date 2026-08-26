Vote: Who Is CIF Football's Southern California Week 0 Player of the Week?

The long-awaited return of CIF Southern Section and LA City Section high school football took place last weekend and the stars were certainly out in force.

Contention runs deep for Player of the Week honors as several standouts have a strong case, but ultimately, you decide by voting below.

Voting concludes at 11:59 PT on Aug. 30. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

SOCAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ceasar Reyes, RB, Garfield, Sr.

The Bulldogs needed everything Reyes delivered on Friday night, running for 277 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries in a 49-35 victory over Montebello.

Quentin Hale, WR Corona Centennial, Sr.

This USC commit caught eight passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the Huskies' 41-21 win over Servite. He also provided the highlight of the game with a one-handed catch while being defended by two players.

Ty Johnson, WR, Crean Lutheran, Sr.

Finished with 11 receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown in a big win over Loyola.

DJ Tubbs, WR, St. John Bosco, Jr.

The Braves’ dynamic playmaker had six receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Bishop Gorman. He also added an electric punt return for touchdown that helped Bosco tie the score in the second half after being 21-0 early.

DJ TUBBS (@djtubbs2) TO THE HOUSE ON THE PUNT RETURN 🤯🔥 BOSCO HAS TIED IT UP! @boscofootball



Watch the finish LIVE on MaxPreps YouTube ⬇️https://t.co/onujfDGQ5o pic.twitter.com/01UR4dtKJJ — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) August 22, 2026

Brady Edmunds, QB, Huntington Beach, Sr.

The Ohio State commit threw for 441 yards and six TDs in a win over Long Beach Millikan.

Lance Mitchell, QB, La Habra, Sr.

Threw for 225 yards and ran for 155 more en route to a total of five TDs in a 55-13 win over Upland.

Brett Burnor, QB, Mission Viejo, So.

Got his debut victory, throwing for 228 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Chaparral.

Taylor Lee, QB, Pacifica/Oxnard, Sr.

Threw four touchdowns on six attempts as the Tritons cruise in their season opener over new program Del Sol.

Jackson Rex, ATH, San Clemente, Sr.

The BYU-bound playmaker did it all, had a pick-six, ran for a touchdown and anchored the defense with 12 tackles to a shutout victory over Tustin.

Hudson Manning, DE, Chaminade, Sr.

Showed why he has multiple college offers by tallyig four sacks in a shutout win over Oaks Christian.

Julian Medina, QB, Norco, Sr.

Medina threw for 408 yards and five touchdowns in the Cougars 55-14 win over Roosevelt. He was 20 of 23 passing on the night.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.