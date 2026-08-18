High School Football 'National Title' Up For Grabs in August? St. John Bosco vs. Bishop Gorman

Does it get any bigger than No. 1 vs. No. 2?

Well, I'll tell you that in high school football, the matchup doesn't get any more unique — and here's why ...

In prep football, there is no ultimate playoff to crown a national champion. But pending on how dominant a team is throughout the season, publications like MaxPreps, High School Football America, USA TODAY, and High School On SI will name a mythical national champion each year. Think of it like college football back in the day when the Associated Press would name a national champion before there was the BCS system which at least produced one, final game for all the marbles.

So, when St. John Bosco travels to Bishop Gorman to play in Las Vegas Friday night (7 p.m.), the result of the game could weigh heavily on what publications do come December. Will there be a national championship ceremony on the field for the winner this week? — no. But the winner will certainly be in the driver's seat for national championship contention if it doesn't slip up the rest of the season.

And that's a big if for St. John Bosco, which competes in the Trinity League, known as the toughest football league in the country.

FATTAL FACTOR INTERVIEWS

St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro and Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browner both joined the FATTAL FACTOR Monday night to discuss Friday night's juggernaut matchup, which will be broadcast free on MaxPreps' Youtube.

NEGRO ON BOSCO'S NO. 1 RANK

St. John Bosco has received the No. 1-ranked moniker ahead of this season, but Negro doesn't put much stock in that label, especially before his team has even taken the field.

"These ranking systems are all mythical. They're trying to do the best job they can based on the season you had previous and all the returning players that you have coming back, coupled with the schedule that you put together," Negro said. "There are so many deserving teams ... I'm honored and privileged to be sitting at the top of the polls."

St. John Bosco junior quarterback Koa Malau'ulu could become a national recruit after starting each of the last two seasons. | Photo by Heston Quan

St. John Bosco will be led by junior QB Koa Malau’ulu, senior linebacker Josiah Poyer (USC commit), senior running back Maliq Allen, and top junior lineman Elisha Mueller. This year's version of St. John Bosco isn't as stacked with blue-chip recruits as teams in the past, or as much as the 2014 team that last played Bishop Gorman in Vegas. That team was led by 5-star QB Josh Rosen, but lost 34-31.

"You never really know what you have," Negro said of his team before playing their first official game. "New kids come into the program. Kids graduate out. You'd like to have a feel-out period, but unfortunately we won't be able to have that because we open up against the next-best team — or potentially the best team — in the country."

There's expected to be triple-digit hit in Las Vegas, but the travel and heat is nothing Negro is worried about for his team. In fact, he thinks being on the road will allow the players to be more focused.

"We're pretty accustom to travel. We traveled quite a bit last year, and actually gives our kids a more isolated environment," Negro explained. We can control their food, sleeping patterns and practice habits. To be honest, it's easier when we travel."

"As far as the heat, both teams will have to play in it, and it's not necessarily cool and breezy in Bellflower, so we'll be fine," Negro added.

GORMAN UP FOR THE CHALLENGE

Bishop Gorman football coach Brent Browner is eyeing a national title for the Gaels in 2026. | Matthew Christopher

Bishop Gorman is the juggernaut in Nevada. So much so, the surrounding schools in the Las Vegas area have decided to go independent for the next two seasons so they don't have to play the Gaels. It forces the Gorman to find games elsewhere.

Browner has rebuilt the national program from the ground up, and he's believes there are a lot of misconceptions about the school and its football team.

"Everyone thinks we have a tree we just shake and money comes out," Browner said. "These kids work. They have dedication. We are a college preparatory school. It's our job to get them ready for college academically, and in my case, get them ready for football."

Bishop Gorman is headlined by a two-QB system in junior Ace Amina and senior Chance Thomas, along with marquee college recruits CB Hayden Stepp (Oregon), CB Kamil Loud (Cal), junior WR Zyren Menor and rising sophomore Brayley Manning in the secondary.

The Gaels' schedule isn't as loaded as St. John Bosco's, so a loss on Friday night could knock Gorman out of the national title conversation because their schedule might not have enough strength to shoulder itself atop the national polls. Especially when considering other national programs could have undefeated or one-loss seasons with marquee victories.

"Every game we play is a Super Bowl," Browner said. "We get every team's best shot. We know that. Doesn't matter if it's a local team or a national team. I preach that to the kids every week."

Gorman does have a game under its belt after having its season opener at home last week, beating Somerset Academy Losee 41-0. The game was called

FATTAL FACTOR PICKS WINNER

Tarek Fattal and Aram Tolegian, hosts of FATTAL FACTOR, picked winners for Friday night's game.

Aram: "I see a defensive game here. I'm going to say, 14-7, Bosco."

Tarek: "I think it's going to be a 14 to 17-point difference. I think Bosco wins by a couple touchdowns."