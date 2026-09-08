Hot Start Has Top Nevada High School Quarterback Already Fielding College Offers

It was only a matter of time until Foothill High School quarterback Ryder Dobbs' college recruiting stock went through the roof.

That appears to be exactly what's happening just three games into the 2026 season. Dobbs, a junior, has led Foothill to a 2-1 start and in the process has secured himself the first two of what figure to be several college offers before he puts pen to paper on Signing Day in 2027.

The first school to bid for Dobbs' services at the next level was Nevada on Sept. 2, which was followed soon thereafter by Northern Arizona a day later.

"I'm super pumped about it," Dobbs said. "I worked really hard this offseason and so did a lot of my teammates. I have to stay focused more on winning games than my recruiting, but it's a great start to my junior season."

THE MEASURABLES

Dobbs has thrown for 652 yards so far this season with six touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's a big reason why Foothill looks like one of the top public school teams in Southern Nevada.

At just under 6-foot-4 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds, Dobbs has prototypical size to play on Saturdays. His frame combined with a 4.2 grade point average make him an easy target for college recruiters.

Under the offseason tutelage of Las Vegas area quarterback guru Vince Womack, Dobbs spent the offseason honing not only his passing skills but also footwork and vision. The resulting product has been a total package quarterback capable of putting up big numbers in the clutch like when Dobbs led his team back from a fourth-quarter deficit on the road against a traditional power with a game-winning touchdown to beat Spanish Springs.

"I've been trusting in my preparation," Dobbs said. "I've worked a lot on my footwork and escaping the pocket."

When football season is over, Dobbs will turn his attention to basketball where he hopes to play a big role for the Falcons while being capable of manning multiple positions on the hardwood.

WINNING CURES ALL

Last season, Dobbs led Foothill to a 7-4 record that culminated with a postseason loss to national power Bishop Gorman, All totaled, Dobbs threw for 1,846 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding 285 yards and two scores on the ground.

Another winning season will mean Dobbs shows up on even more college recruiter's radars. That means taking care of business against the final four opponents of the season, starting with Las Vegas on Thursday night.

"There's a lot more season left and a lot more games," Dobbs said. "You can't let the early start affect you the rest of the season. You have to keep playing your game and stay consistent.

"I feel like now that I've gotten my offers, it will probably help me stay focused right now on just playing well and making sure I'm 100 percent prepared for every game I play. And whatever the outcome is, the main thing is knowing I did my best."