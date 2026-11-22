ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI ­– The St. Louis University High Jr. Billikens are headed to the Missouri state football semifinals for the first time since 2011.

Quarterback Pat Stein scored three rushing touchdowns, cornerback Quincy Jones returned a fumble 99 yards for a touchdown and the defense shut out visiting Troy Buchanan over the final 17 minutes as SLUH secured a 28-14 victory in the Missouri Class 6 quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.

“When we think about our losses – CBC, De Smet, Rockhurst, which was on the other side of state so people didn't see – this group doesn't rattle,” Jr. Billikens coach Adam Cruz said. “If anything, sometimes our coaching staff rattles a little bit. But this group doesn't rattle. They're always ready to go. What I love about this group is all year, consistently, I've asked them to stick together, and they do an incredible job of it.”

SLUH (9-3) advances to the semifinals and will face Jackson (12-0), a 45-28 winner over Christian Brothers College on Friday, on Friday in Jackson with an opportunity to earn a spot in the state championship game for the first time since finishing second in Class 5A in 1991.

Troy Buchanan (9-3), which was seeking its first trip to the semifinals in school history, got rushing touchdowns from Tre Lococo and Elijah Conley but the Trojans’ offense couldn’t cash in on a pair of red zone opportunities late in the second quarter that would prove costly.

After the visitors opened the scoring with a touchdown run from Lococo midway through the first quarter – the junior running back’s 19th of the season – the hosts answered with two scores from Stein to take a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Troy Buchanan was on the verge of tying the score late in the first half when Jones forced and recovered a fumble at the 1-yard line.

Jones, who returned a fumble 98 yards for a touchdown against CBC earlier this season, seized the opportunity once again and returned his second fumble recovery of the season 99 yards down the left sideline to make it 21-7 with 1:49 left in the first half.

The visiting Trojans responded with another drive into red zone but missed a 30-yard field goal attempt the second quarter ended and went into halftime trailing by two touchdowns.

Troy Buchanan fought back to trim the deficit to 21-14 with an 11-yard touchdown run by Conley with 5:51 remaining in the third quarter, but the Trojans would not score again.

St. Louis University High junior linebacker Anthony Busby Jr. | Nate Latsch

Stein’s third touchdown of the afternoon, and 20th rushing TD of the season, came with 57 seconds left in the third quarter after a long catch and run by teammate Will Rainey.

The Jr. Billikens’ defense, which recorded five sacks and two fumble recoveries, held strong in the fourth quarter to secure the victory and berth in the state semifinals. Markell Armstrong, a junior defensive back, was one of the leaders on defense with 10 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

The win was an emotional one for the program and specifically for Cruz, a SLUH graduate whose teams won seven games in each of the previous three seasons.

“Last year was the first group that I had all the way through, but this is the first group that from eighth grade knew I was the head coach,” Cruz said. “So when those kids decided to attend St. Louis U. High, they knew they were entering our football program, and I'm really proud of those guys. Again, our prognosis. I don't think many people were thinking we'd have much this year. … We graduated some great players, but this class of seniors, we’ve got 30 seniors, has just done such an excellent job since the start and I couldn't be more proud of them.”