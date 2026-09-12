Missouri High School Football Final Scores - September 11
The 2026 Missouri high school football season continued with over 150 games on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores.
Missouri High School Football Final Scores - September 11
Rockwood Summit 63, Hazelwood Central 0
(#10) St. Pius X 42, Howell 0
St. Mary's South Side 25, Cahokia 22
Marquette 42, Ritenour 18
St. Louis University 13, Chaminade College Prep 7
St. Charles West 42, Howell North 2
Versailles 32, Lexington 12
Clever 35, Forsyth 13
Park Hill 38, Park Hill South 20
Westran 40, Harrisburg 6
Marceline 53, Trenton 27
Mexico 26, Monroe City 6
Hickman 15, Capital City 14
Orrick 34, Keytesville 6
Poplar Bluff 41, North Point 19
Centralia 64, Highland 20
Wellington-Napoleon 70, Braymer 40
North Kansas City 28, (#7) Liberty North 14
(#2) Lee's Summit North 34, (#20) Lee's Summit West 7
St. Dominic 31, Warrenton 14
Camdenton 55, Smith-Cotton 18
Pierce City 46, Sarcoxie 6
Albany 40, King City 36
Bayless/Hancock 41, Crystal City 8
Lathrop 30, Lawson 13
Howell Central 22, Fort Zumwalt South 6
Holden 26, Adrian 18
Grandview 63, Southeast 0
South Harrison 36, Milan 14
West Platte 24, North Platte 6
Fair Grove 64, Hollister 13
Harrisonville 10, Odessa 7
Mountain Grove 32, Ava 10
Logan-Rogersville 35, Carl Junction 19
Knox County 64, Schuyler County 12
Cameron 34, Excelsior Springs 21
Louisiana 43, Van-Far 6
Sullivan 41, St. James 0
Portageville 64, Charleston 22
Fredericktown 20, Potosi 12
St. Vincent 42, Perryville 0
Skyline 40, Marionville 14
Vianney 78, Lutheran 6
Central 35, Liberty 31
Pattonville 26, Lafayette 21
St. Francis Borgia 27, Washington 21
Branson 42, Marshfield 21
McCluer North 24, Normandy 6
Caruthersville 34, Scott City 21
(#14) Kearney 49, Smithville 7
Bowling Green 54, Wright City 18
Butler 45, Crest Ridge/Chilhowee 21
St. Pius X 88, Priory 0
Sherwood 18, Cole Camp 15
Jefferson 30, Herculaneum 14
Cassville 28, (#17) Seneca 25
Webb City 21, Ozark 18
Palmyra 72, Clark County 20
Plattsburg 35, Penney 33
St. Charles 34, Duchesne 12
Union 42, Hermann 0
Seckman 21, Lindbergh 14
Carrollton 32, Lone Jack/Kingsville 0
Mid-Buchanan 48, East Buchanan 20
Hardin-Central/Norborne 64, Santa Fe 27
South Nodaway 58, DeKalb 22
Putnam County 28, Gallatin/Tri-County 14
Salisbury 51, Fayette 8
Windsor 18, Linn 0
Osage 30, Fulton 7
Ash Grove 29, Stockton/Sheldon 9
Kelly 58, New Madrid County Central 26
Carthage 44, Kickapoo 0
North Callaway 54, Montgomery County 6
Sweet Springs 60, Slater 38
Boonville 50, Eldon 0
(#4) Lee's Summit 6, Oak Park 0
Russellville 36, Owensville 6
Kirkwood 45, Hazelwood East 15
University City 18, Northwest 12
Neosho 41, Waynesville 12
(#16) Lamar 42, McDonald County 14
Willow Springs 42, Cabool 0
Mt. Vernon 26, Aurora 0
Center 35, Clinton 12
(#24) Maryville 35, Chillicothe 7
(#21) Valle Catholic 56, Central 7
Stanberry 19, St. Joseph Christian 6
Glendale 69, Willard 14
Fort Zumwalt North 33, Fort Zumwalt West 27
Jennings 30, Mehlville 21
Midway 56, Jasper 0
Macon 42, South Shelby 0
Richmond 38, Marshall 0
Grain Valley 20, Fort Osage 15
Strafford 29, Buffalo 22
Miller 38, Diamond 0
Knoxville Catholic 28, (#6) Cardinal Ritter College Prep 22
North Shelby 82, St. Paul Lutheran 0
Hillcrest 41, Parkview 12
Van Horn 50, Truman 6
East Prairie 8, Doniphan 7
Fox 49, Hazelwood West 20
Festus 47, Windsor 6
(#13) Jackson 41, Sikeston 7
Troy-Buchanan 35, (#19) Hannibal 6
Hillsboro 62, Holt 33
Winfield 14, Mark Twain 6
Liberty 28, Thayer 26
Belton 26, Raytown South 24
Hayti 60, Malden 0
(#9) Blue Springs 38, (#3) Blue Springs South 17
Rock Port 56, East Atchison [Tarkio/Fairfax] 0
Raytown 27, Winnetonka 19
Nevada 32, Monett 26
Warrensburg 30, Oak Grove 22
(#15) Platte County 38, Chrisman 0
North County 35, DeSoto 22
Kennett 35, Dexter 31
Hallsville 55, California 26
St. Clair 35, Pacific 28
(#25) Blair Oaks 48, Southern Boone 21
Christ Prep Academy 28, Summit Christian Academy 14
South Callaway 49, Scotland County 13
Farmington 42, Central 2
(#22) Savannah 35, Kirksville 7
Rock Bridge 35, Jefferson City 19
(#23) Nixa 49, Republic 6
Lebanon 34, Joplin 32
Brentwood Academy 45, (#12) Lift for Life Academy 6
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917