Vote: Who is the best Missouri high school wide receiver in 2024?

TOP RETURNING WIDE RECEIVERS IN MISSOURI IN 2024
Names are listed in alphabetical order
Zach Allen, jr., St. Louis University High
Allen, a 6-foot, 165-pounder, had a strong sophomore season and emerged as the third-best wide receiver for the Junior Billikens, behind senior D-1 signees Ryan Wingo and Joe Harris. Allen caught 35 passes for 538 yards and six touchdowns.
Tegan Asbury, sr., Branson
Also a baseball player, the 6-0, 175-pounder showed his big-play ability a year ago as a junior. Asbury averaged 22.3 yards per reception, catching 28 passes for 623 yards and eight touchdowns.
Trey Bass, sr., Lutheran North
A 5-10, 175-pounder, Bass is ranked as the No. 36 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. As a junior, he caught 51 passes for 1,175 yards and 17 TDs and had a team-high 20 total touchdowns. He has received offers from Alcorn State, Army, Illinois State and Lindenwood.
Braydon Bellah, jr., Marionville
Bellah, a 5-10, 155-pounder, was a first-team all-state honoree in Class 1 as the leading receiver for the 14-0 Class 1 champs. He finished with 54 receptions for 691 yards and 12 touchdowns and also ran for 79 yards and a score.
Daisean Bennett, sr., Lee’s Summit North
A 6-3, 207-pounder who plays wide receiver and tight end, Bennett showed flashes of his potential last season and should have more opportunities in the Broncos offense this fall, especially with teams focused on Oregon commit Isaiah Mozee.
Gardner Casey, sr., Bolivar
Casey had a strong season a year ago when he caught 45 passes for 664 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Mike Clark, jr., Lutheran North
Clark caught 58 passes for 971 yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago as a sophomore in the Crusaders’ pass-happy offense and also ran for 232 yards and two TDs. He was also his team’s primary kickoff returner. He finished with 14 total touchdowns.
Kai Crowe, sr., Jackson
A 6-1, 190-pounder, Crowe earned second-team all-state honors last season after catching 67 passes for 1,284 yards and 13 touchdowns. Has received Division II scholarship offers from Minnesota State, Missouri Western and Truman State.
Rex Deters, sr., Clever
Deters, a 5-10, 180-pounder who has played quarterback and wide receiver and also plays baseball, showed his ability the past two seasons while at Glendale and has since transferred to Clever. He caught 75 passes for 675 yards as a sophomore.
Jacob Eberhart, jr., Kirkwood
A 6-3, 215-pound junior, Eberhart had nine catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns a year ago. He picked up scholarship offers from Ball State, UNLV and Kent State this offseason.
Graham Faust, jr., MICDS
A 6-3, 180-pounder, Faust was the Rams’ leading receiver a year ago as a sophomore when he caught 42 passes for 666 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 12 total TDs, including two rushing and one on a return.
Carter Foote, sr., John Burroughs (committed to Fordham)
An athletic, 6-2, 180-pound cornerback and wide receiver, Foote is ranked as the No. 34 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Had 18 catches for 169 yards and recorded 17 tackles as a junior. He committed to Fordham on June 22.
Kamron Fowler, sr., Rockwood Summit
A 5-10, 160-pound playmaker, Fowler caught 38 passes for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior after playing running back as a sophomore.
William Gaines-Parker, sr., Cape Girardeau Central
Gaines-Parker sat out last season after transferring from Kennett, but the speedy 6-2, 175-pounder should be a dynamic weapon for Central this fall.
Tyler Gegg, sr., Valle Catholic
A 6-1, 170-pounder, Gegg earned Class 2 second-team all-state honors as one of the top offensive weapons for the 12-2 Class 2 runner-ups. He had four catches for 99 yards and two TDs in the title game and finished with 36 catches for 769 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Tyrone Harris, sr., Seneca
A transfer from Neosho, the 5-11, 180-pounder showed plenty of promise in his first year playing football as he recorded 59 catches, 685 total yards and three touchdowns.
Nathan Hatcher, sr., De Smet
A 5-10, 165-pounder, Hatcher was the Spartans’ leading receiver as a junior when he had 30 receptions for 529 yards and five touchdowns. He’s a fast and productive WR and has one of the best QBs in the state throwing to him in Kansas State pledge Dillon Duff.
Devin Holt, sr., Rock Bridge
Holt, a 6-1, 180-pounder who is one of the fastest players in Missouri, had 43 receptions for 760 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior.
Tommy Hutsler, sr., St. Pius X (KC) (committed to Northwest Missouri State)
A 6-3, 190-pounder, Hutsler had a monster junior season when he caught 54 passes for 1,129 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Dejerrian Miller, sr., Cardinal Ritter
A 6-3, 190-pounder, Miller is ranked by Rivals as the No. 4 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025 and by 247Sports, by On3 (industry) as the No. 6 prospect and by On3 as the No. 9 prospect. His breakout junior season included 66 catches for 1,361 yards and 24 touchdowns during Ritter’s run to its second straight state title. Has received more than 20 offers from schools stretching coast to coast and took visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee and Kentucky in June.
