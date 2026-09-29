CIF Football Midseason Report: 2026 Breakout Player of the Year Watchlist

It's the midway point of the high school football season in the CIF Southern Section. Many teams are coming off a bye week as they prepare for league play to begin in October. As we all know, league play is where teams compete against rival programs for what will eventually decide their playoff fate.

In league play, opponents know each other better. The wins and losses mean more. Big plays are magnified and blown plays standout more, too. It's also where players can campaign themselves for big-time yearly awards. During nonleague play, a standout player might rise to be a Player of the Year candidate, but its during league play and the postseason where that same player separate themselves in the race for a yearly award.

Here is High School On SI's mid-season watchlist for the Breakout Player of the Year in the CIF Southern Section.

NOTE: Players not named on lists below can win an award. These lists are NOT final candidate lists, only a watchlist of players that are likely considered for a yearly award.

Breakout Player of the Year Watchlist

QB - Nicholas Hoang, Culver City, Sr.: Hoang has completed 123 of 191 passes for 1,859 yards, throwing 19 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2026.

QB - Jordan Malikin, Warren, Sr.: Malikin has been highly productive through the air, completing 96 of 141 passes for 1,536 yards, 24 touchdowns and two interceptions.

RB - Rocky Martinez, Redondo Union, Sr.: Martinez has rushed for 951 yards on 124 carries, averaging 7.7 yards per carry with eight touchdowns this season.

QB - DJ Mitchell, La Habra, Sr.: Mitchell has accounted for 1,257 total yards through five games, including 822 passing yards and 435 rushing yards. The senior quarterback has also scored five total touchdowns — two passing and three rushing — while averaging 251.4 total yards per game.

DE - KJ Paea, Bishop Amat, So.: Paea has made a major impact as a sophomore defensive end, recording 26 total tackles, 11 solo tackles and eight sacks in four games this season. He is averaging 6.5 tackles and two sacks per game, according to MaxPreps.

RB - Arman Papazyan, Glendale, Jr.: Papazyan has powered Glendale's rushing attack with 1,130 yards on 164 carries, averaging 6.9 yards per carry and scoring 12 rushing touchdowns. He has also added 187 receiving yards, giving him 14 total touchdowns.

RB - Edward Rivera, Compton, Sr.: Rivera has totaled 538 rushing yards on 55 carries, averaging an impressive 9.8 yards per carry with seven rushing touchdowns. He has added 228 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns, giving him 15 total touchdowns.

RB - Trevor Vaivao, Ocean View, Jr.: Vaivao has emerged as one of the Southland's top rushers, piling up 783 yards on the ground while averaging 156.6 yards per game. The junior has also found the end zone nine times this season.