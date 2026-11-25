The Missouri high school football playoffs continue to roll along and we are excited to reveal our nominees for Missouri High School Football Player of the Week for games played the week of Nov. 19-21.

Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Congrats to last week's winner, Harlan Futrell Jr. from St. John Vianney, who got 55% of the votes.

The 9th grader led the Griffins to the Class 4 playoffs with a 35-14 win over Sullivan. He threw for 367 yards and 3 TDs and ran for 103 yards and another TD.

Previous winners

Week 1 winner: Blayne Patterson, Neosho; Week 2 winner: Collin Hill, Ray-Pec; Week 3 winner: Andrew Minder, Park Hill; Week 4: Ryan Richmond-Davis, Cardinal Ritter; Week 5: Oliver Bohlmeyer, Centralia; Week 6: Alex Jones, Pacific; Week 7: Mathew Dembski, Liberty North; Week 8: Jair Morales, Park Hill; Week 9: Mason Griffin, Clever; Week 10: Connor Bramel, Clinton; Week 11: Caleb Hill, Platte County; Week 12: Harlan Futrell Jr., St. John Vianney

Want to nominate an athlete from the playoffs? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com

Missouri Football Player of the Week nominees

Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Cooper Doss, Tipton

The defending state champions beat Miller. Doss had a punt return for a touchdown, caught another and kicked 4 PATs in the victory.

Wyatt Erickson, Blue Springs

He threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for another to help the Wildcats knock off Nixa, 42-14, in a Class 6 quarterfinal.

Tyler Fischer, Jackson

The Indians are back in the Class 6 semifinals after a win against CBS. The quarterback ran for 2 scores and passed for another 2 scores.

Malahan Green, Cardinal Ritter

Green had 2 TD catches and added a 2-point conversion run in a 30-15 win over Fort Zumwalt North. He notched 7 catches for 147 yards.

Dawson Head, Grain Valley

The Eagles are back in the semifinals for the first time since 2007. The junior had a 50-yard touchdown early and his touchdown in the 4th quarter salted away a 35-20 win against Platte County.

Easton Hughes, Cassville

In a low-scoring contest against Mountain Grove, Hughes scored 2 times in the 19-7 win. The Oklahoma pledge had 14 carries and finished with 179 yards.

Quincy Jones, SLUH

The Jr. Bills got a 99-yard fumble return for a touchdown from the defensive back in a 28-14 win over Troy Buchanan in a Class 6 quarterfinal game on Saturday.

Max Malmstrom, Jefferson City Helias Catholic

The sophomore receiver returned from an injury and, in his first game, caught an 83-yard touchdown against Republic.

Noah Menneke, MICDS

In a shootout win over Southern Boone, 42-41, the senior completed 25 of 35 passes for 394 yards and 4 TDs.

Hunter Michel, Warrensburg

The junior running back helped send the Tigers to the semifinals when he ran 36 times for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns against Bolivar.

Arion O’Neal, Lift for Life Charter Academy

He had only two catches, but both went for touchdowns as the Cardinals won 34-20 over Hannibal.

Harrison Ray, Festus St. Pius X

The junior had his second multi-interception game last week, snaring two interceptions against Dexter. He now has 6 picks this season.

Luke Souhrada, Eureka

He finished with 16 total tackles and added 1 sack in a win against Farmington.

Kamden Yates, Festus

The senior had 24 carries for 125 yards and 2 TDs and had 2 catches for 107 yards and 2 more touchdowns in a win against St. John Vianney.