Isaiah Mozee, sr., Lee’s Summit North (committed to Nebraska)
Ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports, On3 (industry) and Rivals. On3 ranks him as the fifth-best prospect in Missouri. Electric playmaker was named the Suburban Silver Conference offensive player of the year as a junior as well as first-team all-state after snagging 72 catches for 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns. Mozee committed to Oregon in April but then flipped his commitment to the University of Nebraska on August 9.
Chance McPike, soph., Lutheran North
McPike was one of the most productive freshmen in the state last year while at Warrenton. He caught 42 passes for 745 yards and eight touchdowns and added three more touchdowns on returns. He’s now at Lutheran North and has several playmakers around him.
Larry Porter IV, sr., Raytown
A 6-2, 185-pounder who also plays basketball, Porter impressed this offseason and received scholarship offers from Northern Iowa and Tennessee-Martin.
Gavin Reese, sr., Mountain View Liberty
A four-sport athlete (football, basketball, baseball and track and field), the 6-1, 170-pounder recorded 46 catches for 686 yards and nine TDs a year ago.
Larry Robinson, sr., Kirkwood (committed to Indiana State)
A 6-3, 190-pounder who also plays basketball and competes in track, Robinson has received offers from Northern Illinois, Kent State and Tennessee-Martin. Had 23 catches for 326 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.
Xavier Robinson, sr., Clever
Robinson, a 6-1, 165-pounder who also plays defensive back, racked up 55 catches for 696 yards and four touchdowns a year ago as a junior.
Mason Rusow, sr., Adrian
A 6-3, 160-pounder, Rusow earned Class 2 third-team all-state honors a year ago as a junior as the leading receiver for the Blackhawks, who went 11-1.
Cameron Sanders, sr., Blue Springs South
A 6-0, 165-pounder, Sanders is in position to have a good senior season following the graduation of South’s top two receivers from a year ago.
Drevyn Seamon, sr., Rock Bridge
A dynamic 5-10, 170-pounder who is one of Missouri’s fastest sprinters, Seamon earned Class 6 first-team all-state honors as an athlete a year ago after racking up more than 1,300 total yards and scoring 15 touchdowns.
Corey Simms, sr., CBC (committed to USC)
A 6-3, 185-pounder, Simms is ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025. On3 (industry) ranks him as the No. 3 prospect in the state, while 247Sports rates him as the fifth-best prospect and On3 ranks him as the No. 6 prospect. Simms had a breakout junior season in which he had 79 receptions for 1,049 yards and 12 TDs. He has narrowed his college choices to Missouri, USC and Penn State and will make his decision on June 30.
De’Shaun Stevenson, jr., Cardinal Ritter
A 5-10, 160-pounder, Stevenson transferred from St. Mary’s to Ritter and made an immediate impact on the Lions’ state championship squad. He caught 37 passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged an eye-popping 25.4 yards per catch. He has received early scholarship offers from West Virginia and Miami - Ohio.
Antonio Strong, sr., St. Mary’s
A 5-10, 160-pounder, Strong has been an impact player for the Dragons the past few years. Led the Dragons in receiving as a junior with 31 receptions for 576 yards and seven TDs.
Chance Taylor, jr., Park Hill South
A 6-0, 165-pounder, Taylor had a breakout season as a sophomore a year ago when he caught 62 passes for 805 yards and four touchdowns. He’ll be a problem for defenses the next two seasons.
Davin Thomas, sr., Joplin
Thomas, a 6-0, 175-pounder, was Joplin’s leading receiver a year ago when he caught 47 passes for 680 yards and six touchdowns.
Kayone’ Thompson, sr., Holt
One of the leading returning receivers in the St. Louis area, Thompson caught 75 passes for 820 yards and 12 touchdowns a year ago.
Mason Thompson, sr., Warrenton
Thompson, a 5-10, 162-pounder who also plays baseball, had a good junior season with 49 catches for 889 yards and seven touchdowns as the Warriors went 11-1.
Wyatt Vincent, sr., Nixa
A standout baseball player who is committed to Missouri State, Vincent is also one of the state’s top receivers. As a junior, he caught 24 passes for 639 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged a remarkable 26.6 yards per catch.
Hudson Williams, sr., Neosho
One of the top returning receivers in southwest Missouri, Williams caught 69 passes for 789 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago.
Jaquice Williams, sr., CBC (committed to University of Sioux Falls)
Williams, who has committed to the University of Sioux Falls, had 17 receptions for 265 yards and three touchdowns a year ago. The 5-11, 175-pounder should see more opportunities this season after the graduation of Jeremiah McClellan, who is now at Oregon.
Tejay Woolfork, jr., Lift for Life
A transfer from Vianney, Woolfork is coming off a sophomore season where he caught 19 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown. The 5-9, 165-pounder received scholarship offers from Kent State, Charlotte and Louisiana this offseason.
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveMiz