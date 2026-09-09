Vote: Who Was the Nevada High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 3-5)

Nevada high school quarterbacks stole the show in Week 3, but there were impressive performances at other positions as well. It's now up to you to decide who did it best.

Here are the High School On SI Nevada High School Football Player of the Week nominees for games played Sept. 3-5. Read about the nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Brayley Manning, DB, Bishop Gorman

The sophomore four-star college recruit who already holds multiple offers had two interceptions as Bishop Gorman bounced back from its loss in Florida with a solid win over Lone Peak of Utah. Manning has three interceptions this season through four games.

Camden Richardson, QB, Churchill County

Richardson has not looked like a sophomore this season. He once again put up strong numbers in last week's win 47-21 win over Truckee. Richardson completed 14 of 21 attempts for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

Alijah Juarez, RB, Churchill County

Juarez is back in the Player of the Week polling for the second time this season after rolling up 165 rushing yards on 14 carries with a touchdown in Churchill County's easy win over Truckee as the Greenwave improved to 4-0.

Marcus Williams, RB, Mater East

Williams made the most of his limited touches in Mater East's big win over University City of California last week. Williams scored three touchdowns on just eight carries while compiling 153 yards. He has been undefeated Mater East's top weapon this season.

Great evening for mentee @Brayley_manning (Gorman, 2029 CB) in a win over Lone Peak



• One of the top corners in the country pulled in 2 INTs last night and received player of the game honors.



Humble, progressing and excited for more growth ahead.



🗻#byfaith pic.twitter.com/CEQLJMXPOc — Purpose Field (@Purpose_Field) September 5, 2026

James Monaghan IV, QB, Mater East

Monaghan made sure to get in on the fun in last week's win over University City of California. The senior threw for 204 yards while completing 14 of 21 attempts with three touchdowns as Mater East improved to 3-0.

Camello Carter, WR, Faith Lutheran

The Crusaders picked up a huge win over California power Damien when they rallied for a 35-31 that included Carter's key 80-yard touchdown as reception as part of his two receptions for 112 yards in the game.

Preston Helsham, QB, Desert Oasis

Helsham had his fingerprints all over the Diamondbacks' 33-19 win over Spring Valley last week. The senior had 202 yards passing and two touchdowns while hitting 15 of 28 attempts. He added 62 yards rushing on 10 carriers as Desert Oasis improved to 2-1 this season.

Andrew Rodriguez, QB, Basic

Basic posted an emotional win over rival Green Valley in the Henderson Bowl. Rodriguez delivered the game-sealing touchdown pass in the second half to provide the final nine-point margin of victory. He finished with 141 yards passing.

Kamden Drosos, QB, Moapa Valley

Drosos continued his strong season by throwing for 206 yards and three touchdowns on just five completions in Mo-Valley's 63-19 destruction of Silverado. With the win, the Pirates moved to 3-1 and appear headed toward yet another winning season.v

Christian Diehl, QB, Damonte Ranch

Diehl has been a major reason why the Mustangs are off to a 3-0 start. The senior completed 9 of 13 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the big win over Wooster.