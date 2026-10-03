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Missouri High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2

See final scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
Parkway West football team runs out for its season opener against Parkway North on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.
Parkway West football team runs out for its season opener against Parkway North on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Nate Latsch

The 2026 Missouri high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Can't find a score? Search our Missouri high school football scoreboard.

Missouri High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2

Rolla 48, Aurora 12

Ladue Horton Watkins 59, Hazelwood West 13

(#5) De Smet Jesuit 49, St. Louis University 36

Northwest 41, Parkway South 13

(#21) Farmington 48, Sikeston 2

Scott City 43, Malden 8

West Plains 7, Carl Junction 0

Mt. Vernon 10, East Newton 8

Caruthersville 44, Portageville 8

(#14) Helias 42, Capital City 0

Hillsboro 41, Windsor 0

Seckman 28, Hazelwood Central 0

(#13) Centralia 44, Monroe City 6

Louisburg 42, Harrisonville 14

Wellington-Napoleon 58, Orrick 22

Trenton 23, Milan 0

Bolivar 28, Marshfield 14

Westran 40, Duchesne 8

Polo 64, Braymer 26

Howell North 62, (#23) Troy-Buchanan 14

East Buchanan 40, Lathrop 34

Smith-Cotton 39, Battle 0

St. Michael the Archangel 28, Van Horn 21

Bishop Miege 28, (#12) Rockhurst 25

Marceline 9, Gallatin/Tri-County 6

Kelly 45, East Prairie 0

Kirksville 42, Mexico 15

North Shelby 97, Schuyler County 0

Logan-Rogersville 48, Hillcrest 26

Liberty North 45, (#24) Blue Springs South 35

St. Dominic 29, Hannibal 26

Oak Park 35, Park Hill South 3

Versailles 16, Adrian 14

St. Charles West 38, St. Charles 0

Ash Grove 12, Pierce City 6

East 38, Southeast 14

St. Vincent 35, Bayless/Hancock 0

Knox County 30, Paris 28

Winnetonka 28, Central 18

Palmyra 56, Highland 0

Cole Camp 27, Crest Ridge/Chilhowee 6

Hermann 14, St. James 13

North Platte 34, Penney 31

Father Tolton 41, Chillicothe 26

Kirkwood 27, Lindbergh 3

Smithville 30, Raytown South 0

Union 34, St. Francis Borgia 26

Skyline 28, Sarcoxie 6

Saxony Lutheran 27, Charleston 12

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 28, (#1) Christian Brothers College 27

North Andrew 34, Albany 32

Mound City 56, East Atchison [Tarkio/Fairfax] 22

(#9) Kearney 31, (#2) St. Pius X 6

Mountain Grove 35, Liberty 6

Herculaneum 49, Grandview 0

Fox 27, Parkway West 7

Seneca 52, Monett 38

Butler 54, Sherwood 16

Park Hill 49, Liberty 17

Republic 35, Joplin 0

Macon 49, Clark County 7

Jefferson 35, Perryville 7

Timberland 35, Washington 27

DeSoto 33, Fredericktown 8

St. Pius X 46, Lutheran 6

St. Clair 35, Sullivan 21

(#16) Blair Oaks 49, Boonville 13

(#8) Lee's Summit North 58, Central 7

(#4) Jackson 62, Poplar Bluff 6

Montgomery County 42, Mark Twain 0

Rock Bridge 24, Camdenton 14

Warrensburg 36, Pleasant Hill 30

(#10) Lee's Summit 47, Lee's Summit West 0

Carthage 36, (#17) Webb City 14

Eureka 55, Marquette 28

Pacific 61, Owensville 22

Rockwood Summit 33, Lafayette 14

(#7) Valle Catholic 62, Potosi 6

Southern Boone 32, Fulton 7

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 68, St. Joseph Christian 18

(#25) Lamar 28, Cassville 21

Grandview 32, Ruskin 14

Russellville 27, South Callaway 26

Fort Osage 62, Truman 0

Stockton/Sheldon 44, Diamond 33

Fort Zumwalt East 20, Fort Zumwalt South 18

Glendale 49, Lebanon 38

Osage 49, California 35

Ste. Genevieve 20, Central 7

Odessa 32, Center 21

Hallsville 49, Eldon 7

Brookfield 48, South Harrison 20

Marionville 26, Miller 6

Sweet Springs 28, St. Paul Lutheran 20

Wright City 31, South Shelby 20

Festus 55, North County 31

Richmond 52, Carrollton 16

Moberly 56, Marshall 7

(#15) Maryville 53, Benton 29

North Callaway 58, Louisiana 15

Oakville 51, Webster Groves 0

Hickman 49, Jefferson City 14

Oak Grove 24, Clinton 21

Fair Grove 56, Reeds Spring 0

Howell 42, Howell Central 10

Fayette 30, Linn 0

Kennett 44, Doniphan 6

Neosho 46, Willard 21

Grain Valley 49, Belton 20

(#3) Blue Springs 49, Staley 16

Appleton City 44, Archie 26

Bowling Green 65, Van-Far 6

(#20) Raymore-Peculiar 42, North Kansas City 21

Putnam County 27, Maysville 13

Central 54, Gateway Tech 24

Pembroke Hill 49, Hogan Prep Charter 0

(#22) Mid-Buchanan 34, Lawson 14

Warsaw 27, El Dorado Springs 14

Thayer 58, Cabool 0

Forsyth 24, Strafford 7

Windsor 36, Lone Jack/Kingsville 6

Dexter 26, New Madrid County Central 12

Willow Springs 28, Salem 27

(#6) Cardinal Ritter College Prep 28, Naperville Central 13

Springfield Catholic 39, Buffalo 27

McDonald County 35, Nevada 12

Drexel/Miami 78, Osceola 22

Ava 33, Houston 19

Branson 55, Parkview 14

KCECA 52, Bishop LeBlond 34

Clever 41, Hollister 0

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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