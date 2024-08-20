Vote: Who is the best Missouri high school tight end in 2024?
The 2024 Missouri high school football season is quickly approaching. With Week 1 games getting closer and closer, SBLive has been taking a look at the top returning players at every position.
We took a look at the top 30 quarterbacks in the Show-Me State, top 50 running backs, top 40 wide receivers, top 25 tight ends, top 50 offensive linemen, top 40 defensive linemen and top 40 linebackers and the top 40 defensive backs to watch this fall.
Now we are turning to our High School on SI readers to decide which of those will be the best of the best in Missouri high school football this season.
Check out our write-ups on every player and vote in the poll below.
The voting will conclude Thursday, Aug. 29, at 11:59 p.m. Central.
TOP RETURNING TIGHT ENDS IN MISSOURI IN 2024
Names are listed in alphabetical order
Jack Brown, soph., Francis Howell Central
A 6-foot-5, 205-pounder, Brown received plenty of attention from college coaches this summer and picked up early offers from Illinois, Houston, Miami-Ohio and Kent State.
Brock Bruner, sr., Fair Grove
Bruner, a 6-1, 200-pounder, earned first-team all-state honors in Class 2 as a linebacker last season, but also plays tight end and is one of the best in southwest Missouri.
Brock Camp, sr., Hickman
A 6-7, 235-pound football and basketball standout who has attracted attention from colleges for both sports, Camp is ranked as the No. 33 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Had 43 catches for 581 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. He has received offers from Kent State, Northern Iowa and Lindenwood, among others.
Drew Clemens, sr., Oak Park (committed to Utah)
A 6-4, 215-pounder, Clemens is ranked as the No. 14 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025 by On3, the No. 16 prospect by On3 (industry) and No. 17 prospect by 247Sports. Had 14 receptions for 295 yards and seven TDs as a junior for the run-heavy Northmen, who went 11-1. Picked Utah over offers from Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas State and others.
Kyle Cotton, sr., St. Charles West
Cotton, a 6-3, 230-pounder, earned third-team Class 3 all-state honors a year ago after leading the Warriors in receiving with 29 catches for 422 yards and three touchdowns.
Gabriel Cunningham, sr., Holt (committed to North Dakota)
A 6-4, 245-pounder who plays tight end and defensive end, Cunningham is ranked as the No. 31 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Had 41 catches for 742 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. He was a Class 4 second-team all-state honoree.
Garrett Essner, jr., Rock Bridge
A 6-5, 232-pounder, Essner has great size for the position and is only getting better. Picked up early scholarship offers from UNLV, Miami-Ohio and Kent State this offseason.
Hagen Ginger, sr., Seneca
Though he only caught one pass (for 53 yards and a TD) a year ago, Ginger was a key contributor to a Seneca squad that went 13-1, finished second in Class 3, and scored more than 45 points per game.
Aiden Grote, sr., Bowling Green (committed to Lindenwood)
A 6-5, 245-pounder, Grote was a Class 2 first-team all-state selection a year ago. He has excelled as a blocker for the Bobcats but also caught seven passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns during junior season.
Daeden Hopkins, sr., Hermann (committed to Missouri)
Ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025 by On3 and 247Sports, No. 5 prospect by On3 (industry rankings) and the No. 9 prospect in the state by Rivals. Hopkins, who plays tight end and defensive end, recorded 37 tackles and nine sacks as a junior and accounted for 691 yards and 11 TDs on offense.
Tre Hoskins, jr., Hannibal
Hoskins, who also plays defensive end, is a 6-5, 270-pound three-sport athlete (football, baseball, track and field) with a bright future. He picked up his first scholarship offer from Northern Iowa in June, but he will be a player who attracts a lot more interest from college coaches.
Braden James, sr., Pembroke Hill
James, a 6-5, 230-pounder who also plays defensive end, was a weapon for the Raiders a year ago as a blocker and in the passing game with the ability to get down the field.
Ronelle Johnson, jr., Blue Springs
A 6-4, 245-pounder who plays tight end and defensive end, Johnson is one of the top prospects in Missouri in the Class of 2026 and has received early scholarship offers from Kansas State, Iowa State, Kansas and Purdue.
Marshall Kitchen, sr., Westran
A first-team all-state selection in Class 1, the 6-4, 215-pounder had 23 catches for 369 yards, ran for 258 yards and played the last five games of his junior season at quarterback.
