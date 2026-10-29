Missouri High School Football Playoff Brackets: 2026 MSHSAA First-Round Matchups and Schedule

The regular season is over, the district brackets are set and Missouri high school football teams are preparing for the most important stretch of the season.

The 2026 Missouri State High School Activities Association football playoffs begin Friday, Oct. 30, with district tournament games across six 11-player classifications and eight-player football.

From traditional championship contenders in the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas to small-school powers scattered across the state, teams are now competing for the opportunity to reach the Show-Me Bowl.

Unlike states that use one statewide bracket for each classification from the opening round, Missouri begins with district tournaments. Teams must survive their district before advancing into the statewide championship rounds.

Some of the state's leading contenders have earned opening-round byes, including Jackson and Nixa in Class 6, Platte County and Republic in Class 5, Kearney in Class 4, Blair Oaks and Lamar in Class 2, and Marionville in Class 1.

The postseason will conclude Dec. 3-5 at Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium on the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the 2026 Missouri high school football playoff brackets, notable opening-round matchups and the road to the state championships.

Class 6 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6 features several established championship contenders, along with teams hoping to make a deep postseason run after impressive regular seasons.

Jackson earned the No. 1 seed in its district following an undefeated 9-0 regular season and will receive an opening-round bye.

Nixa also earned a first-round bye and awaits the winner of Kickapoo and Waynesville.

In the St. Louis area, Northwest, Seckman, Kirkwood, Christian Brothers College and De Smet Jesuit are among the teams positioned to advance into the district semifinals.

Several first-round games will determine which teams join them.

Featured Class 6 First-Round Matchups — Oct. 30

Oakville vs. Lindbergh

Marquette vs. Lafayette

Hazelwood West vs. Francis Howell North

Liberty vs. Francis Howell Central

Kickapoo vs. Waynesville

Hickman vs. Lee's Summit

Lee's Summit North vs. Blue Springs South

Lee's Summit West vs. Park Hill South

Staley vs. St. Joseph Central

Oak Park vs. Liberty

Notable opening-round byes: Jackson, Northwest, Seckman, Kirkwood, Christian Brothers College, De Smet Jesuit and Nixa.

Class 5 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5 features several intriguing district tournaments, including potential championship contenders Platte County, Republic, Helias Catholic, Grain Valley and St. Mary's.

Platte County, which captured the 2025 Class 5 state championship, opens its postseason with a bye.

Republic also receives an opening-round bye and will face the winner of Carthage and Webb City, one of the more compelling first-round matchups in southwest Missouri.

Helias Catholic awaits the winner of Glendale and Rolla, while Grain Valley and St. Mary's also have direct paths into the district semifinals.

Featured Class 5 First-Round Matchups — Oct. 30

Farmington vs. Poplar Bluff

Central vs. Mehlville

Parkway South vs. Webster Groves

Rockwood Summit vs. Parkway Central

Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs. McCluer

Chaminade vs. Hazelwood Central

Fort Zumwalt East vs. Fort Zumwalt South

St. Dominic vs. North Point

Glendale vs. Rolla

Camdenton vs. Lebanon

West Plains vs. Jefferson City

Carthage vs. Webb City

Neosho vs. Parkview

Branson vs. Willard

Belton vs. Capital City

Winnetonka vs. Lincoln College Prep

Notable opening-round byes: Fox, St. Mary's, Eureka, Ladue Horton Watkins, Timberland, Helias Catholic, Republic, Grain Valley and Platte County.

Class 4 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4 features several strong contenders, including defending state champion Kearney.

Kearney opens the postseason with a bye, as do Logan-Rogersville, Festus, Sikeston, Union, Moberly and several other district leaders.

In southwest Missouri, Logan-Rogersville will face the winner of Monett and Hillcrest.

Carl Junction opens against Marshfield, while Bolivar faces McDonald County in another District 6 contest.

Featured Class 4 First-Round Matchups — Oct. 30

North County vs. De Soto

Hillsboro vs. Windsor

Vianney vs. Affton

Hannibal vs. Warrenton

Parkway North vs. St. Charles

Orchard Farm vs. Holt

Kirksville vs. Mexico

Warrensburg vs. Knob Noster/Leeton

Osage vs. Marshall

Monett vs. Hillcrest

Carl Junction vs. Marshfield

Bolivar vs. McDonald County

Notable opening-round byes: Festus, Sikeston, Union, St. Charles West, Moberly, Logan-Rogersville and Kearney.

Class 3 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3 features a mixture of established postseason powers and programs hoping to make a championship breakthrough.

Defending state champion Seneca is among the teams to watch as the tournament progresses.

Cassville earned the top seed in District 6 and receives an opening-round bye. The Wildcats will face the winner of Mount Vernon and Reeds Spring.

Mountain Grove also earned a bye in District 5 and awaits the winner of Cuba/Steelville and Buffalo.

