New England High School Football Top 25 Regional Rankings (Oct. 19, 2026)

With teams from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont all representing their various states, the race for regional supremacy in New England is heating up.

St. John's Prep remains No. 1 in our latest New England Regional Top 25 after taking care of St. John's, while No. 2 Catholic Memorial strengthened its position with a 42-21 victory over preseason No. 1 Xaverian Brothers.

Connecticut's top-ranked New Canaan, which shut out Bridgeport Central 42-0, checks in at No. 3 here in the regional rankings, while Central of Springfield, Mass., and Greenwich (Conn.) round out the latest top five.

The rankings reflect the depth of the region beyond its top tier, and each state in the six-team region has at least one team on the list. With the postseason fast-approaching across the entire region, there figures to be more jockeying for position in the weeks to come, while the No. 1 teams from each state continue to move up the list. The Top 10 currently includes teams from three states with the top-ranked teams from Maine and New Hampshire closing in at No. 14 and No. 15 this week.

This is your High School On SI New England Football Top 25 State Rankings.

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1. St. John's Prep (MA)

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: St. John's Prep 43, St. John's 20

Loss(es): None

St. John's Prep maintained its place atop the regional rankings by handing St. John's its first loss of the season. The Eagles have continued to set the pace in New England and now prepare for another Massachusetts matchup against Malden Catholic.

2. Catholic Memorial (MA)

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Catholic Memorial 42, Xaverian Brothers 21

Loss(es): None

Catholic Memorial strengthened its hold on the No. 2 spot with a 21-point victory over Xaverian Brothers. The Knights remain unbeaten and now face St. John's in a marquee matchup that could have major implications for the Massachusetts rankings.

3. New Canaan (CT)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: New Canaan 42, Bridgeport Central 0

Loss(es): None

New Canaan delivered another dominant performance, shutting out Bridgeport Central to remain unbeaten. The Rams now face their biggest test of the season when they travel to meet Greenwich in a showdown between two of Connecticut's top programs.

4. Central (MA)

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Central 55, East Longmeadow 14

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 29-14

Springfield Central kept its offense rolling, scoring 55 points in a convincing win over East Longmeadow. The Golden Eagles remain one of Massachusetts' leading contenders despite their season-opening loss to St. John's Prep. They'll visit Minnechaug Regional Thursday.

5. Greenwich (CT)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): None

Greenwich held its position during a week off and remains unbeaten heading into one of the region's most anticipated matchups. The Cardinals host New Canaan with an opportunity to move to the top position among the Connecticut contingent here.

6. Scituate (MA)

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Scituate 49, Pembroke 6

Loss(es): None

Scituate overwhelmed Pembroke, continuing an unbeaten run that has established the Sailors among Massachusetts' top teams. They'll face another important test against North Quincy as they look to maintain their perfect record.

7. Southington (CT)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): None

Southington remained unbeaten while sitting out last week. The Blue Knights return to action against Glastonbury, looking to preserve their perfect record and strengthen their position among Connecticut's elite.

8. St. Joseph (CT)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: St. Joseph 31, Wilton 0

Loss(es): None

St. Joseph continued its dominant start by shutting out Wilton. The Cadets have combined strong defense with consistent scoring throughout their unbeaten campaign. They'll take a week off before returning to action on Oct. 31 at Stamford.

9. Hand (CT)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): None

Hand remained unbeaten during a week off and now prepares for a road matchup against Shelton. The Tigers have been one of Connecticut's most impressive teams and will look to continue building their résumé this week.

10. Bishop Hendricken (RI)

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Bishop Hendricken 38, Cranston West 28

Loss(es): Chaminade (N.Y.), 18-17; Hand (Conn.), 28-0

Bishop Hendricken won an important Rhode Island matchup, outscoring Cranston West in a 10-point victory. The Hawks have recovered from an 0-2 start, and they have a bye before wrapping up the regular season on Oct. 30 against Portsmouth.

11. La Salle Academy (RI)

Record: 4-2

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: La Salle Academy 42, Cumberland 0

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 60-35; Bishop Hendricken, 24-13

La Salle Academy bounced back in emphatic fashion, shutting out Cumberland by six touchdowns, and they are the No. 2 ranked team in Rhode Island heading into a bye week.

12. St. John's (MA)

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: St. John's Prep 43, St. John's 20

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 43-20

St. John's suffered its first loss of the season against its namesake rival, falling by 23 points to St. John's Prep. The Pioneers still have an impressive résumé and will get an immediate opportunity to respond when Catholic Memorial visits in another major Massachusetts matchup.

