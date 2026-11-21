TOWN & COUNTRY, MISSOURI — The Jackson Indians are headed back to the Missouri Class 6 football semifinals. And just like a year ago they had to hold off a late rally from host Christian Brothers College to secure a 45-28 victory to advance to next weekend.

“They’re obviously outstanding, incredibly talented, and we got tested,” Jackson coach Ryan Nesbitt said. “It tested our resiliency, and I'm just so proud of our kids. You know, lesser people would have folded. That was a tough situation. Requires tough-minded people. So proud of our kids and their response there in the second half.”

Quarterback Tyler Fischer Leads the Indians

Junior quarterback Tyler Fischer fueled the offensive attack for the Indians (12-0), who will face either St. Louis University High School or Troy Buchanan in the semifinals next weekend.

Fischer ran for two early scores before tossing touchdown passes to senior wide receivers Jory Thoma and Evan Turley.

The fleet-footed quarterback’s two touchdown runs in the first quarter – from 10 and 25 yards out – helped Jackson take a 14-7 lead with 32 seconds left in the opening quarter. Then the Indians defense came up with a clutch interception and 15-yard touchdown return by junior defensive back Gage Parker just 31 seconds later to make it 21-7.

CBC Fought Back From a Pair of 17-Point Deficits

Jackson led 24-7 midway through the second quarter after a 33-yard field goal from Jack Henry Outman before CBC (6-5) responded with a touchdown pass from Daylen Austin-Harvey to Arness Webb to cut into the lead.

Fischer struck again with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Thoma with 4:20 remaining in the first half to push the advantage to 31-14 at halftime.

“We knew the job wasn't done,” Nesbitt said. “We would have liked to play better. Some of that was self-inflicted, giving them life. But you know, it's how it played out. And our kids obviously did what we needed to do to respond to that, and again, couldn't be more proud of them.”

Jackson High School football captains (left to right) Tyler Fischer, Jory Thoma, Blayne Reagan and Brayden Harris with coach Ryan Nesbitt before the Indians' quarterfinal playoff game at CBC. | Nate Latsch

CBC missed a 30-yard field goal attempt late in the first half, but came out strong in the third quarter.

Austin-Harvey, a junior quarterback who put together a strong season in his first year as the starter, connected for touchdown passes with standout junior wide receiver Kingston McPike and then again with Webb.

Austin-Harvey’s third and fourth TD passes on the night — combined with the Cadets’ defense shutting out the Indians in the third quarter – cut the deficit to 31-28 going into the final quarter.

“We knew the job wasn't done,” Nesbitt said. “We would have liked to play better. Some of that was self-inflicted, giving them life. But you know, it's how it played out. And our kids obviously did what we needed to do to respond to that, and again, couldn't be more proud of them.”

Jackson’s offense came through in the clutch in the final 9 minutes.

Turley and Hamption Closed It Out for Jackson

Fischer connected with Turley on a short tunnel screen and the senior wideout turned it into a 34-yard touchdown reception with 8:45 remaining to give the Indians some breathing room with a 38-28 lead.

Then senior running back Jaylon Hampton capped off a late clock-melting drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to extend the advantage to 45-28.

“The turnovers are obviously huge,” Nesbitt said. “Then, you know, for our offense to finish the game, our offensive line ability to lean on them. Jaylon Hampton with some physical, hard, tough running at the end of the ball game when everybody in the stadium knew we were running the football and still able to get it done. So, got to tip my hat to those guys.”

Jackson, which defeated previously unbeaten CBC 45-42 in the quarterfinals a year ago, will now head to the semifinals for the second straight season seeking to return to the state championship game for the first time since winning the school’s lone title back in 2020.