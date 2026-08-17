Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (8/17/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for August 10-16. Voting closes on Sunday, August 23 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Madison Blackwell, senior, Rossview (Tennessee) soccer

Blackwell had four goals in an 11-1 victory over Montgomery County.

2. Halle Davis, freshman, West Jessamine (Kentucky) soccer

Davis tallied three goals and an assist as West Jessamine blew by Franklin County, 9-1.

3. Rivers Dedeaux, junior, Sumrall (Mississippi) volleyball

Dedeaux piled up 32 kills, 10 digs and seven aces in a four-set win over Presbyterian Christian.

4. Jocee Eddy, freshman, Syracuse (Utah) soccer

Eddy netted all three of her team’s goals in a 3-2 victory over Riverton.

5. Loghan Everett, sophomore, Woodbridge (California) flag football

Everett had a monster week in four victories, logging 36 catches for 480 yards and 10 touchdowns. The sophomore had five touchdowns in a 41-13 win over Corona del Mar.

6. Peyton Marr, junior, Mountain Vista (Colorado) flag football

In her first start replacing prolific quarterback Ariana Akey, Marr fired six touchdown passes in a 49-6 romp over Ralston Valley.

7. Indee Morris, junior, Pleasant Grove (Utah) soccer

Morris scored both of her team’s goals in a 2-0 shutout of Timpanogos. The junior has six goals through four matches this season.

8. Molly Murphy, senior, Field (Ohio) soccer

Murphy netted a hat trick in a 7-1 victory over Rootstown.

9. Taryn Thomas, senior, Mitchell (South Dakota) soccer

Thomas tallied four goals and an assist as Mitchell blanked Huron, 9-0.

10. Leah Vitale, senior, Foothill (Nevada) soccer

Vitale finished the week with five goals in three matches, including a hat trick in a 3-1 win over Lowry.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg