Link Academy unveils boys basketball roster for 2026-27 season
A new year brings a whole new cast of players and coaches to Link Academy.
The Branson, Missouri-based school has become a powerhouse since being founded in 2016. Its list of alumni in Division I and now the National Basketball Association continues to grow.
Last year, Link Year finished No. 15 in the High School on SI national rankings.
However, every player from last year is gone — some to college — others to new programs. The head coach, Chris Myers, got a job at Vanderbilt.
The school turned to Michael Peck, who was an assistant coach at Detroit Mercy, to be the head coach and signed him to a three-year contract, according to previous High School on SI reporting.
RELATEDFormer Findlay Prep basketball coach Michael Peck talks about new role at Link Academy in Missouri.
Peck was previously the head coach of Findlay Prep, which was a nationally recognized program when he was at the helm. He has spent time in the college and pro ranks, but now returns to the high school ranks.
The 2026-27 Roster
Most of the roster will be juniors for the upcoming season. The roster includes players from 6 states and another from China. Three players came from Illinois, while two are from California. Last year, Texas had the most players on the roster with five.
Seniors
Desmond Harrington, 6-foot-7, Columbia, South Carolina — played at Cardinal Newman.
Jarrel Brown, 6-7, Bloomington, Illinois — played for Normal Community. … offers from Northern Arizona, Western Michigan, Eastern Illinois
Brandon Mason Jr., 6-6, Albuquerque, New Mexico — Xavier commit … played at ABC Prep. … Dad played at New Mexico
Juniors
Gavin Peck, 6-3, Boerne, Texas — played at Boerne … District 26-5A MVP.
Kyle Sanders, 7-0, Los Angeles — played at Campbell Hall … averaged 6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 blocks per game. … offers from USC, TCU, Stanford
Amarion Smith-Holley, 6-0, Peoria, Illinois — played at Richwoods. … offers from Kansas, Illinois, LSU, Oklahoma, TCU, Providence, UAB, East Carolina,
Jaizahn Lewis, 6-3, Los Angeles — played at Rancho Christian. … offer from Washington State, California, Long Beach State
Jordan Mitchell, 6-4, Louisville, Kentucky — played at Louisville Male, scoring 24.2 points per game. … Ranked No. 13 in the top shooting guard rankings by ESPN SC Next. … holds offers from Oklahoma State, TCU, Virginia Tech
Alijah Johnson, 6-8, Peoria — played at Richwoods.
Hayes Liu, 7-1, Siping, China
Peck will be assisted by LaPhonso Ellis Jr. and Kyle LeGreair. Ellis Jr. had a pro career overseas before coaching stops in Missouri (Carnahan and Montgomery County) and Texas (Premier Academy) before moving into the college ranks. LeGreair played at Detroit Mercy and was a graduate assistant last year, working alongside Peck.
Looking back
Last year’s roster had nine players who are on Division I rosters this upcoming season.
Luca Foster: Gonzaga Bulldogs
Keonte Greybear: West Virginia Mountaineers
Carlos Medlock, Jr.: Michigan State Spartans
Davion Thompson: Arkansas Razorbacks
Cameron Barnes: Missouri Tigers
Tajh Ariza: Oregon Ducks
Trent Perry: Kansas Jayhawks
Ethan Taylor: Michigan State Spartans
Tristan Reed: Mississippi State Bulldogs
An underclassman, Wyatt Clemence, is now at Worldwide Prep Academy in Florida.
The history at Link
Link Academy had 5 more former players chosen in the NBA Draft.
Labaron Philon Jr. was taken No. 22 by the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by Cameron Carr going No. 24 to the New York Knicks; Tarris Reed Jr. at No. 26 to the San Antonio Spurs; Chris Cenac Jr. taken No. 27 by the Boston Celtics; and Felix Okpara went No. 46 to the Washington Wizards.
Other current NBA players with Link Academy ties include Tre Johnson III (Washington Wizards), Ja’Kobe Walters (Toronto Raptors), Jordan Walsh (Boston Celtics), and Julian Philips (Houston Rockets).
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Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.