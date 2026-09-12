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Missouri High School Football Final Scores - September 11

See final scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
Missouri High School Football
Missouri High School Football | David Smith

The 2026 Missouri high school football season continued with over 150 games on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores.

Missouri High School Football Final Scores - September 11

Rockwood Summit 63, Hazelwood Central 0

(#10) St. Pius X 42, Howell 0

St. Mary's South Side 25, Cahokia 22

Marquette 42, Ritenour 18

St. Louis University 13, Chaminade College Prep 7

St. Charles West 42, Howell North 2

Versailles 32, Lexington 12

Clever 35, Forsyth 13

Park Hill 38, Park Hill South 20

Westran 40, Harrisburg 6

Marceline 53, Trenton 27

Mexico 26, Monroe City 6

Hickman 15, Capital City 14

Orrick 34, Keytesville 6

Poplar Bluff 41, North Point 19

Centralia 64, Highland 20

Wellington-Napoleon 70, Braymer 40

North Kansas City 28, (#7) Liberty North 14

(#2) Lee's Summit North 34, (#20) Lee's Summit West 7

St. Dominic 31, Warrenton 14

Camdenton 55, Smith-Cotton 18

Pierce City 46, Sarcoxie 6

Albany 40, King City 36

Bayless/Hancock 41, Crystal City 8

Lathrop 30, Lawson 13

Howell Central 22, Fort Zumwalt South 6

Holden 26, Adrian 18

Grandview 63, Southeast 0

South Harrison 36, Milan 14

West Platte 24, North Platte 6

Fair Grove 64, Hollister 13

Harrisonville 10, Odessa 7

Mountain Grove 32, Ava 10

Logan-Rogersville 35, Carl Junction 19

Knox County 64, Schuyler County 12

Cameron 34, Excelsior Springs 21

Louisiana 43, Van-Far 6

Sullivan 41, St. James 0

Portageville 64, Charleston 22

Fredericktown 20, Potosi 12

St. Vincent 42, Perryville 0

Skyline 40, Marionville 14

Vianney 78, Lutheran 6

Central 35, Liberty 31

Pattonville 26, Lafayette 21

St. Francis Borgia 27, Washington 21

Branson 42, Marshfield 21

McCluer North 24, Normandy 6

Caruthersville 34, Scott City 21

(#14) Kearney 49, Smithville 7

Bowling Green 54, Wright City 18

Butler 45, Crest Ridge/Chilhowee 21

St. Pius X 88, Priory 0

Sherwood 18, Cole Camp 15

Jefferson 30, Herculaneum 14

Cassville 28, (#17) Seneca 25

Webb City 21, Ozark 18

Palmyra 72, Clark County 20

Plattsburg 35, Penney 33

St. Charles 34, Duchesne 12

Union 42, Hermann 0

Seckman 21, Lindbergh 14

Carrollton 32, Lone Jack/Kingsville 0

Mid-Buchanan 48, East Buchanan 20

Hardin-Central/Norborne 64, Santa Fe 27

South Nodaway 58, DeKalb 22

Putnam County 28, Gallatin/Tri-County 14

Salisbury 51, Fayette 8

Windsor 18, Linn 0

Osage 30, Fulton 7

Ash Grove 29, Stockton/Sheldon 9

Kelly 58, New Madrid County Central 26

Carthage 44, Kickapoo 0

North Callaway 54, Montgomery County 6

Sweet Springs 60, Slater 38

Boonville 50, Eldon 0

(#4) Lee's Summit 6, Oak Park 0

Russellville 36, Owensville 6

Kirkwood 45, Hazelwood East 15

University City 18, Northwest 12

Neosho 41, Waynesville 12

(#16) Lamar 42, McDonald County 14

Willow Springs 42, Cabool 0

Mt. Vernon 26, Aurora 0

Center 35, Clinton 12

(#24) Maryville 35, Chillicothe 7

(#21) Valle Catholic 56, Central 7

Stanberry 19, St. Joseph Christian 6

Glendale 69, Willard 14

Fort Zumwalt North 33, Fort Zumwalt West 27

Jennings 30, Mehlville 21

Midway 56, Jasper 0

Macon 42, South Shelby 0

Richmond 38, Marshall 0

Grain Valley 20, Fort Osage 15

Strafford 29, Buffalo 22

Miller 38, Diamond 0

Knoxville Catholic 28, (#6) Cardinal Ritter College Prep 22

North Shelby 82, St. Paul Lutheran 0

Hillcrest 41, Parkview 12

Van Horn 50, Truman 6

East Prairie 8, Doniphan 7

Fox 49, Hazelwood West 20

Festus 47, Windsor 6

(#13) Jackson 41, Sikeston 7

Troy-Buchanan 35, (#19) Hannibal 6

Hillsboro 62, Holt 33

Winfield 14, Mark Twain 6

Liberty 28, Thayer 26

Belton 26, Raytown South 24

Hayti 60, Malden 0

(#9) Blue Springs 38, (#3) Blue Springs South 17

Rock Port 56, East Atchison [Tarkio/Fairfax] 0

Raytown 27, Winnetonka 19

Nevada 32, Monett 26

Warrensburg 30, Oak Grove 22

(#15) Platte County 38, Chrisman 0

North County 35, DeSoto 22

Kennett 35, Dexter 31

Hallsville 55, California 26

St. Clair 35, Pacific 28

(#25) Blair Oaks 48, Southern Boone 21

Christ Prep Academy 28, Summit Christian Academy 14

South Callaway 49, Scotland County 13

Farmington 42, Central 2

(#22) Savannah 35, Kirksville 7

Rock Bridge 35, Jefferson City 19

(#23) Nixa 49, Republic 6

Lebanon 34, Joplin 32

Brentwood Academy 45, (#12) Lift for Life Academy 6

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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