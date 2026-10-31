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Missouri High School Football Final Scores - October 30

See final scores from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
CBC quarterback Daylen Austin-Harvey
CBC quarterback Daylen Austin-Harvey | Nate Latsch

Final results from Missouri high school football games on Friday, October 30.

Missouri High School Football Final Scores - October 30

Vianney 68, Affton 13

Parkway West 43, Washington 22

Lutheran North 57, Lutheran 14

Hazelwood West 28, Howell North 16

Parkway North 45, St. Charles 6

Marquette 28, Lafayette 27

Orchard Farm 42, Holt 35

Monroe City 44, Clark County 8

Lone Jack/Kingsville 21, KIPP Legacy 12

Hannibal 46, Warrenton 21

Raytown South 42, UACK (CO-OP) 0

Lindbergh 21, Oakville 3

West Platte 63, Trenton 21

Fayette 12, Harrisburg 8

(#13) Blue Springs South 24, (#11) Lee’s Summit North 21

Paris 54, Keytesville 6

(#20) Farmington 48, Poplar Bluff 8

Boonville 38, St. Michael the Archangel 21

St. Dominic 40, North Point 7

Hillsboro 54, Windsor 16

Mt. Vernon 41, Reeds Spring 14

Camdenton 49, Lebanon 27

Kirksville 42, Mexico 39

Neosho 69, Parkview 20

Gateway Tech 56, Clayton/Brentwood 7

Orrick 40, Braymer 8

Oak Grove 38, Center 6

Pierce City 41, Diamond 14

Salem 25, St. James 14

Herculaneum 49, Lutheran South 7

Lafayette County 30, Holden 20

Carl Junction 49, Marshfield 14

Seneca 69, Hollister 0

Albany 54, PNDW (CO-OP) 12

Staley 42, Central 14

Butler 68, Lexington 18

Chillicothe 31, Macon 28

Lincoln College Prep 15, Winnetonka 14

Northland Christian 44, South Holt 12

North Andrew 46, East Atchison [Tarkio/Fairfax] 12

Palmyra 59, Highland 6

Oak Park 39, Liberty 15

Perryville 17, Fredericktown 6

South Nodaway 54, Mound City 24

North Platte 34, Crest Ridge/Chilhowee 8

Monett 70, Hillcrest 28

Pleasant Hill 28, Harrisonville 27

Hermann 34, Duchesne 8

Central 53, Mehlville 6

Jefferson City 43, West Plains 20

St. Francis Borgia 37, Owensville 0

DeSoto 34, North County 27

Nevada 20, Aurora 14

Waynesville 35, Kickapoo 25

Clever 49, El Dorado Springs 15

Rockwood Summit 61, Parkway Central 0

Ste. Genevieve 56, Doniphan 3

East Newton 55, Stockton/Sheldon 22

Saxony Lutheran 35, New Madrid County Central 0

Richmond 50, Cameron 14

Glendale 28, Rolla 22

Hallsville 42, Eldon 7

Sullivan 66, Pacific 20

Carthage 10, Webb City 7

Raytown 35, Chrisman 7

North Callaway 62, Versailles 20

Central 22, Potosi 13

Ava 19, Willow Springs 14

Fort Zumwalt South 42, Fort Zumwalt East 21

Windsor 20, Linn 16

Lawson 35, Lathrop 22

Bowling Green 68, Mark Twain 7

King City 44, Stanberry 33

Kelly 63, East Prairie 7

Sarcoxie 42, Warsaw 21

Archie 54, Osceola 14

Branson 49, Willard 8

Capital City 45, Belton 14

Charleston 50, Cabool 6

Fort Osage 51, Truman 0

Bolivar 42, McDonald County 20

St. Joseph Christian 52, DeKalb 0

Concordia 40, St. Paul Lutheran 6

Slater 83, Schuyler County 20

(#12) Lee’s Summit 49, Hickman 14

(#9) Cardinal Ritter College Prep 66, McCluer 0

Osage 48, Marshall 21

South Callaway 50, Cole Camp 8

Fair Grove 42, Houston 13

Hayti 54, Malden 12

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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