Last week was a reminder that in high school football, anything can happen. Expect surprises. That’s exactly what Bishop Gorman got, but that isn’t about to change the top spot in these rankings.

1. Bishop Gorman (2-1)

Last: lost vs. Columbus (FL) 33-28

Next: vs. Lone Peak (UT)

The spin: What can we say? We’re stunned. Just as quickly as Bishop Gorman grabbed the inside track to a national championship, they gave it right back. It’s going to be hard to get back in pole position, but the Gaels can get started on their resume building by waxing Lone Peak. It’s just so odd because all the things that made this team look so good vs. St. John Bosco just weren’t there at all vs. Columbus. Usually, in these kinds of moments, good teams go back to running the football and then working outward from there.

2. Churchill County (3-0)

Last: def South Tahoe 38-0

Next: vs. Truckee

The spin: You saw what happened last week when Greenwave got back into Class 3A. They parked … and will continue to do so for the rest of the season because only 3A teams remain on the schedule. Yes kids, we’re telling you to get ready for a 10-0 regular season with the only drama coming maybe on Sept. 25 vs. Spring Creek.

3. Arbor View (0-2)

Last: bye

Next: vs. Chandler (AZ)

The spin: The Aggies move up a spot because of the Spanish Springs loss. Meanwhile, they were on bye recovering from two road trip losses. Chandler is going to be another stern test, probably the toughest of the season. But at least Arbor View is at home. And after this, it’s all “Gang of 30” games the rest of the way while trying to build a case to be in the Superintendents Cup. It still sounds weird.

4. Sloan Canyon (2-0)

Last: def Muir (CA) 35-20

Next: vs. Losee

The spin: It’s becoming harder to find the ceiling for this program. They’ve now avenged the state title game vs. McQueen and followed it by never trailing against a solid California opponent last season. Meanwhile, Losee should be a solid test this week but make no mistake that Sloan Canyon is a decided favorite going in. It’s scary to think that the Pirates may get back running back Braylon Rayford (shoulder) at some point this season.

Bishop Gorman needs to bounce back from its loss in Florida. | Jules Karney

5. Liberty (1-1)

Last: def Tahuna (Samoa) 42-0

Next: vs. Skyridge (UT)

The spin: The Patriots took care of business last week in posting their first win. The competition was meh, but still a nice confidence builder helps going into the toughest game of the season against one of Utah’s top teams. If the Pats can somehow get a win in this spot, they’re earmarked for the No. 2 spot in these rankings and will stamp themselves as the top public school team in Southern Nevada.

6. Palo Verde (3-0)

Last: def Desert Oasis 42-18

Next: vs. Durango, 9/10

The spin: The feelgood story of the season so far. The Panthers are winning the close and then taking care of business when they’re supposed to, as evidenced by last week’s shellacking of Desert Oasis. And now they’ve got a bye week to sit around and read their press clippings. We’re sure the coaching staff loves that.

7. Foothill (2-0)

Last: def Spanish Springs 28-24

Next: vs. Mililani (HI)

The spin: The Falcons showed some serious heart, rallying on the road last week to beat one of the state’s top upper-division programs in Spanish Springs. It helps when you’ve got a quarterback like Ryder Dobbs. Now comes the toughest opponent of the season. The good news is that Foothill now knows it can come back against class competition, which is something they’ll likely need to do this week.

8. Centennial (2-1)

Last: def Burbank (CA) 74-41

Next: vs. Perry (AZ)

The spin: You need to bring a calculator to Centennial games to keep up with all the points. Super impressive start by the Bulldogs skill players. Are we worried about the defense? Yes, a little. It’s hard to just outscore everyone, as we saw in the Cathedral loss. This week’s opponent is the biggest challenge of the season, but definitely a game that can only make the Bulldogs a better team no matter the result. QB Blake Nadler and WR Jet Thomas as least give Centennial some hope of a upset.

9. Mater East (2-0)

Last: def Victor Valley 26-7

Next: vs. University (CA)

The spin: There is no doubt that the Knights are so far living up to their preseason hype. This program is definitely on the upswing and that’s actually what makes it hard to figure out what their ceiling is. University is a doable opponent but another test, like Faith Lutheran was, to show just how far Mater East has come and exactly how they stack up in their division.

10. Spanish Springs (1-1)

Last: lost vs. Foothill 28-24

Next: vs. Mountain View (ID)

The spin: Maybe not being able to finish off Foothill last week while squandering a double-digit lead late should be expected from a team that had so much to replace from last year’s team. But whatever lessons to come from it had better be digested quickly because here comes one of Idaho’s top programs this week. This assignment against Mountain View looks like a little bit too much to bite off this early in the season.

11. Coronado (2-1)

12. Faith Lutheran (1-2)

13. Moapa Valley (2-1)

14. Basic (2-0)

15. Desert Pines (2-1)

16. Legacy (2-1)

17. Bishop Manogue (0-3)

18. Spring Creek (2-0)

19. Shadow Ridge (1-1)

20. Reno (1-1)

21. Damonte Ranch (2-0)

22. McQueen (1-1)

23. Green Valley (1-0)

24. Elko (1-1)

25. Mojave (0-2)