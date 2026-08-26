Vote: Who Is the Nevada High School Football Week 1 Player of the Week?

The stars came out across the Nevada high school football in Week 1, with quarterbacks putting up huge numbers and several players delivering game-changing performances. The weather also cooperated and the players took it from there. Who had the best performance? Well, that’s up to you to decide below.

Read about our nominees below and then cast your votes. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 30. The inner will be announced in next week's poll.

Blake Nadler, QB, Centennial, Sr.

Did a considerable amount of damage in a shootout loss vs. Cathedral (Ca.) by throwing for 400 yards and seven touchdowns. Nadler, an offseason transfer, has lived up to the advance billing so far this season.

Ace Amina, QB, Bishop Gorman, Jr.

Putting up big numbers against an elite opponent like St. John Bosco is never easy, but Amina made it look that way by throwing for 227 yards and four touchdowns in the Gaels’ 38-28 win. Amina won a summer-long quarterback battle to be the starter.

3⭐️ Noah Cole (@noah_lovesGod) puts Bishop Gorman on the board FIRST 🔥



Live now on MaxPreps YouTube ⬇️https://t.co/onujfDGQ5o @BishopGormanFB pic.twitter.com/NVNj7UkEDp — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) August 22, 2026

Ryder Dobbs, QB, Foothill, Jr.

The numbers Dobbs appears poised to post this season are downright scary. On Friday, he threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns in an easy win over Basic. Dobbs entered the season as one of Southern Nevada's top signal callers and hasn't disappointed.

Jermaine Wilson Jr., RB, Sloan Canyon, Sr.

Wilson is becoming a mainstay in these pages while being the Pirates’ workhorse. He carried 27 times for 228 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday’s state championship rematch victory over McQueen. Wilson is carrying a heavy load for Sloan Canyon while backfield mate Braylon Rayford recovers from a shoulder injury.

Braylon Ivory, OLB, Bishop Gorman, So.

Ivory broke out with three sacks in the Gaels’ win over St. John Bosco, wreaking havoc in the Braves’ backfield throughout the night. On a Bishop Gorman defense loaded with standouts, Ivory is setting himself apart.

Aram gives Bishop Gorman's win over St. John Bosco a simple and obvious psychiatric diagnonis 👁️👇 pic.twitter.com/9wgdty0VYI — Aram Tolegian 🇺🇸 🇦🇲 (@ChemicalAT) August 24, 2026

X’Zavier McZeal, WR, Palo Verde, Jr.

A big reason Palo Verde is 2-0, McZeal had six receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the close win over Legacy. Palo Verde went 3-7 last season but appears on its way to making that disappointment a distant memory.

Alijah Juarez, RB/LB, Churchill County, So.

Juarez was all over the field in the win over Reed, rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown while adding 13 tackles and a sack on defense. Juarez has been instrumental in helping Churchill County hold the No. 2 spot in this publication's state rankings.

Jayden Thomas, R, Centennial, Sr.

The Minnesota commit hauled in 13 receptions with 215 yards and three touchdowns during a loss vs. Cathedral. Combining with Blake Nadler (see above) has Thomas set to post scary numbers in 2026.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.