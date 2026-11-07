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Missouri High School Football Final Scores - November 6

See final results from another round of playoff action
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High School On SI has final scores from Missouri high school football on November 6.

Missouri High School Football Final Scores - November 6

(#19) St. Louis University 35, Ritenour 0

Chaminade College Prep 33, Hazelwood East 14

Bishop LeBlond 54, Northland Christian 8

Bolivar 14, Carl Junction 10

Marionville 24, Pierce City 19

Centralia 46, Monroe City 6

(#3) Kearney 56, Benton 7

Adrian 37, Sherwood 8

(#24) Farmington 28, Fox 7

Sikeston 15, Hillsboro 10

Knox County 48, Paris 36

Odessa 30, Raytown South 12

(#11) Liberty North 45, Staley 7

Platte County 49, Lincoln College Prep 7

(#7) Raymore-Peculiar 52, (#18) Lee’s Summit West 41

Cassville 62, Mt. Vernon 0

Logan-Rogersville 85, Monett 26

Mountain Grove 56, Buffalo 10

Lockwood/Golden City 80, New Heights Christian Academy 30

Camdenton 57, Jefferson City 14

Hallsville 27, St. Francis Borgia 16

Seneca 44, Nevada 12

Parkway North 41, Orchard Farm 35

Troy-Buchanan 41, Liberty 21

Penney 40, Gallatin/Tri-County 32

Lawson 19, Mid-Buchanan 18

Fair Grove 53, Ava 21

Kennett 56, Perryville 28

Lift for Life Academy 38, Gateway Tech 8

Liberal/Bronaugh 48, Greenfield 40

(#16) Savannah 77, Smithville 0

Oak Park 27, Park Hill 7

(#4) St. Pius X 49, Chillicothe 0

St. Vincent 40, Saxony Lutheran 10

Appleton City 58, Rich Hill/Hume 20

Santa Fe 69, Sweet Springs 18

Sullivan 21, Westminster Christian 17

Neosho 34, Branson 31

Howell 35, Fort Zumwalt West 34

Vianney 56, Union 39

(#1) Jackson 49, Lindbergh 7

Portageville 48, Charleston 44

Butler 70, Lone Jack/Kingsville 14

East Buchanan 34, Plattsburg 7

Westran 27, Van-Far 8

Ozark 49, Joplin 28

Thayer 54, Hayti 0

Timberland 26, Fort Zumwalt South 22

Pleasant Hill 42, Central 7

Wellington-Napoleon 46, Polo 8

North Platte 46, Carrollton 34

Hannibal 40, St. Charles West 29

East Newton 35, Clever 26

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 64, King City 6

Hardin-Central/Norborne 62, Orrick 30

Pattonville 60, Hazelwood West 10

Fort Osage 34, Raytown 14

Warrensburg 53, Osage 6

University City 42, Jennings 0

Skyline 50, Russellville 32

(#15) St. Mary’s South Side 19, Central 14

Smith-Cotton 48, Ruskin 6

Seckman 38, Northwest 7

Southern Boone 42, Fulton 14

North Callaway 60, California 18

(#23) Blair Oaks 49, South Callaway 7

PNHNH (CO-OP) 55, Albany 22

Stewartsville/Osborn 34, St. Joseph Christian 12

(#20) Helias 52, Glendale 13

Kirkwood 35, Marquette 0

Miller 34, Ash Grove 0

(#5) Christian Brothers College 38, (#6) De Smet Jesuit 28

Salisbury 64, Fayette 0

Brookfield 38, West Platte 14

(#25) Tipton 56, Windsor 14

(#9) Cardinal Ritter College Prep 36, Ladue Horton Watkins 21

Northwest 44, Concordia 0

(#22) Maryville 63, Richmond 30

Putnam County 14, South Shelby 12

Republic 32, Carthage 30

(#2) Blue Springs 28, (#10) Lee’s Summit 14

St. Clair 41, Herculaneum 0

North Shelby 68, Slater 3

(#14) Valle Catholic 54, Hermann 14

(#13) Blue Springs South 28, Rock Bridge 7

Marceline 35, Scotland County 12

Grain Valley 21, Capital City 12

Louisiana 72, Veritas Christian Academy 0

Springfield Catholic 29, Liberty 28

Moberly 42, Kirksville 0

Winfield 7, Normandy 6

(#8) Rockhurst 33, (#17) North Kansas City 32

Crystal City 13, Principia (forfeit)

Rock Port 56, South Nodaway 0

Kelly 19, Caruthersville 8

Dexter 28, Ste. Genevieve 13

Midway 26, Archie 20

Jefferson 14, Montgomery County 12

Palmyra 43, Bowling Green 20

Boonville 14, Clinton 7

Pembroke Hill 33, Oak Grove 10

Fort Zumwalt North 42, St. Dominic 0

Rockwood Summit 47, Parkway West 25

MICDS 49, Lutheran North 34

(#21) Lamar 55, Sarcoxie 0

St. Pius X 40, Central 17

Strafford 45, Salem 7

Festus 34, DeSoto 6

Eureka 55, Parkway South 6

Nixa 49, Waynesville 0

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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