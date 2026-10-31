Missouri High School Football Final Scores - October 30
Final results from Missouri high school football games on Friday, October 30.
Missouri High School Football Final Scores - October 30
Vianney 68, Affton 13
Parkway West 43, Washington 22
Lutheran North 57, Lutheran 14
Hazelwood West 28, Howell North 16
Parkway North 45, St. Charles 6
Marquette 28, Lafayette 27
Orchard Farm 42, Holt 35
Monroe City 44, Clark County 8
Lone Jack/Kingsville 21, KIPP Legacy 12
Hannibal 46, Warrenton 21
Raytown South 42, UACK (CO-OP) 0
Lindbergh 21, Oakville 3
West Platte 63, Trenton 21
Fayette 12, Harrisburg 8
(#13) Blue Springs South 24, (#11) Lee’s Summit North 21
Paris 54, Keytesville 6
(#20) Farmington 48, Poplar Bluff 8
Boonville 38, St. Michael the Archangel 21
St. Dominic 40, North Point 7
Hillsboro 54, Windsor 16
Mt. Vernon 41, Reeds Spring 14
Camdenton 49, Lebanon 27
Kirksville 42, Mexico 39
Neosho 69, Parkview 20
Gateway Tech 56, Clayton/Brentwood 7
Orrick 40, Braymer 8
Oak Grove 38, Center 6
Pierce City 41, Diamond 14
Salem 25, St. James 14
Herculaneum 49, Lutheran South 7
Lafayette County 30, Holden 20
Carl Junction 49, Marshfield 14
Seneca 69, Hollister 0
Albany 54, PNDW (CO-OP) 12
Staley 42, Central 14
Butler 68, Lexington 18
Chillicothe 31, Macon 28
Lincoln College Prep 15, Winnetonka 14
Northland Christian 44, South Holt 12
North Andrew 46, East Atchison [Tarkio/Fairfax] 12
Palmyra 59, Highland 6
Oak Park 39, Liberty 15
Perryville 17, Fredericktown 6
South Nodaway 54, Mound City 24
North Platte 34, Crest Ridge/Chilhowee 8
Monett 70, Hillcrest 28
Pleasant Hill 28, Harrisonville 27
Hermann 34, Duchesne 8
Central 53, Mehlville 6
Jefferson City 43, West Plains 20
St. Francis Borgia 37, Owensville 0
DeSoto 34, North County 27
Nevada 20, Aurora 14
Waynesville 35, Kickapoo 25
Clever 49, El Dorado Springs 15
Rockwood Summit 61, Parkway Central 0
Ste. Genevieve 56, Doniphan 3
East Newton 55, Stockton/Sheldon 22
Saxony Lutheran 35, New Madrid County Central 0
Richmond 50, Cameron 14
Glendale 28, Rolla 22
Hallsville 42, Eldon 7
Sullivan 66, Pacific 20
Carthage 10, Webb City 7
Raytown 35, Chrisman 7
North Callaway 62, Versailles 20
Central 22, Potosi 13
Ava 19, Willow Springs 14
Fort Zumwalt South 42, Fort Zumwalt East 21
Windsor 20, Linn 16
Lawson 35, Lathrop 22
Bowling Green 68, Mark Twain 7
King City 44, Stanberry 33
Kelly 63, East Prairie 7
Sarcoxie 42, Warsaw 21
Archie 54, Osceola 14
Branson 49, Willard 8
Capital City 45, Belton 14
Charleston 50, Cabool 6
Fort Osage 51, Truman 0
Bolivar 42, McDonald County 20
St. Joseph Christian 52, DeKalb 0
Concordia 40, St. Paul Lutheran 6
Slater 83, Schuyler County 20
(#12) Lee’s Summit 49, Hickman 14
(#9) Cardinal Ritter College Prep 66, McCluer 0
Osage 48, Marshall 21
South Callaway 50, Cole Camp 8
Fair Grove 42, Houston 13
Hayti 54, Malden 12
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917