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New Jersey High School Football Final Scores - September 11

See final scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
Point Pleasant Boro vs Toms River North in Toms River, New Jersey on Friday, September 11, 2026.
Point Pleasant Boro vs Toms River North in Toms River, New Jersey on Friday, September 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New Jersey had an action-packed night of high school football, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

New Jersey High School Football Final Scores - September 11

Boonton 27, Whippany Park 6

West Essex 31, Hanover Park 0

Gilman 29, Peddie 0

Steinert 34, Bordentown 7

Bridgewater-Raritan 40, Hillsborough 14

St. Joseph 28, Westfield 6

Hun 69, Hewlett Sports Academy 0

Summit 13, Carteret 6

Barnegat 48, Asbury Park 0

Passaic County Tech 21, Bayonne 14

Clifton 22, Eastside 0

Perth Amboy 42, Roselle 6

Pinelands Regional 34, Brick Township 0

Point Pleasant Beach 28, New Egypt 14

(#14) Toms River North 14, Point Pleasant Boro 7

Rahway 42, Woodbridge 21

Allentown 27, Collingswood 6

ACIT 27, Middle Township 6

Pleasantville 20, Cedar Creek 6

Holy Cross 19, Riverside 14

Donovan Catholic 14, (#20) Brick Memorial 7

Haddon Heights 16, Maple Shade 14

Lacey Township 10, Toms River East 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 40, Franklin 0

Ridgefield Park 20, Dwight Morrow 12

Monroe Township 42, North Brunswick 7

Monmouth Regional 44, Manchester Township 6

Plainfield 26, Colonia 7

Schalick 17, Woodstown 17

Bridgeton 20, Hammonton 6

Oakcrest 19, Deptford 0

Dayton 14, Brearley 7

South Plainfield 35, Kennedy Memorial 0

Florence Township Memorial 14, Palmyra 7

(#16) Rancocas Valley 28, Kingsway 0

Burlington Township 40, Willingboro 21

Notre Dame 16, Ewing 6

Lower Cape May 35, Cumberland 21

(#9) Winslow Township 21, (#24) Glassboro 7

(#6) St. Augustine Prep 41, Holy Spirit 7

Timber Creek Regional 25, Triton 6

Garfield 41, Palisades Park/Leonia 0

Toms River South 23, Central Regional 13

Hoboken 34, Verona 9

Paul VI 24, St. Joseph 14

Bishop Eustace Prep 30, Camden Catholic 22

Lodi 22, Lyndhurst 16

Red Bank Catholic 44, St. John-Vianney 7

Cliffside Park 28, Dickinson 6

(#4) St. Peter's Prep 45, St. Anthony's 24

Belvidere 42, Dunellen 2

Wallington 27, Bogota 14

Hackettstown 14, Kittatinny Regional 12

Elizabeth 19, Union 7

High Point 41, Morris Catholic 6

Butler 41, New Milford 28

Newton 40, Vernon 20

Linden 49, New Brunswick 14

Gloucester City 36, Sterling 10

Highland Regional 20, Overbrook 14

Haddonfield 31, Delsea 7

Hasbrouck Heights 54, Saddle Brook 20

Sayreville 41, Edison 6

Newark Central 53, Snyder 0

Kearny 42, Memorial 34

Bergenfield 22, Belleville 14

East Orange Campus 32, Union City 29

Freedom 32, (#19) Phillipsburg 31

Manville 35, Bound Brook 7

West Deptford 22, Paulsboro 0

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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