Vote: Who Was the Nevada High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 10-12)

Nevada high school football players delivered several big individual performances from Sept. 10-12, with quarterbacks producing some of the week's biggest numbers.

Arbor View quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher threw six TD passes, Coronado sophomore Governor Richburg threw five, and Foothill's Ryder Dobbs accounted for 382 total yards and four TDs. Faith Lutheran brothers Dominic and Gavin Folino combined for seven TDs through the air, while Rancho's Carlos Loza made an impact on offense and defense as the Rams snapped a 10-game losing streak.

High School On SI has selected 11 candidates for Nevada High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Preston Helsham of Desert Oasis.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Thaddeus Thatcher, QB, Arbor View

Arbor View had a rough start to the season, but Thatcher put an emphatic end to that.

Thatcher showed why he is one of the top quarterbacks in Nevada by passing for six touchdowns as the Aggies handled Centennial in a 55-34 victory.

Arbor View played one of the more taxing nonleague schedules around by taking on three out-of-state opponents.

Blake Nadler, QB, Centennial

Nadler's strong season continued as the senior showed out in a loss against Arbor View.

Nadler, who is already over 1,000 yards passing this season, had 22 completions for 253 yards with three touchdowns against one of the state's most talented defenses.

X’Zavier McZeal, WR, Palo Verde

McZeal makes yet another appearance in our Player of the Week polling this season.

The senior continued his outstanding season by hauling in four receptions for 78 yards and two scores as Palo Verde stayed undefeated at 4-0 this year with a 38-18 win over Durango.

Governor Richburg, QB, Coronado

Richburg is proving to be a big reason why Coronado is off to a 3-1 start.

Although he's splitting time at quarterback, the sophomore has still posted big numbers as evidenced by last week's 12 completions for 269 yards and five touchdowns as the Cougars posted a 46-10 win over Desert Pines.

Palo Verde WR X'Zavier McZeal continues to show he's on of the top players in Nevada | Jules Karney

Ryder Dobbs, QB, Foothill

Dobbs, who has college offers from Nevada and Northern Arizona, did his best as Foothill posted a 35-28 win over Las Vegas in an important Division East League battle.

The junior was 16 of 25 for 284 yards and three touchdowns as Foothill moved to 3-1 this season. He also had 98 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Armani Combs, RB, Silverado

Combs' dynamite senior season continued after he headlined a ground attack that piled up over 350 yards rushing in a 36-18 win over Canyon Springs.

In what became his second 100-yard performance of the season, Combs rushed for 170 yards as Silverado evened its record this season at 2-2.

Carlos Loza, RB/SS, Rancho

Loza did it all as his team scored an important win that snapped a 10-game losing streak.

The senior had a touchdown rush and a touchdown catch in the 31-14 victory over Cheyenne. On defense, Loza had an interception to complete one of the best all-around performances of the season.

Gavin Folino, WR, Faith Lutheran

Folino, whose brother Dominic is the star quarterback for Faith Lutheran, tallied eight receptions for 158 yards in the Crusaders' loss against Utah invader Morgan.

Folino finished with three touchdowns and now has 528 yards receiving this season.

Dominic Folino, QB, Faith Lutheran

Folino did his part but it wasn't enough as Faith Lutheran fell to Morgan of Utah.

The senior signal caller went over 1,000 yards for the season after finishing 20 of 42 for 322 yards and four touchdowns as the Crusaders fell to 2-3 this season.

Cameron Turner, RB, Legacy

Turner, a senior, picked up his third game this season with over 100 yards rushing.

The workhorse, who also plays linebacker, carried 24 times for 150 yards as the Longhorns finished strong in a 28-0 win over Spring Valley. Legacy is now 3-1 this season.

Joc Bailey, RB, Bishop Manogue

Only a sophomore, Bailey helped the Miners pick up their first win of the season by rushing for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

Bishop Manogue walked away with a 31-22 win over Reno to make its record 1-3.