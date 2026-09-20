Stat Stuffers: Top Performances from Week 4 in CIF High School Football

Here are the best performances from Week 4, which includes games covered Thursday through Saturday (September 17-19).

High School On SI will highlight these athletes every week. We call them Stat Stuffers, but there are levels to this ... you'll see.

Here are the best performances from this week's games across the Southland.

VIDEO GAME NUMBERS

These performances are like something out of a video game. Only a few athletes per week will provide games worthy of this section.

QB, Thaddeus Breaux, L.A. Hamilton, So. — Breaux was nearly unstoppable in the win over Washington Prep, completing 40 of 52 passes for 503 yards and six touchdowns.

QB, Nicholas Hoang, Culver City, Sr. — Hoang threw for 451 yards and six touchdowns and added 89 rushing yards and two more scores in an overtime win over Warren.

QB, Jordan Malikin, Warren, Sr. — Malikin put up huge numbers despite the overtime loss to Culver City, throwing for 467 yards and seven touchdowns.

QB, Chaz Rodriguez, Granada Hills Kennedy, Jr. — Rodriguez was perfect through the air, completing all 14 of his passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for two scores in the win over Van Nuys.

QB, JD Annett, Corona del Mar, Jr. — Annett accounted for four touchdowns in the Sea Kings' win over La Serna, throwing for 289 yards and two scores while adding two rushing touchdowns.

MONSTER GAMES

Crespi QB Chase Curren was a perfect 10-for-10 passing for 237 yards and three touchdowns in the Celts' win over Oak Park.

JSerra's Hayes Cloutier did a little bit of everything in the Lions' win over Bishop Amat. He passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 135 yards and three scores.

Trevor Vaivao of Ocean View ran for 237 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Gahr.

L.A. Marshall's Joshua Parra came up with a huge defensive play, intercepting a two-point conversion attempt in the end zone to preserve a one-point victory over Marquez.

Eiler King led San Juan Hills to a win over Mira Costa with 345 yards passing and five touchdowns.

Culver City's Julian Padin caught 11 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the overtime win over Warren.

Jeremiah Williams of Tustin recorded four sacks in the Tillers' win over Westlake.

Troy QB Mason Mays threw a school-record five touchdowns in the win over Segerstrom.

Star Thomas of Orange threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns and added 107 yards rushing and two more scores in a win over Etiwanda.

Gardena Serra's AJ McBean ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Oaks Christian.

Isaiah Trujillo of Yorba Linda ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Huntington Beach.

La Serna's Landon Armenta hauled in nine passes for 221 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Corona del Mar.

Jaxsen Stokes of Sierra Canyon ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Orange Lutheran.

Jaxsen Stokes is already having a night, he has two TD runs in the game's first five minutes. This one is from 74 yards.



Sierra Canyon 14, Orange Lutheran 0. Still 1Q



The Cal Bears are getting a GOOOD one. pic.twitter.com/EytLKuN7Pu — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) September 19, 2026

Warren's Jordan Malikin wasn't the only Warrior putting up big numbers against Culver City. Julian Padin caught 11 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns.

Jordan Spigarelli of Newport Harbor threw for 448 yards and four touchdowns in the win over Colony.

Gatsbee Gumban ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns to lead Nogales to a win over Covina.

Paul Turner of Birmingham caught five passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Burbank.

Vito Schiada threw for 267 yards and four touchdowns in St. Francis' win over La Cañada.

Chase Curren wasn't the only Crespi player making an impact. Linebacker Noah Sanchez had 16 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown against Oak Park.

Ceasar Reyes of Garfield ran for 199 yards in the Bulldogs' win over Huntington Park.

Keondre Smith of Bellflower caught nine passes for 189 yards and a touchdown in the win over Dominguez.

Skylar Robinson of Huntington Beach caught seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown and also returned a kickoff for a score in the win over Yorba Linda.

Jason Ramos of El Modena caught six passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the win over El Dorado.

Andrew Green of Troy caught six passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Segerstrom.

Jack Norman of Dana Hills caught four passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Mayfair.

Dana Hills' Enzo Carpino also had a memorable night, kicking a school-record 10 extra points in the win over Mayfair.

Justin Clinton of Bishop Amat ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to JSerra.

Matthew Fine of Loyola ran for 161 yards in the loss to Cathedral.

Adrian Petero ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns to help Santa Margarita beat Norco.

JSerra's Evan Leddy connected on a 39-yard field goal to clinch the win over Bishop Amat.

Antonio Robles of Palos Verdes returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown in the win over Wilmington Banning.

Cade Epstein of Capistrano Valley returned a punt for a touchdown in the Cougars' win over Venice.

DyShaun Smock of South Hills returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown in the win over Santa Fe.

Gardena Serra's Dion Edwards and Rashad Thornton both returned interceptions for touchdowns in the Cavaliers' win over Oaks Christian.

Kingston Sula of Carson recorded two sacks and recovered two fumbles in the win over North Torrance.

Josiah Rand of Chaminade had 11 tackles, including a sack, in the Eagles' win over St. Bonaventure.

Eduardo Castellano of Dana Hills had 13 tackles in the Dolphins' win over Mayfair.

Javier Vargas of Garfield recorded 13 solo tackles against Huntington Park.

Mark Cadena of King recorded two sacks and also caught two touchdown passes in the win over Citrus Valley.

Luis Becerra of Chatsworth completed eight of 10 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Sylmar.

Grady Long of La Serna passed for 347 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Corona del Mar.

Nolan Scott of Corona del Mar caught seven passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in the win over La Serna.

Loyola's Matthew Fine ran for 161 yards in the loss to Cathedral.