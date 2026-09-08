Nevada High School Football Top 25: Palo Verde Rises While Traditional Public Powers Struggle

With more than a quarter of the Nevada high school football season in the books, there have been some power teams established and also some disappointments. Traditional powers like Arbor View and Bishop Manogue remain winless. We’re starting to wonder what to do with them, because they still probably tower over most of the Top 25 but at some point wins have to be rewarded while losses get penalized. On to Week 4 …

1. Bishop Gorman (3-1)

Next: vs. Mater Dei on 9/18

The spin: The Gaels bounced back from the Columbus loss by taking down Lone Peak of Utah. Now they get a much-needed bye week after all that travel. Mater Dei, which has traditionally given Bishop Gorman trouble, now awaits and it will be a key statement game as Bishop Gorman tries to salvage its national title hopes.

2. Churchill County (4-0)

Next: vs. Sparks

The spin: Back in Class 3A last week, Churchill County posted an easy win. Start bracing yourself for the very real possibility this team is 10-0 entering the postseason.

3. Sloan Canyon (3-0)

Next: vs. Mater East on 9/18

The spin: We figured the Pirates would beat Losee Academy last week, but the way they did it was pretty impressive. It's been an excellent start to the season and now a perfectly timed bye week arrives with the game against Mater East on deck.

4. Mater East (3-0)

Next: vs. Sloan Canyon on 9/18

The spin: The Week 0 win over Faith Lutheran looks better and better. Last week, Mater East took care of business against a California opponent in University of San Diego. Can't understate how big the Sloan Canyon game is.

5. Palo Verde (3-0)

Next: vs. Durango

The spin: We wonder whether the bye week for a team off to a hot start is a good or bad thing. The good news is this week's opponent shouldn't be an issue.

6. Faith Lutheran (2-2)

Next: vs. Morgan (Utah)

The spin: Can't overstate how impressive that win last Friday over a top Southern California program. The Crusaders obviously have a lot of upside if last week was a sign they've put things together.

Faith Lutheran posted a huge in Week 3 over Damien of California | Jules Karney

7. Coronado (2-1)

Next: vs. Desert Pines

The spin: Like Palo Verde, this is another Gang of 30 independent team that looks real interesting to us. This week's game against Desert Pines figures to be tough, but if Coronado comes through they're stamped as a legitimate Top 10 team in this state.

8. Centennial (2-2)

Next: vs. Arbor View

The spin: The Perry (Az.) was worse than an expected. Now that it's out of the system, the focus turns to what amounts to a season-deciding game against winless Arbor View.

9. Arbor View (0-3)

Next: vs. Centennial

The spin: Just how much of a toll has the brutal nonleague schedule taken on the Aggies both emotionally and physically? The second season starts this week with a huge showdown against Centennial. Win that and the season can turn around.

10. Liberty (1-2)

Next: vs. Desert Oasis

The spin: Like Arbor View, this is another top team in the area who has played a very tough schedule. The Patriots should get back on track this week.

11. Moapa Valley (3-1)

Next: vs. Clark

The spin: Two straight blowout wins over upper-division foes. The rest of the schedule is very doable and that game on 9/18 against Palo Verde should be circled.

12. Spring Creek (3-0)

Next: vs. Truckee

The spin: Have shut out two winless teams to pad the record. Should be 5-0 heading into the showdown with Churchill County.

13. Foothill (2-1)

Next: vs. Las Vegas

The spin: Got blown out by a tough Hawaii opponent. There's a chance to bounce back in style as the "league" schedule gets underway against fellow "Gang of 30" foe Las Vegas. Make no mistake, it's a must-win.

14. Spanish Springs (1-2)

Next: vs. Simi Valley

The spin: The Cougars have lost their only two games against legitimate competition. Now they have to face a solid California opponent. A win would go a long way in what looks so far like a rebuilding season.

15. Desert Pines (2-1)

Next: vs. Coronado

The spin: The Jaguars had last week off to prep for a huge battle against Coronado. Can't afford to lose that one with Arbor View and Liberty still to come late in the season.

16. Basic (2-1)

Next: vs. Virgin Valley

The spin: Got a key win last week in a rivalry game. The next three games are all very doable and if those are wins, the plot thickens going into the final weeks.

17. Damonte Ranch (3-0)

Next: vs. Galena

The spin: The record is nice but the competition gets considerably more difficult as the season wears on.

18. McQueen (2-1)

Next: vs. San Marin (Ca.)

The spin: Still smarting from the Sloan Canyon loss, a win over a California opponent this week would help the damage repair.

McQueen has a big statement game against a California opponent looming | Jules Karney

19. Legacy (2-1)

Next: vs. Spring Valley

The spin: The two-point loss to Palo Verde looks better and better.

20. Reno (2-1)

Next: vs. Bishop Manogue

The spin: Nice start, but are they good enough yet to knock off a traditional power?

21. Green Valley (1-1)

Next: vs. Sierra Vista

The spin: If the Gators play in their next four games how they did against Basic, it'll be four wins.

22. Desert Oasis (2-1)

Next: vs. Liberty

The spin: Catching Liberty off of a bad loss could either be a good or bad thing.

23. Elko (2-1)

Next: vs. Dayton

The spin: This is one of many formidable teams in a seemingly loaded Class 3A Northern field.

24. Bishop Manogue (0-4)

Next: vs.Reno

The spin: Yes, the strength of schedule has been excellent. But still we want to see signs of life.

25. Las Vegas (1-2)

Next: vs. Foothill

The spin: Huge opportunity awaits this week to ease the string of last Friday's blowout loss to an Arizona opponent.