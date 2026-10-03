Missouri High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2
The 2026 Missouri high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
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Missouri High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2
Rolla 48, Aurora 12
Ladue Horton Watkins 59, Hazelwood West 13
(#5) De Smet Jesuit 49, St. Louis University 36
Northwest 41, Parkway South 13
(#21) Farmington 48, Sikeston 2
Scott City 43, Malden 8
West Plains 7, Carl Junction 0
Mt. Vernon 10, East Newton 8
Caruthersville 44, Portageville 8
(#14) Helias 42, Capital City 0
Hillsboro 41, Windsor 0
Seckman 28, Hazelwood Central 0
(#13) Centralia 44, Monroe City 6
Louisburg 42, Harrisonville 14
Wellington-Napoleon 58, Orrick 22
Trenton 23, Milan 0
Bolivar 28, Marshfield 14
Westran 40, Duchesne 8
Polo 64, Braymer 26
Howell North 62, (#23) Troy-Buchanan 14
East Buchanan 40, Lathrop 34
Smith-Cotton 39, Battle 0
St. Michael the Archangel 28, Van Horn 21
Bishop Miege 28, (#12) Rockhurst 25
Marceline 9, Gallatin/Tri-County 6
Kelly 45, East Prairie 0
Kirksville 42, Mexico 15
North Shelby 97, Schuyler County 0
Logan-Rogersville 48, Hillcrest 26
Liberty North 45, (#24) Blue Springs South 35
St. Dominic 29, Hannibal 26
Oak Park 35, Park Hill South 3
Versailles 16, Adrian 14
St. Charles West 38, St. Charles 0
Ash Grove 12, Pierce City 6
East 38, Southeast 14
St. Vincent 35, Bayless/Hancock 0
Knox County 30, Paris 28
Winnetonka 28, Central 18
Palmyra 56, Highland 0
Cole Camp 27, Crest Ridge/Chilhowee 6
Hermann 14, St. James 13
North Platte 34, Penney 31
Father Tolton 41, Chillicothe 26
Kirkwood 27, Lindbergh 3
Smithville 30, Raytown South 0
Union 34, St. Francis Borgia 26
Skyline 28, Sarcoxie 6
Saxony Lutheran 27, Charleston 12
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 28, (#1) Christian Brothers College 27
North Andrew 34, Albany 32
Mound City 56, East Atchison [Tarkio/Fairfax] 22
(#9) Kearney 31, (#2) St. Pius X 6
Mountain Grove 35, Liberty 6
Herculaneum 49, Grandview 0
Fox 27, Parkway West 7
Seneca 52, Monett 38
Butler 54, Sherwood 16
Park Hill 49, Liberty 17
Republic 35, Joplin 0
Macon 49, Clark County 7
Jefferson 35, Perryville 7
Timberland 35, Washington 27
DeSoto 33, Fredericktown 8
St. Pius X 46, Lutheran 6
St. Clair 35, Sullivan 21
(#16) Blair Oaks 49, Boonville 13
(#8) Lee's Summit North 58, Central 7
(#4) Jackson 62, Poplar Bluff 6
Montgomery County 42, Mark Twain 0
Rock Bridge 24, Camdenton 14
Warrensburg 36, Pleasant Hill 30
(#10) Lee's Summit 47, Lee's Summit West 0
Carthage 36, (#17) Webb City 14
Eureka 55, Marquette 28
Pacific 61, Owensville 22
Rockwood Summit 33, Lafayette 14
(#7) Valle Catholic 62, Potosi 6
Southern Boone 32, Fulton 7
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 68, St. Joseph Christian 18
(#25) Lamar 28, Cassville 21
Grandview 32, Ruskin 14
Russellville 27, South Callaway 26
Fort Osage 62, Truman 0
Stockton/Sheldon 44, Diamond 33
Fort Zumwalt East 20, Fort Zumwalt South 18
Glendale 49, Lebanon 38
Osage 49, California 35
Ste. Genevieve 20, Central 7
Odessa 32, Center 21
Hallsville 49, Eldon 7
Brookfield 48, South Harrison 20
Marionville 26, Miller 6
Sweet Springs 28, St. Paul Lutheran 20
Wright City 31, South Shelby 20
Festus 55, North County 31
Richmond 52, Carrollton 16
Moberly 56, Marshall 7
(#15) Maryville 53, Benton 29
North Callaway 58, Louisiana 15
Oakville 51, Webster Groves 0
Hickman 49, Jefferson City 14
Oak Grove 24, Clinton 21
Fair Grove 56, Reeds Spring 0
Howell 42, Howell Central 10
Fayette 30, Linn 0
Kennett 44, Doniphan 6
Neosho 46, Willard 21
Grain Valley 49, Belton 20
(#3) Blue Springs 49, Staley 16
Appleton City 44, Archie 26
Bowling Green 65, Van-Far 6
(#20) Raymore-Peculiar 42, North Kansas City 21
Putnam County 27, Maysville 13
Central 54, Gateway Tech 24
Pembroke Hill 49, Hogan Prep Charter 0
(#22) Mid-Buchanan 34, Lawson 14
Warsaw 27, El Dorado Springs 14
Thayer 58, Cabool 0
Forsyth 24, Strafford 7
Windsor 36, Lone Jack/Kingsville 6
Dexter 26, New Madrid County Central 12
Willow Springs 28, Salem 27
(#6) Cardinal Ritter College Prep 28, Naperville Central 13
Springfield Catholic 39, Buffalo 27
McDonald County 35, Nevada 12
Drexel/Miami 78, Osceola 22
Ava 33, Houston 19
Branson 55, Parkview 14
KCECA 52, Bishop LeBlond 34
Clever 41, Hollister 0
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917