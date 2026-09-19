Missouri High School Football Final Scores - September 18
The 2026 Missouri high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Missouri High School Football Scoreboard
Missouri High School Football Final Scores - September 18
Parkway South 41, Webster Groves 0
University City 22, Jennings 0
Parkway West 50, Riverview Gardens 0
(#8) De Smet Jesuit 62, Chaminade College Prep 14
Parkway North 35, Hazelwood Central 0
Liberty 48, Park Hill South 7
(#23) Platte County 54, Smithville 18
Helias 24, Camdenton 7
(#2) Raymore-Peculiar 34, Lee's Summit West 28
St. Louis University 33, St. Dominic 3
Centralia 54, Hermann 14
(#14) Farmington 48, Poplar Bluff 0
(#7) Blue Springs South 37, Staley 6
Charleston 36, Scott City 27
Fair Grove 27, Clever 20
Branson 45, West Plains 14
(#22) Seneca 35, Mt. Vernon 12
Pleasant Hill 20, Oak Grove 0
Caruthersville 48, Malden 0
Schuyler County 48, Keytesville 22
Pierce City 26, Skyline 22
West Platte 50, Penney 44
Stanberry 55, King City 50
Putnam County 15, South Harrison 12
Smith-Cotton 43, Jefferson City 36
Pembroke Hill 42, St. Michael the Archangel 7
Belton 46, Winnetonka 34
Raytown 24, Grain Valley 22
Carrollton 44, KIPP Legacy 6
Van-Far 38, Mark Twain 34
St. Charles West 17, Warrenton 0
Perryville 35, Bayless/Hancock 14
North Shelby 50, Wellington-Napoleon 0
Marceline 7, Maysville 0
Monroe City 40, Clark County 18
Northwest 64, Sweet Springs 38
Monett 54, Knob Noster/Leeton 8
Carl Junction 28, Marshfield 20
St. Clair 34, St. James 0
Hollister 56, Buffalo 22
McCluer 22, Normandy 8
(#25) North Kansas City 41, Park Hill 7
Saxony Lutheran 52, Windsor 20
Sarcoxie 56, Diamond 13
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 68, North Andrew 22
(#24) Savannah 39, Christ Prep Academy 9
St. Vincent 42, Herculaneum 7
Lafayette County 58, Lone Jack/Kingsville 0
Jefferson 27, Cuba 0
Clinton 57, Holden 14
Scotland County 56, Duchesne 0
Thayer 61, Salem 26
Mid-Buchanan 55, Plattsburg 0
Chillicothe 34, Cameron 20
Republic 49, Ozark 0
Westran 36, Fayette 28
Polo 42, Northland Christian 34
East Atchison [Tarkio/Fairfax] 26, South Holt 14
Crest Ridge/Chilhowee 18, Lexington 12
Rolla 47, St. Francis Borgia 13
Hayti 36, Portageville 34
Howell 31, Fort Zumwalt West 7
Macon 35, Palmyra 7
Pattonville 35, Seckman 0
Tipton 49, Versailles 6
Hannibal 26, Kirksville 0
(#5) Lee's Summit North 24, (#10) Lee's Summit 17
Union 56, Pacific 20
Hillsboro 45, North County 13
Ste. Genevieve 29, Potosi 21
Harrisonville 62, Center 48
St. Paul Lutheran 40, Braymer 24
Strafford 49, Reeds Spring 22
Joplin 35, Waynesville 14
(#21) Lamar 52, East Newton 0
Montgomery County 8, South Callaway 6
Fulton 46, Eldon 14
Northwest 35, Mehlville 6
Odessa 53, Richmond 8
Eureka 22, Rockwood Summit 7
Timberland 21, Fort Zumwalt North 20
Mountain Grove 55, Willow Springs 6
(#18) Maryville 46, Excelsior Springs 7
Carthage 46, Glendale 14
Bishop LeBlond 78, Knox County 60
North Callaway 76, Bowling Green 54
New Madrid County Central 38, East Prairie 0
Moberly 24, Warrensburg 22
Marionville 30, Stockton/Sheldon 14
Brookfield 42, Trenton 0
Southern Boone 41, California 20
Concordia 34, Lincoln 8
Ruskin 41, Truman 6
Archie 60, Drexel/Miami 6
North Point 42, Fort Zumwalt East 21
Lighthouse Christian 46, El Dorado Springs 8
Dexter 58, Doniphan 0
St. Pius X 54, Central 0
(#4) St. Pius X 57, Hayden 12
(#12) Jackson 42, St. Mary's South Side 7
(#20) Cassville 54, McDonald County 13
NV (CO-OP) 44, DeKalb 0
Gallatin/Tri-County 44, Milan 8
Hallsville 29, Boonville 14
Logan-Rogersville 58, Parkview 6
Webb City 23, (#16) Nixa 21
Orchard Farm 48, Winfield 15
Festus 36, DeSoto 8
(#11) Kearney 22, (#9) Rockhurst 13
Warsaw 28, Adrian 12
East Buchanan 28, Lawson 21
(#19) Blair Oaks 55, Osage 7
Neosho 50, Lebanon 8
Kirkwood 52, Marquette 21
Ladue Horton Watkins 27, Fox 14
Ava 17, Liberty 14
Rock Bridge 63, Capital City 28
Butler 54, Windsor 30
Russellville 54, Missouri Military Academy 0
Albany 8, St. Joseph Christian 6
Houston 56, Cabool 7
South Shelby 43, Highland 0
Schlagle 14, Northeast 6
(#17) Valle Catholic 67, Fredericktown 14
Lathrop 30, North Platte 28
Kennett 45, Kelly 0
Lindbergh 28, Lafayette 27
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917