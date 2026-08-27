Week 2 Predictions: Centennial Will Top Burbank, Bishop Gorman On Upset Alert

Last week, we went 3-2 in these pages and yeah, that's not gonna let us quit our day job. This week's high school football action presents more California vs. Vegas challenges. These historically have not gone well for the Nevada contingent, but there's always hope. It should be a fun Week 2.

Burbank (1-0) vs. Centennial (1-1)

The video game numbers Centennial put up last week in a loss against Cathedral (Ca.) were actually a good sign. It shows this offense is capable of doing damage against class competition. The question is how quickly the defense gives it all back. Burbank is nice, but it ain't Cathedral. At least not offensively. These matchups against California teams are certainly great barometers for a Nevada team's level. QB Blake Nadler and WR Jayden Thomas are already doing scary things for the Bulldogs. Burbank's win last week against Cabrillo of Lompoc (Ca.) looks pretty solid considering it wasn opponent that has posted back-to-back winning seasons. This should be a very interesting, one that we see Nadler making one or two more big plays than the visitor can handle.

The pick: Centennial 30, Burbank 27

Bishop Gorman (2-0) vs. Columbus (Fla.) (1-0)

Is this a bounce spot for Bishop Gorman after last week's much-anticipated showdown vs. St. John Bosco produced a 38-28 victory that now has many declaring the Gaels as America's top team. Columbus can certainly test you with athletes, but we wonder if they are up to the task at the line of scrimmage. With Gorman, you get arguably the country's best offensive line and a front seven on defense that takes a backseat to no one. Still though, this is a long road trip ... one that was reportedly delayed by a couple extra hours at the airport. A desert team going to the tropics is another area of concern. The Explorers may have a few nice moments in this one, but ultimately the Gaels are just on another level and should pull away.

The pick: Bishop Gorman 45, Columbus 19

Bishop Gorman will need another big showing out of RB Corey Hinton | Jules Karney

Desert Oasis (1-0) vs. Palo Verde (2-0)

The Panthers are one of the season's feel good stories so far. After going 3-7 last year, they're a win on Friday night away from equaling that win mark already in 2026. Desert Oasis could obviously care less after going 5-5 last season with two of those losses by a touchdown less. Palo Verde has a legitimate star in wide receiver X'Zavier McZeal. But with Marvin Bailey manning the secondary, maybe Desert Oasis has a chance to contain McZeal. The computer says this is a one-point win for Desert Oasis. Sounds about right to us, except we're going the other way.

The pick: Palo Verde 30, Desert Oasis 28

Muir (Ca.) (0-1) vs. Sloan Canyon (1-0)

Another big SoCal vs. Vegas matchup that would really do wonders for area stature if the Pirates can get the win. Muir is waiting on clearance by California's governing body for transfer quarterback Kaiden Agbunag, who left his Arizona high school for Pasadena this summer but did not play in last week's loss against Bonita. The Pirates got sweet revenge over McQueen last Saturday and need to get back up emotionally for this game on short rest. If Agbunag plays, the Muir offense should be scary. If he doesn't, the Mustangs will rely on their defense again. Last week, they scored the team's only points on a Pick Six. Sloan Canyon is facing its biggest test of the young season against a speedy Muir defense that will keep their team in the game for as long as possible. Without knowing the QB situation, it's hard to call this game. But ...

The pick: Sloan Canyon 20, Muir 13

Foothill (1-0) vs. Spanish Springs (1-0)

Spanish Springs proved itself to be the top Class 5A Northern team last season and may very well end up doing so again this season despite having to replace a lot of talent from that team. Foothill's offense impressed in its win over Basic. The Cougars unleashed receiver Deacon Buddy last week as he had four receptions for four touchdowns in the season-opening win over Carson. But unlike Carson, Foothill can punch back thanks to QB Ryder Dobbs and a dynamic offense. This looks like its headed toward being a shootout. Both offenses can do big things through the air and test the other's defense in ways that haven't happened yet. Don't call it an upset, we're going with Foothill.

The pick: Foothill 39, Spanish Springs 35