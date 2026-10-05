New England High School Football Top 25 Regional Rankings (Oct. 5, 2026)

The calendar has flipped to October, and the race for supremacy across New England is beginning to take shape. With another weekend of action in the books, several of the region's top programs strengthened their cases, while others saw their championship aspirations take a hit in some of the season's biggest matchups.

St. John's Prep continued to set the pace at the top of the rankings, while Catholic Memorial and New Canaan remained unbeaten and firmly entrenched among New England's elite. Central, Greenwich and Scituate also delivered impressive performances, but the weekend's biggest statement may have come from Central Catholic, which edged Xaverian Brothers in a wild 52-51 shootout.

There was plenty of movement elsewhere in the Top 25 as well. La Salle Academy suffered its first loss of the season against St. John's Prep in a battle between the top-ranked teams from Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Cheshire fell to Staples in a defensive battle between two Connecticut powers, and Cranston West came up just short against North Kingstown in a battle between Ocean State rivals. Meanwhile, Bishop Hendricken continued its climb back up the rankings after starting the season 0-2, winning its third straight game.

From unbeaten contenders in Connecticut and Massachusetts to surging programs in Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, this week's New England Top 25 reflects the chaos that can reshape the rankings quickly this time of year.

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1. St. John's Prep (MA)

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: St. John's Prep 60, La Salle Academy 35

Loss(es): None

St. John’s Prep remained unbeaten with a 60-35 victory over Rhode Island power La Salle Academy, improving to 4-0. The Eagles will host Boston College Friday.

2. Catholic Memorial (MA)

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Catholic Memorial 35, Brockton 3

Loss(es): None

Catholic Memorial stayed perfect with a 35-3 road victory over Brockton, improving to 4-0 on the season. The Knights will make a Friday road trip to Malden Catholic next.

3. New Canaan (CT)

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: New Canaan 47, New Britain 14

Loss(es): None

New Canaan remained unbeaten and extended its winning streak to 27 games with a 47-14 road victory over New Britain. The Rams have a bye week before hosting Bridgeport Central on Saturday, October 17.

4. Central (MA)

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Central 48, Westfield 21

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 29-14

Central strengthened its case as one of Massachusetts' elite teams by rolling past Westfield 41-14 on the road. The Golden Eagles are now 3-1, including a big win over Xaverian Brothers two weeks ago. Next up is a Friday home date with Longmeadow.

5. Greenwich (CT)

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Greenwich 24, Newton 0

Loss(es): None

Greenwich continued its perfect start with a 24-0 shutout of Newtown, pushing the Cardinals to 4-0. They visit Norwalk Saturday afternoon, looking to build on their hot start.

6. Scituate (MA)

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Scituate 49, Plymouth South 12

Loss(es): None

Scituate remained unbeaten by overpowering Plymouth South 49-12, improving to 4-0. The Sailors will head to Quincy Friday for a late afternoon kickoff.

7. La Salle Academy (RI)

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: St. John's Prep 60, La Salle Academy 35

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 60-35

La Salle Academy suffered its first loss of the season, falling 60-35 to No. 1 St. John’s Prep in a matchup of New England powers. It was a matchup of the No. 1 teams from Massachusetts and Rhode Island and helped to establish that the Bay Staters are still the frontrunners for now. Now these Rams will have to get off the mat quickly and find out if they are even the best team in their own state with a Friday night visit to No. 11 Bishop Hendricken looming.

8. Southington (CT)

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Southington 34, Wilton 14

Loss(es): None

Southington stayed perfect with a 34-14 victory over Wilton, moving to 4-0 on the season. The Blue Knights will host Manchester Friday.

9. St. Joseph (CT)

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: St. Joseph 42, Glastonbury 7

Loss(es): None

St. Joseph remained unbeaten with a convincing 42-7 road victory over Glastonbury. The Cadets have now scored at least 42 points in each of their first three games against Connecticut opponents over the course of a 4-0 start, and they'll host Westhill next on Saturday afternoon.

10. Hand (CT)

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Hand 35, Fairfield Prep 13

Loss(es): None

Hand remained unbeaten by defeating Fairfield Prep 35-13 for its fourth consecutive victory in the series. The Tigers roll into Friday's home date with No. 17 Cheshire on a hot streak.

11. Bishop Hendricken (RI)

Record: 3-2

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Bishop Hendricken 31, Norwich Free Academy 12

Loss(es): Chaminade (N.Y.), 18-17; Hand (Conn.), 28-0

Bishop Hendricken continued its resurgence with a 31-12 victory over Norwich Free Academy in Connecticut. The Hawks have now won three straight after opening the season 0-2, and they get a chance Friday night at home versus No. 7 La Salle Academy to prove they are still Little Rhody's top team.

12. Central Catholic (MA)

Record: 2-2

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Central Catholic 52, Xaverian Brothers 51

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 21-17; Bishop Hendricken, 21-12

Central Catholic delivered one of the weekend's biggest statements, edging three-time defending Division 1 champion Xaverian 52-51 in an instant classic. Now the Raiders return home Friday to host Methuen.

