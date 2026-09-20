Vote: Who Should Be High School On SI National Athlete of the Week? –– (Sept. 14-20)

High school athletes across the country delivered huge performances during the week of Sept. 14-20, from Hamilton (CA) quarterback Thaddeus Breaux’s 500-yard passing day to a seven-touchdown game by Maddox Stewart of Estero (FL).

Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Blake Dyniewski of Keller (TX) football. Dyniewski rushed 20 times for 227 yards and accounted for two TDs in Keller's 41-27 win over McKinney Boyd.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 27. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Akeed Ali, SR, East Ridge (MN) Football

Ali had 11 carries for 215 yards and three touchdowns, returned a kickoff 88 yards to the end zone and completed a 32-yard pass in a 36-13 win over Roseville.

Lizzie Allyn, SR, Snohomish (WA) Girls Soccer

Allyn netted a second-half hat trick in a 3-2 victory over Monroe.

Thaddeus Breaux, SO, Hamilton (CA) Football

Breaux completed 40 of 52 passes for 503 yards and six touchdowns as Hamilton blew by Washington Prep, 41-6.

Taevyn Butcher, SO, Zanesville (OH), Football

Butcher ran for 221 yards with a pair of touchdowns in a 51-32 win over Utica.

Quincey Clay, JR, Capital (ID) Football

Clay threw four touchdowns and ran for another in a 41-35 victory over Meridian.

Roman Coney, SR, St. Augustine Prep (NJ) Football

Coney ran for 248 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-14 rout of Winslow. Coney is a Cincinnati commit.

Jaxson DeRossett, SR, Hopewell Valley Central (NJ) Boys Soccer

DeRossett scored three goals in a 5-1 win over Delaware Valley.

DJ Doyle, JR, Sachse (TX) Football

Doyle caught nine passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns as Sachse survived a shootout with Wylie, 44-42.

Kava Fiefia, SR, Farmington (UT) Football

Fiefia caught four passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-13 win over Weber. The senior also had two tackles on defense.

Jayshon Gibson, SR, Richland (TX) Football

Gibson, a UCLA commit, compiled 367 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns as Richland took down Colleyville Heritage, 47-29.

Jiayiah Lee, JR, Northridge (AL) Flag Football

Lee notched seven receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions on defense in a 21-6 victory over Brookwood. The junior also ran for 60 yards.

JP Leonard, SR, Rochester (IL) Football

Leonard completed 14 of 20 passes for 324 yards and six touchdowns and one interception in a 56-6 rout of Lincoln.

Andrew Maienbrook, SR, Linden (MI) Football

Maienbrook ran for 187 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-35 win over Holly.

Jordan Malikin, SR, Warren (CA) Football

Malikin threw for 467 yards and seven touchdowns as Warren fell to Culver City in overtime, 54-51.

Audrey Miller, SR, Garaway (OH) Volleyball

Miller led the way with 21 kills, 12 digs and four aces in a straight-sets win over Central Christian. The senior recorded her 1,000th career kill in the match.

Ellie Patterson, SR, Pleasant Valley (AL) Volleyball

Patterson notched 17 kills—including the 1,000th of her prep career—in a straight-sets win over Saks.

Kinley Purdy, JR, Lake-Lehman (PA) Girls Soccer

Purdy netted her 100th career goal in a 10-0 shutout of Dallas. The junior finished the match with three goals and an assist.

Addison Schmidt, SR, Rice Lake (WI) Volleyball

Schmidt surpassed the 1,000 career kills mark with a 17-kill effort against Eau Claire North. Rice Lake won the match in four sets.

Maddox Stewart, SR, Estero (FL) Football

Stewart threw for 354 yards and accounted for seven total touchdowns—six passing, one rushing—in a 62-7 rout of Gateway.

Tessa Zalunardo, JR, Sierra (CA) Flag Football

Zalunardo completed 23 of 31 passes for 269 yards and five touchdowns as Sierra hammered Oakdale, 39-7.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com