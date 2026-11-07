Missouri High School Football Final Scores - November 6
High School On SI has final scores from Missouri high school football on November 6.
Missouri High School Football Final Scores - November 6
(#19) St. Louis University 35, Ritenour 0
Chaminade College Prep 33, Hazelwood East 14
Bishop LeBlond 54, Northland Christian 8
Bolivar 14, Carl Junction 10
Marionville 24, Pierce City 19
Centralia 46, Monroe City 6
(#3) Kearney 56, Benton 7
Adrian 37, Sherwood 8
(#24) Farmington 28, Fox 7
Sikeston 15, Hillsboro 10
Knox County 48, Paris 36
Odessa 30, Raytown South 12
(#11) Liberty North 45, Staley 7
Platte County 49, Lincoln College Prep 7
(#7) Raymore-Peculiar 52, (#18) Lee’s Summit West 41
Cassville 62, Mt. Vernon 0
Logan-Rogersville 85, Monett 26
Mountain Grove 56, Buffalo 10
Lockwood/Golden City 80, New Heights Christian Academy 30
Camdenton 57, Jefferson City 14
Hallsville 27, St. Francis Borgia 16
Seneca 44, Nevada 12
Parkway North 41, Orchard Farm 35
Troy-Buchanan 41, Liberty 21
Penney 40, Gallatin/Tri-County 32
Lawson 19, Mid-Buchanan 18
Fair Grove 53, Ava 21
Kennett 56, Perryville 28
Lift for Life Academy 38, Gateway Tech 8
Liberal/Bronaugh 48, Greenfield 40
(#16) Savannah 77, Smithville 0
Oak Park 27, Park Hill 7
(#4) St. Pius X 49, Chillicothe 0
St. Vincent 40, Saxony Lutheran 10
Appleton City 58, Rich Hill/Hume 20
Santa Fe 69, Sweet Springs 18
Sullivan 21, Westminster Christian 17
Neosho 34, Branson 31
Howell 35, Fort Zumwalt West 34
Vianney 56, Union 39
(#1) Jackson 49, Lindbergh 7
Portageville 48, Charleston 44
Butler 70, Lone Jack/Kingsville 14
East Buchanan 34, Plattsburg 7
Westran 27, Van-Far 8
Ozark 49, Joplin 28
Thayer 54, Hayti 0
Timberland 26, Fort Zumwalt South 22
Pleasant Hill 42, Central 7
Wellington-Napoleon 46, Polo 8
North Platte 46, Carrollton 34
Hannibal 40, St. Charles West 29
East Newton 35, Clever 26
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 64, King City 6
Hardin-Central/Norborne 62, Orrick 30
Pattonville 60, Hazelwood West 10
Fort Osage 34, Raytown 14
Warrensburg 53, Osage 6
University City 42, Jennings 0
Skyline 50, Russellville 32
(#15) St. Mary’s South Side 19, Central 14
Smith-Cotton 48, Ruskin 6
Seckman 38, Northwest 7
Southern Boone 42, Fulton 14
North Callaway 60, California 18
(#23) Blair Oaks 49, South Callaway 7
PNHNH (CO-OP) 55, Albany 22
Stewartsville/Osborn 34, St. Joseph Christian 12
(#20) Helias 52, Glendale 13
Kirkwood 35, Marquette 0
Miller 34, Ash Grove 0
(#5) Christian Brothers College 38, (#6) De Smet Jesuit 28
Salisbury 64, Fayette 0
Brookfield 38, West Platte 14
(#25) Tipton 56, Windsor 14
(#9) Cardinal Ritter College Prep 36, Ladue Horton Watkins 21
Northwest 44, Concordia 0
(#22) Maryville 63, Richmond 30
Putnam County 14, South Shelby 12
Republic 32, Carthage 30
(#2) Blue Springs 28, (#10) Lee’s Summit 14
St. Clair 41, Herculaneum 0
North Shelby 68, Slater 3
(#14) Valle Catholic 54, Hermann 14
(#13) Blue Springs South 28, Rock Bridge 7
Marceline 35, Scotland County 12
Grain Valley 21, Capital City 12
Louisiana 72, Veritas Christian Academy 0
Springfield Catholic 29, Liberty 28
Moberly 42, Kirksville 0
Winfield 7, Normandy 6
(#8) Rockhurst 33, (#17) North Kansas City 32
Crystal City 13, Principia (forfeit)
Rock Port 56, South Nodaway 0
Kelly 19, Caruthersville 8
Dexter 28, Ste. Genevieve 13
Midway 26, Archie 20
Jefferson 14, Montgomery County 12
Palmyra 43, Bowling Green 20
Boonville 14, Clinton 7
Pembroke Hill 33, Oak Grove 10
Fort Zumwalt North 42, St. Dominic 0
Rockwood Summit 47, Parkway West 25
MICDS 49, Lutheran North 34
(#21) Lamar 55, Sarcoxie 0
St. Pius X 40, Central 17
Strafford 45, Salem 7
Festus 34, DeSoto 6
Eureka 55, Parkway South 6
Nixa 49, Waynesville 0
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917