13. Xaverian Brothers (MA)

Record: 2-2

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Central Catholic 52, Xaverian Brothers 51

Loss(es): Central, 21-14; Central Catholic, 52-51

It's been a rough two weeks for the three-time defending Division I champs with two one score losses to Central and Central Catholic. The Hawks needed overtime to fend off Bishop Feehan in the season opener, so to say they've been uncharacteristically vulnerable is an understatement. With an October 16 trip to No. 2 Catholic Memorial, they can't afford to stumble Friday at home against undefeated St. John's.

14. Staples (CT)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Record: 4-0

Last Week: Staples 14, Cheshire 10

Loss(es): None

Staples stayed perfect with a hard-fought 14-10 victory over previously unbeaten No. 9 Cheshire in one of Connecticut's biggest games of the weekend. The Wreckers will look to maintain the momentum Friday at Danbury.

15. North Kingstown (RI)

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: North Kingstown 27, Cranston West 21

Loss(es): La Salle Academy, 35-7

North Kingstown survived a competitive road test against Cranston West, pulling out a 27-21 victory in a battle of two Ocean State heavyweights. The Skippers host Portsmouth Friday.

16. Thornton Academy (ME)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Thornton Academy 43, Portland 13

Loss(es): None

Thornton Academy continued its dominant run with a 43-13 victory over Portland, maintaining their status as the top-ranked team on this list from Maine. The Trojans haven't been seriously challenged, yet, as they head to Noble Friday, and they might not be tested until an October 24 home date with current No. 23 Bonny Eagle.

17. Cheshire (CT)

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Staples 14, Cheshire 10

Loss(es): Staples, 14-10

Cheshire suffered its first loss of the season, falling 14-10 to Staples in a defensive battle between two of Connecticut's top teams. The Rams settle in here at No. 17 with no margin for error if they want to remain on this list. We won't have to wait long to see if they're up to the task with a Friday night visit to No. 10 Hand on the ledger.

18. Cranston West (RI)

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: North Kingstown 27, Cranston West 21

Loss(es): North Kingstown, 27-21

Cranston West pushed North Kingstown to the limit before falling 27-21 at home in a matchup of Rhode Island contenders. The Falcons proved there's not much separating all of Rhode Island's top teams for now, but they can't afford a slip Friday at Central of Providence with a big home game against Bishop Hendricken on tap October 16.

19. Foxborough (MA)

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Foxborough 35, Old Rochester Regional 14

Loss(es): Tewksbury Memorial, 41-14

Foxborough overcame an early 14-0 deficit to roll past Old Rochester 35-14, scoring 35 unanswered points to finish the game. The Warriors looked vulnerable early, however, and they'll be looking to put together a more complete game Friday at Canton.

20. Pinkerton (NH)

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Pinkerton 37, Concord 14

Loss(es): Salem, 28-7

Pinkerton continued its climb with a 37-14 victory over Concord, improving to 4-1. The Astros have now won four straight after dropping their opener to Salem, including back-to-back wins over fellow Division I contenders Londonderry and Concord. Their performance was enough to edge out undefeated Bishop Guertin for now, which beat Bedford 33-7. Pinkerton, meanwhile, beat Bedford 40-7 back on September 11 so that comparison point didn't offer any really compelling reason to reshuffle the Granite State rankings beyond dropping a two-loss Concord out of the list. The Astros will next host Manchester Central Friday.

21. Bishop Guertin (NH)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Bishop Guertin 33, Bedford 7

Loss(es): None

Bishop Guertin remained unbeaten with a 33-7 victory over Bedford, marking the Cardinals' first win over the Bulldogs in four years. The win also finally gave us a comparison point between Pinkerton and Bishop Guertin which tipped slightly in the Astros' favor. So, for now, the Cardinals settle in here in the No. 2 position among teams from New Hampshire.

22. Andover (MA)

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Andover 34, Methuen 27

Loss(es): Catholic Memorial, 36-14

Andover rejoins the rankings after knocking off Methuen, boosted in part by Chelmsford's upset of previously ranked Tewksbury Memorial. Andover owns a 48-36 win over Chelmsford back on September 18, and the combination of those results gives these Goldn Warriors a second life in these rankings just in time for a Thursday night trip to Lawrence.

23. Bonny Eagle (ME)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Bonnie Eagle 42, Windham 6

Loss(es): None

Bonny Eagle continued its strong start by dismantling Windham 42-6, the identical score of their win the previous week against Scarborough. Suffice it to say, Maine's No. 2 team is rolling, and the Scots will look to keep it going Friday at home against Oxford Hills/Buckfield.

24. Burr & Burton (VT)

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Burr & Burton 54, Brattleboro 7

Loss(es): None

Burr & Burton remained unbeaten with another strong performance against Brattleboro, continuing its run as one of Vermont's top-ranked team on this list. Next up is a Saturday afternoon visit to Champlain Valley Union.

25. Shawsheen Valley Tech (MA)

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: Shawsheen Valley Tech 21, St. Mary's 12

Loss(es): None

Shawsheen Valley Tech stayed perfect with a 21-12 victory over St. Mary's of Lynn. The Rams will look to keep things rolling Friday at home against Greater Lowell Tech.

Final Analysis

The margin for error is getting smaller across New England for teams looking to hang onto their spot in these regional rankings. With top teams from six states to consider, a single loss can be much more impactful than it would be for individual state rankings across the region. A handful of teams are entrenched here based on their elite schedules, but other teams are hanging on by a thread with the midseason having arrived in all six of the New England states.