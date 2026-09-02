Vote: Who Was the Missouri High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 24-29)

The Missouri high school football season is underway and we are excited to reveal our first set of nominees for Missouri High School Football Player of the Week for games played Aug. 27-29. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.

Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 6, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com

Missouri Football Player of the Week nominees

Matthew Ahrens, Lee’s Summit

The defending Class 6 champions opened the year with a 179-yard effort on the ground. The sophomore had touchdown runs of 81 and 30 yards in a win over Blue Springs South.

Robert Eatherton, St. John Vianney

The senior running back ran for 272 yards, while scoring 5 times on 25 carries in a 35-23 win over Lindbergh on Thursday.

Brody Fifer, Norborne-Hardin Central

The senior did a little bit of everything for the Aggies vs. Sweet Springs. Passing, he went 12-for-20 for 266 yards and 4 touchdowns. He ran 18 times for 192 yards and 2 more touchdowns. He also added 15 tackles, 2 TFL, recovered a fumble and had 3 interceptions.

Tatum Hough, Boonville

The Pirates blasted Excelsior Springs, 54-22, in Week 1. The senior quarterback was 17-for-23 passing for 296 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Mark Lally, De Smet Jesuit

The Spartans opened with a 20-0 win over Lift For Life Academy on Aug. 28. De Smet got a pair of field goals and a pair of PATs from the sophmore.

Nolan Lashley, Republic

The Tigers got 4 rushing touchdowns from the junior in a 35-0 win over Lebanon. He finished with 19 carries for 131 yards.

Justyn Lindsay, Blue Springs

The senior hauled in 7 catches — 2 for touchdowns — for 110 yards to help the Wildcats pick up a 38-12 win over North Kansas City.

Alex Lovewell, Parkway West

He had one of 5 interceptsion for the Longhorns, but he returned his for a pick-6 in a 24-21 win against Parkway North on Thursday.

Matt Kephart, Staley

The senior running back outscored St. Joseph Central by himself in a 38-12 win. He scored 3 touchdowns for the Falcons in the win.

Ethan Munford, South Callaway

Coming off a 100-tackle season in 2025, the senior got off to a good start with 21 tackles vs. North Callaway. He also had 1 sack, 1 pass breakup and 1 fumble recovery for the Bulldogs.

Blayne Patterson, Neosho

In a 49-23 win against Ozark, the senior threw for 332 yards and 4 touchdowns. He completed 26 of his 35 pass attempts for the Wildcats.

Rhett Perigo, Joplin

The sophomore cornerback picked off a pair of passes -- the first two of his high school career — in a 14-10 win over Springfield Kickapoo.

Josiah Robinson, Ray-Pec

The Tulsa pledge had touchdown runs of 57, 15 and 63 yards as the Panthers beat Liberty in Week 1.

Owen Tipton, Father Tolton Regional Catholic

The Trailblazers bear Marceline, 42-12, behind 5 TDs from the senior. He passed for four and ran for another in the school's first game on the new field.

Gary Welch, Bowling Green

The senior combined for 5 TDs in a 47-12 win over Clark County on Friday. He ran for 91 yards and 3 scores and had four catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School On SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.



Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.



Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.