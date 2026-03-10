Raptors vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 10

Fresh off of a loss in primetime against the San Antonio Spurs, the Houston Rockets are looking to pick up a win against a playoff-caliber Toronto Raptors team on Tuesday night.

Toronto has the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, but the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets are all making a push in the second half of the season to jump them.

Toronto has struggled against teams that are .500 or better (15-20 this season), making this a good test for Scottie Barnes and company on the road. The Rockets have an impressive 21-8 record at home, and they could still end up in the No. 3 spot in the West if they close out the regular season strong. Houston has 12 more home games that should help it boost its current record.

Oddsmakers have set the Rockets as 5.5-point favorites on Tuesday, but Toronto is 10-6 against the spread as a road underdog this season.

So, who has the edge in this matchup?

Let’s dive into the latest betting odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Tuesday's contest.

Raptors vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors +5.5 (-115)

Rockets -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Raptors: +170

Rockets: -205

Total

217.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Raptors vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, TSN

Raptors record: 36-27

Rockets record: 39-24

Raptors vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Chucky Hepburn – out

A.J. Lawson – out

Trayce Jackson-Davis – out

Collin Muray-Boyles – out

Jakob Poeltl – questionable

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Tristen Newton – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Jae’Sean Tate – out

Raptors vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Immanuel Quickley OVER 5.5 Assists (-154)

Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley has picked up six or more dimes in four games in a row, pushing his season average to 6.2 assists per game.

Houston has been solid at limiting opponent assists – No. 2 in the NBA – this season, but this prop may be too low for Quickley, who has at least seven dimes in five of his last seven games, including multiple games with 10 or more assists.

Overall, Quickley is averaging 10.5 potential assists per game.

Raptors vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking Toronto to cover as an underdog:

The Toronto Raptors are one of the better teams in the NBA as road dogs this season, going 10-6 against the spread. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets are just 11-17 against the spread when favored at home.

So, should we back the Raptors as two-possession dogs on Tuesday?

I’m buying Scottie Barnes and company in this game, especially since Toronto has a better record on the road (19-11) than at home (17-16). The Rockets have struggled in their crunch time offense this season, going 2-8 in games decided by three points or less. Houston is also just 19th in offensive rating in “clutch games,” which are defined by games within five points in the final five minutes.

Over their last 10 games, the Raptors have a slightly better net rating than the Rockets, although Toronto is six games under .500 against teams that are .500 or better this season. Still, we don’t need them to win this game to simply cover on Tuesday.

Houston has the fourth-worst ATS record as a home favorite in the 2025-26 campaign, covering just 39.3 percent of the time.

Pick: Raptors +5.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