13. North Kingstown (RI)

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: North Kingstown 23, St. Raphael Academy 10

Loss(es): La Salle Academy, 35-7

North Kingstown earned a 13-point victory over St. Raphael Academy, continuing a strong season after its lone loss to La Salle Academy. The Skippers move up a spot and prepare for a road game against Barnstable.

14. Thornton Academy (ME)

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Thornton Academy 61, Sanford 0

Loss(es): None

Thornton Academy continued its unbeaten run with a commanding shutout of Sanford, scoring 61 points while keeping its opponent off the board. Now it's the game of the year in Maine as the state's second-ranked Bonny Eagle comes to town to face Maine's No. 1 team.

15. Bishop Guertin (NH)

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Bishop Guertin 54, Goffstown 7

Loss(es): None

Bishop Guertin remained unbeaten with another dominant performance, defeating Goffstown by 47 points. The Cardinals have established themselves as New Hampshire's leading contender and will host Westerly in their next scheduled game.

16. Cranston West (RI)

Record: 4-2

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Bishop Hendricken 38, Cranston West 28

Loss(es): North Kingstown, 27-21; Bishop Hendricken, 38-28

Cranston West couldn't quite keep pace with Bishop Hendricken, falling by 10 points in a matchup between two of Rhode Island's ranked teams. The Falcons will look to bounce back against St. Raphael Academy and regain momentum.

17. Wachusett Regional (MA)

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Wachusett Regional 42, Westborough 0

Loss(es): None

Wachusett Regional delivered a defensive statement, shutting out Westborough while scoring 42 points. The Mountaineers remain unbeaten and will look to keep that streak intact against Grafton.

18. Andover (MA)

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Andover 36, Pinkerton 29

Loss(es): Catholic Memorial, 36-14

Andover won a key cross-border matchup, edging Pinkerton by seven points in a game that featured plenty of offense. The Golden Warriors continue to climb the rankings after a strong season, and next they'll host Central Catholic.

19. Pinkerton (NH)

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Andover 36, Pinkerton 29

Loss(es): Salem, 28-7

Pinkerton came up just short against Andover, losing a seven-point game after a competitive offensive battle. The Astros will look to respond against Windham as they work to strengthen their position among New Hampshire's top programs.

20. Franklin (MA)

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Franklin 21, Attleboro 6

Loss(es): Wachusett Regional, 35-28

Franklin earned a solid victory over Attleboro, allowing just six points to close out the week. The Panthers enter the rankings after another strong performance and will visit Milton next as they look to keep building momentum.

21. Bonny Eagle (ME)

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Bonny Eagle 35, Exeter 14

Loss(es): None

Bonny Eagle continued its unbeaten campaign with a 21-point win over Exeter. The Scots now face their biggest test of the season at Thornton Academy, setting up a showdown between Maine's top two programs.

22. Burr & Burton (VT)

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Burr & Burton 42, Rutland 7

Loss(es): None

Burr & Burton stayed perfect with a decisive victory over Rutland, winning by five touchdowns. The Bulldogs remain Vermont's lone representative here in the regional rankings and will host Essex in the regular-season finale Friday.

23. Shawsheen Valley Tech (MA)

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Shawsheen Valley Tech 29, Whittier RVT 0

Loss(es): None

Shawsheen Valley Tech continued its unbeaten season with a shutout of Whittier RVT. The Rams have been consistently effective on both sides of the ball, and they'll take a well-earned break this week before heading into the stretch run.

24. Londonderry (NH)

Record: 6-1

Last Week: Londonderry 28, Catholic Central (Mass.) 27

Loss(es): Pinkerton, 27-14

Londonderry earned a hard-fought one-point victory over Central Catholic, taking the Raiders' place here in the Top 25 this week. It's the Lancers' second stint here this season, and this time they'll try to secure their place when they host Merrimack.

25. Ludlowe (CT)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Ludlowe 30, Ridgefield 15

Loss(es): None

Ludlowe enters the Top 25 after defeating Ridgefield by 15 points. The Falcons have put together an unbeaten start, earning their way onto this list as they prepare to visit Danbury.

Final Analysis

The New England rankings continue to reflect the region's remarkable depth, with St. John's Prep setting the pace and Catholic Memorial, New Canaan and Springfield Central among the teams chasing the top spot. This week's slate features several important tests, including New Canaan at Greenwich, Catholic Memorial at St. John's and the unbeaten showdown between Thornton Academy and Bonny Eagle in Maine. With contenders spread across all six states, the next round of results could reshape the rankings once again as the postseason approaches.