Prolific Prep pulls out instant classic at Chipotle Nationals: Top high school sports stories (4/3/2025)
Welcome to the National High 5 from High School on SI, a daily look at five of the country's top, most talked about high school sports stories.
When applicable, we'll offer texture, context and even a little opinion.
1. Prolific Prep wins instant classic over LuHi
It's only the first game of the day, but anyone who witnessed Prolific Prep's 81-80 overtime thriller at the Chipotle Nationals in Indiana over Long Island Lutheran saw an Instant prep classic. It finished, appropriately enough, with a 65-foot heave at the buzzer by Long Island's Dylan Mingo. It swished in but one out of two free throws by Winters Grady a second earlier had given Prolific Prep an insurmountable 81-77 lead. National Player of the Year front-runner Darryn Peterson, despite being saddled with four fouls most of the second half and overtime, had 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. His 3-pointer seemingly gave his team the game-winning basket with 7.6 seconds left in regulation. but Mingo made two free throws with 0.3 seconds left to send the game into overtime. Prolific Prep opened OT by missing four straight free throws and looked cooked. But too much Peterson and two huge 3s from Zion Unarse kept Prolific Prep's national title shot alive. It lost in the opening round of last year's Chipotle Nationals. Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo Anthony, was dynamite for Long Island Lutheran for the first three quarters and finished with 23 points. Read Ross Van De Griek’s live updates here
2. Volunteer coach runs across Iowa to benefit track team
We all know that high school coaches are a dedicated, altruistic bunch. Monumental efforts for little to no financial gain. For the love of kids and sport. An Iowa cross country coach — a voluntary one to boot — has braved the winter conditions to run accross Iowa to benefit a track program in need of — get this — a timing system to Collins-Maxell High School host cross country meets at home. Robbie Erickson ran across the state of Iowa and finished his journey Monday in Illinois. Great pre-run report here from Dana Becker. He completed the jourey in 3 days, 21 hours and 10 minutes, breaking the previous mark by 1 hour, 39 minutes. Great post report from Teodora Mitov of kdsm17
3. Myckenna goes one-on-one with Aaliyah Chavez at McDonald's
High School On SI's Myckena Guerrero spent four glorious but nonstop days on site at the McDonald's All-American game in Brooklyn and Tuesday got several one-on-one interviews, including this telling one with certainly the most recognizable girls player, and perhaps player overall, Aaliyah Chavez of Monterey (Lubbock, Texas). The Oklahoma recruit, who scored nearly 5,000 points in her illustrious prep career, Was refreshingly vivacious and earnest, as most high school kids are.
4. Big news from big island of Hawaii
the Honolulu Stat Advertiser's Billy Hull first reported that Kahuku (Honolulu) head football coach Sterling Carvalho is out after lead his team to four straight state championship finals and three consecutive titles from 2021 to 2023. Kahuku is well known because it annually takes on national juggernauts Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) and Mater Dei and Bishop Gorman, from Southern California. Their teams travel well and Carvalho was a popular figure among opponents for his upbeat, positive demeanor.
5. Myckena goes one-on-one with Cameron Boozer at McDonald's
Cameron Boozer is one of the most impressive high school basketball standouts we've witnessed in 40 years. And he's a heck of a player also. Yes, although his on-court skill set, competitive edge and productivity makes the 6-10 do-everything forward a lottery pick lock for the 2026 NBA Draft (if he decides to come out), his off-the-court skills are honestly more impressive. Partly because he's been such a high-profile kid/athlete for so long. His interview with Guerrero is super revealing. Besides the thoughtful answers, check out his body language when Guerrero sends him praise. His eyes peel down humbly. He listens to question. He spread credit to others: His family, community, teammates, brother. His answers didn't feel trite or rehearsed, even though he's already been asked about everything under the sun. Easy young person to root for.