Jackson Kohl, sr., CBC
A 6-5, 240-pounder, Kohl is ranked as the No. 18 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Has received offers from Nebraska, Michigan State, Iowa State, Indiana, Duke, Georgia Tech and many more. As a junior, Kohl caught 10 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Cameron Kossmann, sr., Marquette (committed to Columbia)
A 6-6, 240-pounder with strong academics, Kossmann has received offers from Ball State, Kent State, Tennessee-Martin, Dartmouth, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, Indiana State, Western Illinois and Eastern Illinois. Caught 10 passes for 101 yards as a junior at Marquette.
Chase Martin, sr., Rockwood Summit
Martin, a 6-3, 225-pounder, has been a key piece of the Falcons’ offensive attack that gained more than 4,000 yards the past two seasons. He had six catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns as a junior and nine receptions for 129 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore.
Aaron McGhee, sr., Lee’s Summit North
McGhee, a 6-5, 240-pounder, has great size and can contribute to the Broncos as a blocker or a pass catcher.
Karson Murray, sr., Carthage
A 6-4, 240-pounder, Murray earned all-state honors as a junior after catching 17 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns. He earned third-team all-state honors in Class 5 a year ago.
Landon Pace, sr., St. Louis University High
The son of NFL Hall of Famer Orlando Pace, Landon is ranked by Rivals as the No. 11 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, by On3 (industry) as the No. 15 prospect, by On3 as the No. 21 prospect and by 247Sports as the No. 23 prospect. As a junior he caught 29 passes for 425 yards and five touchdowns.
Jake Plummer, jr., CBC
Plummer, a 6-6, 215-pounder, is unproven at the varsity level at this point but is a prospect to remember with a lot of potential. He picked up his first scholarship offer, from Miami-Ohio, this summer.
Robby Preckel, sr., Lafayette (Wildwood) (committed to Northwestern)
A 6-3, 230-pounder who plays wide receiver, tight end and linebacker, Preckel received scholarship offers from Northwestern, Air Force, North Dakota State, Tennessee-Martin and others. He committed to Northwestern in late June. He broke out during his junior season when he caught 55 passes for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns.
Jackson Rotterman, sr., St. Pius X (KC)
A second-team all-state selection as a tight end in Class 3 a year ago, the 6-2, 205-pounder lines up in a variety of spots, including fullback and on the defensive side. He had 26 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns last season.
Liam Russo, sr., De Smet (committed to Northern Illinois)
A 6-6, 230-pounder who also plays basketball and competes in track and field, Russo is ranked as the No. 16 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. As a junior, he caught 13 passes for 263 yards and one touchdown.
Zayne Schellenger, sr., De Smet
Schellenger, a 6-6, 230-pounder, is the second Spartans tight end on this list and compliments teammate Liam Russo very well. While Russo thrives as a receiver, Schellenger can block like a sixth offensive lineman. He had one catch for eight yards last season, but still made an impact.
Jack Utz, jr., Platte County
One of the top prospects in the Class of 2026 in Missouri and in the midwest, Utz is a 6-5, 225-pounder who can line up in line or in the slot and make an impact. He has already received offers from Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Baylor, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Illinois, Vanderbilt and more.
Vote: Who is the best Missouri high school quarterback in 2024?
Vote: Who is the best Missouri high school running back in 2024?
Vote: Who is the best Missouri high school wide receiver in 2024?
Missouri high school football previews
Top 30 Missouri high school quarterbacks to watch in 2024
Top 40 Missouri wide receivers to watch in 2024
Top 25 Missouri tight ends to watch in 2024
Top 50 Missouri offensive linemen to watch in 2024
Top 40 Missouri defensive linemen to watch in 2024
Top 40 Missouri high school linebackers to watch in 2024
Top 40 Missouri high school defensive backs to watch in 2024
5 games to watch in the 2024 Missouri high school football season
Missouri's top 2025 high school football recruits
2023 Missouri Football Coaches Association all-state teams
Top 25 Missouri high school football rankings (final 2023 rankings)
More coverage: Get live Missouri high school football scores on SBLive Sports. To follow your favorite teams check out the SBLive live high school football scoreboard and download the SBLive Sports App.
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveMiz