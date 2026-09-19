Skip to main content
High School

Missouri High School Football Final Scores - September 18

See final scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
Parkway West football team runs out for its season opener against Parkway North on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.
Parkway West football team runs out for its season opener against Parkway North on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Nate Latsch

The 2026 Missouri high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Missouri High School Football Scoreboard

Missouri High School Football Final Scores - September 18

Parkway South 41, Webster Groves 0

University City 22, Jennings 0

Parkway West 50, Riverview Gardens 0

(#8) De Smet Jesuit 62, Chaminade College Prep 14

Parkway North 35, Hazelwood Central 0

Liberty 48, Park Hill South 7

(#23) Platte County 54, Smithville 18

Helias 24, Camdenton 7

(#2) Raymore-Peculiar 34, Lee's Summit West 28

St. Louis University 33, St. Dominic 3

Centralia 54, Hermann 14

(#14) Farmington 48, Poplar Bluff 0

(#7) Blue Springs South 37, Staley 6

Charleston 36, Scott City 27

Fair Grove 27, Clever 20

Branson 45, West Plains 14

(#22) Seneca 35, Mt. Vernon 12

Pleasant Hill 20, Oak Grove 0

Caruthersville 48, Malden 0

Schuyler County 48, Keytesville 22

Pierce City 26, Skyline 22

West Platte 50, Penney 44

Stanberry 55, King City 50

Putnam County 15, South Harrison 12

Smith-Cotton 43, Jefferson City 36

Pembroke Hill 42, St. Michael the Archangel 7

Belton 46, Winnetonka 34

Raytown 24, Grain Valley 22

Carrollton 44, KIPP Legacy 6

Van-Far 38, Mark Twain 34

St. Charles West 17, Warrenton 0

Perryville 35, Bayless/Hancock 14

North Shelby 50, Wellington-Napoleon 0

Marceline 7, Maysville 0

Monroe City 40, Clark County 18

Northwest 64, Sweet Springs 38

Monett 54, Knob Noster/Leeton 8

Carl Junction 28, Marshfield 20

St. Clair 34, St. James 0

Hollister 56, Buffalo 22

McCluer 22, Normandy 8

(#25) North Kansas City 41, Park Hill 7

Saxony Lutheran 52, Windsor 20

Sarcoxie 56, Diamond 13

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 68, North Andrew 22

(#24) Savannah 39, Christ Prep Academy 9

St. Vincent 42, Herculaneum 7

Lafayette County 58, Lone Jack/Kingsville 0

Jefferson 27, Cuba 0

Clinton 57, Holden 14

Scotland County 56, Duchesne 0

Thayer 61, Salem 26

Mid-Buchanan 55, Plattsburg 0

Chillicothe 34, Cameron 20

Republic 49, Ozark 0

Westran 36, Fayette 28

Polo 42, Northland Christian 34

East Atchison [Tarkio/Fairfax] 26, South Holt 14

Crest Ridge/Chilhowee 18, Lexington 12

Rolla 47, St. Francis Borgia 13

Hayti 36, Portageville 34

Howell 31, Fort Zumwalt West 7

Macon 35, Palmyra 7

Pattonville 35, Seckman 0

Tipton 49, Versailles 6

Hannibal 26, Kirksville 0

(#5) Lee's Summit North 24, (#10) Lee's Summit 17

Union 56, Pacific 20

Hillsboro 45, North County 13

Ste. Genevieve 29, Potosi 21

Harrisonville 62, Center 48

St. Paul Lutheran 40, Braymer 24

Strafford 49, Reeds Spring 22

Joplin 35, Waynesville 14

(#21) Lamar 52, East Newton 0

Montgomery County 8, South Callaway 6

Fulton 46, Eldon 14

Northwest 35, Mehlville 6

Odessa 53, Richmond 8

Eureka 22, Rockwood Summit 7

Timberland 21, Fort Zumwalt North 20

Mountain Grove 55, Willow Springs 6

(#18) Maryville 46, Excelsior Springs 7

Carthage 46, Glendale 14

Bishop LeBlond 78, Knox County 60

North Callaway 76, Bowling Green 54

New Madrid County Central 38, East Prairie 0

Moberly 24, Warrensburg 22

Marionville 30, Stockton/Sheldon 14

Brookfield 42, Trenton 0

Southern Boone 41, California 20

Concordia 34, Lincoln 8

Ruskin 41, Truman 6

Archie 60, Drexel/Miami 6

North Point 42, Fort Zumwalt East 21

Lighthouse Christian 46, El Dorado Springs 8

Dexter 58, Doniphan 0

St. Pius X 54, Central 0

(#4) St. Pius X 57, Hayden 12

(#12) Jackson 42, St. Mary's South Side 7

(#20) Cassville 54, McDonald County 13

NV (CO-OP) 44, DeKalb 0

Gallatin/Tri-County 44, Milan 8

Hallsville 29, Boonville 14

Logan-Rogersville 58, Parkview 6

Webb City 23, (#16) Nixa 21

Orchard Farm 48, Winfield 15

Festus 36, DeSoto 8

(#11) Kearney 22, (#9) Rockhurst 13

Warsaw 28, Adrian 12

East Buchanan 28, Lawson 21

(#19) Blair Oaks 55, Osage 7

Neosho 50, Lebanon 8

Kirkwood 52, Marquette 21

Ladue Horton Watkins 27, Fox 14

Ava 17, Liberty 14

Rock Bridge 63, Capital City 28

Butler 54, Windsor 30

Russellville 54, Missouri Military Academy 0

Albany 8, St. Joseph Christian 6

Houston 56, Cabool 7

South Shelby 43, Highland 0

Schlagle 14, Northeast 6

(#17) Valle Catholic 67, Fredericktown 14

Lathrop 30, North Platte 28

Kennett 45, Kelly 0

Lindbergh 28, Lafayette 27

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Missouri