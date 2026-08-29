Nevada High School Football Scores For Week 2: Palo Verde Moves To 3-0, Centennial And Sloan Canyon Roll

Nevada high school football teams entered Week 2 with various challenges. For some, it was proving their hot start was no fluke. For others, it was measuring themselves against out-of-state competition, especially from California.

Sloan Canyon 35, Muir 20

The spin: This is one heckuva statement win for the Pirates. Muir had an excuse in last week's loss against Bonita due to their quarterback not being cleared by California's governing body. He was cleared for Friday, however, and it didn't matter. For perspective, Muir is a historically strong team that would be 5A if it played in Nevada. So for Sloan Canyon to get this win, and do it while leading throughout, it's pretty clear that the Pirates are climbing the ranks faster than most people realized. Sloan Canyon running back Jermaine Wilson Jr. went ballistic again with nearly 200 yards rushing and two scores.

Liberty 42, Tafuna (Samoa) 0



The spin: The Patriots post their first win of the season and in a manner that certainly stops the bleeding.

Palo Verde 42, Desert Oasis 18

The spin: This one was really never close and the Panthers, with their 3-0 start, have no equaled last season's win totals. This is what can happen when a team feels a little positive energy in its season opener. Just like things can swoon when it's going bad, the same can be said for when they're going good. Palo Verde lost several games last season by less than a touchdown. That is now a distant memory.

Centennial 74, Burbank 41

The spin: Centennial QB Blake Nadler's torrid start continues with 231 yards passing and four touchdowns. He also added two scores on the ground. This was yet another big Week 2 win for a Nevada team over a California opponent.

Bishop Gorman vs. Columbus (Fla.), Saturday

Foothill 28, Spanish Springs 24

The spin: What a statement by Foothill, which trailed for most of the game but made the plays down the stretch. Remember, Foothill was bounced last year's postseason by Bishop Gorman. So this definitely gets them some street cred.

Spring Valley 42, Bonanza 7



The spin: The Banner Game goes to Spring Valley, which is now 2-0.

Moapa Valley 42, Mojave 14

The spin: Moapa Valley bounces back in style from the Hurrican loss and improves to 2-1. Mojave has been barely competitive while falling to 0-2 on the season.

Silverado 54, Cimarron-Memorial 0

The spin: Freshman quarterback Carmine Barrilla threw for over 300 yards with five touchdowns.

Legacy 41, Reed 37

Churchill County 38, South Tahoe 0

Valor Christian 46, Faith Lutheran 9

Boulder City 21, Eldorado 0

Mater East 26, Victor Valley 7

Basic 34, Sierra Vista 12

Simi Valley 35, Shadow Ridge 7