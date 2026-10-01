Link Academy unveils boys basketball roster for 2026-27 season

A new year brings a whole new cast of players and coaches to Link Academy.

The Branson, Missouri-based school has become a powerhouse since being founded in 2016. Its list of alumni in Division I and now the National Basketball Association continues to grow.

Last year, Link Year finished No. 15 in the High School on SI national rankings.

However, every player from last year is gone — some to college — others to new programs. The head coach, Chris Myers, got a job at Vanderbilt.

The school turned to Michael Peck, who was an assistant coach at Detroit Mercy, to be the head coach and signed him to a three-year contract, according to previous High School on SI reporting.

Peck was previously the head coach of Findlay Prep, which was a nationally recognized program when he was at the helm. He has spent time in the college and pro ranks, but now returns to the high school ranks.

The 2026-27 Roster

Most of the roster will be juniors for the upcoming season. The roster includes players from 6 states and another from China. Three players came from Illinois, while two are from California. Last year, Texas had the most players on the roster with five.

Seniors

Desmond Harrington, 6-foot-7, Columbia, South Carolina — played at Cardinal Newman.

Jarrel Brown, 6-7, Bloomington, Illinois — played for Normal Community. … offers from Northern Arizona, Western Michigan, Eastern Illinois

Brandon Mason Jr., 6-6, Albuquerque, New Mexico — Xavier commit … played at ABC Prep. … Dad played at New Mexico

Juniors

Gavin Peck, 6-3, Boerne, Texas — played at Boerne … District 26-5A MVP.

Kyle Sanders, 7-0, Los Angeles — played at Campbell Hall … averaged 6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 blocks per game. … offers from USC, TCU, Stanford

Amarion Smith-Holley, 6-0, Peoria, Illinois — played at Richwoods. … offers from Kansas, Illinois, LSU, Oklahoma, TCU, Providence, UAB, East Carolina,

Jaizahn Lewis, 6-3, Los Angeles — played at Rancho Christian. … offer from Washington State, California, Long Beach State

Jordan Mitchell, 6-4, Louisville, Kentucky — played at Louisville Male, scoring 24.2 points per game. … Ranked No. 13 in the top shooting guard rankings by ESPN SC Next. … holds offers from Oklahoma State, TCU, Virginia Tech

Alijah Johnson, 6-8, Peoria — played at Richwoods.

Hayes Liu, 7-1, Siping, China

Peck will be assisted by LaPhonso Ellis Jr. and Kyle LeGreair. Ellis Jr. had a pro career overseas before coaching stops in Missouri (Carnahan and Montgomery County) and Texas (Premier Academy) before moving into the college ranks. LeGreair played at Detroit Mercy and was a graduate assistant last year, working alongside Peck.

Looking back

Last year’s roster had nine players who are on Division I rosters this upcoming season.

Luca Foster: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Keonte Greybear: West Virginia Mountaineers

Carlos Medlock, Jr.: Michigan State Spartans

Davion Thompson: Arkansas Razorbacks

Cameron Barnes: Missouri Tigers

Tajh Ariza: Oregon Ducks

Trent Perry: Kansas Jayhawks

Ethan Taylor: Michigan State Spartans

Tristan Reed: Mississippi State Bulldogs

An underclassman, Wyatt Clemence, is now at Worldwide Prep Academy in Florida.

The history at Link

Link Academy had 5 more former players chosen in the NBA Draft.

Labaron Philon Jr. was taken No. 22 by the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by Cameron Carr going No. 24 to the New York Knicks; Tarris Reed Jr. at No. 26 to the San Antonio Spurs; Chris Cenac Jr. taken No. 27 by the Boston Celtics; and Felix Okpara went No. 46 to the Washington Wizards.

Connecticut Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) rebounds the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other current NBA players with Link Academy ties include Tre Johnson III (Washington Wizards), Ja’Kobe Walters (Toronto Raptors), Jordan Walsh (Boston Celtics), and Julian Philips (Houston Rockets).