Southern Boone secured the top seed in District 4 and will face the winner of Wright City and Fulton.

Featured Class 3 First-Round Matchups — Oct. 30

St. Francis Borgia vs. Owensville

Hallsville vs. Eldon

Wright City vs. Fulton

Strafford vs. Pleasant Hope/Halfway/Marion C. Early

St. James vs. Salem

Cuba/Steelville vs. Buffalo

Seneca vs. Hollister

Nevada vs. Aurora

Mount Vernon vs. Reeds Spring

Notable opening-round byes: Southern Boone, Mountain Grove and Cassville.

Class 2 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2 features defending state champion Blair Oaks, along with perennial contenders Lamar, Valle Catholic, Springfield Catholic and Centralia.

Blair Oaks earned the top seed in District 5 and will await the winner of Cole Camp and South Callaway.

Lamar receives an opening-round bye in District 4, with Warsaw and Sarcoxie competing for the opportunity to face the Tigers.

Springfield Catholic also advances directly to the district semifinals and will face the winner of Liberty-Mountain View and Forsyth.

Featured Class 2 First-Round Matchups — Oct. 30

Saxony Lutheran vs. New Madrid County Central

Kelly vs. East Prairie

Duchesne vs. Hermann

Montgomery County vs. Confluence Prep Academy

Liberty-Mountain View vs. Forsyth

Fair Grove vs. Houston

Ava vs. Willow Springs

Warsaw vs. Sarcoxie

Clever vs. El Dorado Springs

East Newton vs. Stockton/Sheldon

Cole Camp vs. South Callaway

Father Tolton vs. California

North Callaway vs. Versailles

Monroe City vs. Clark County

Palmyra vs. Highland

Bowling Green vs. Mark Twain

Notable opening-round byes: St. Vincent, Caruthersville, Valle Catholic, Springfield Catholic, Lamar, Blair Oaks, Centralia and Mid-Buchanan.

Class 1 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1 features defending state champion Tipton, along with contenders Marionville, Thayer, Portageville, Adrian and several other small-school programs.

Marionville earned the top seed in District 3 and receives an opening-round bye. The Comets will face the winner of Pierce City and Diamond.

Tipton also receives a bye in District 4, where Windsor and Linn meet for the opportunity to advance.

In District 1, Thayer and Portageville earned the top two seeds and will await the winners of the district's opening-round games.

Featured Class 1 First-Round Matchups — Oct. 30

Hayti vs. Malden

Charleston vs. Cabool

Veritas Christian Academy vs. Grandview

Pierce City vs. Diamond

Windsor vs. Linn

Crest Ridge vs. North Platte

Notable opening-round byes: Thayer, Portageville, Marionville, Miller, Ash Grove, Tipton, Skyline, Russellville, Carrollton and Adrian.

Eight-Player Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Missouri's eight-player football tournament features a large field of small-school programs competing for a state championship.

Defending champion Worth County/Northeast Nodaway is among the teams to watch.

The opening round includes several compelling matchups, while programs such as Bishop LeBlond, Rock Port, Appleton City and Lockwood/Golden City have earned byes.

The eight-player championship will be the first title decided during the Show-Me Bowl, with the final scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3.

Featured Eight-Player First-Round Matchups — Oct. 30

New Heights Christian Academy vs. Jasper

Rich Hill/Hume vs. Drexel/Miami

Archie vs. Osceola

Concordia vs. St. Paul Lutheran

Sweet Springs vs. Lincoln

Northland Christian vs. South Holt

St. Joseph Christian vs. DeKalb

Mound City vs. South Nodaway

North Andrew vs. East Atchison

Stanberry vs. King City

Albany vs. Pattonsburg/North Daviess/Winston

Slater vs. Schuyler County

Paris vs. Keytesville

Notable opening-round byes: Lockwood/Golden City, Greenfield, Appleton City, Bishop LeBlond, Rock Port, Worth County/Northeast Nodaway and North Shelby.

Missouri High School Football State Championship Schedule

The seven 2026 MSHSAA football state championships will be played Dec. 3-5 at Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Thursday, Dec. 3

7 p.m. — Eight-player state championship

Friday, Dec. 4

11 a.m. — Class 6 state championship

3 p.m. — Class 2 state championship

7 p.m. — Class 4 state championship

Saturday, Dec. 5

11 a.m. — Class 5 state championship

3 p.m. — Class 1 state championship

7 p.m. — Class 3 state championship

What's Next in the Missouri High School Football Playoffs?

District tournament action begins Friday, Oct. 30, with the winners advancing to district semifinals Nov. 6.

District championships follow Nov. 13, with state quarterfinals scheduled for Nov. 21 and semifinals Nov. 28.

The season concludes with seven state championship games Dec. 3-5 in St. Joseph.

High School On SI will continue following the Missouri high school football playoffs with updated brackets, scores and championship matchups throughout the postseason.