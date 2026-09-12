New Jersey High School Football Final Scores - September 11
New Jersey had an action-packed night of high school football, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
New Jersey High School Football Final Scores - September 11
Boonton 27, Whippany Park 6
West Essex 31, Hanover Park 0
Gilman 29, Peddie 0
Steinert 34, Bordentown 7
Bridgewater-Raritan 40, Hillsborough 14
St. Joseph 28, Westfield 6
Hun 69, Hewlett Sports Academy 0
Summit 13, Carteret 6
Barnegat 48, Asbury Park 0
Passaic County Tech 21, Bayonne 14
Clifton 22, Eastside 0
Perth Amboy 42, Roselle 6
Pinelands Regional 34, Brick Township 0
Point Pleasant Beach 28, New Egypt 14
(#14) Toms River North 14, Point Pleasant Boro 7
Rahway 42, Woodbridge 21
Allentown 27, Collingswood 6
ACIT 27, Middle Township 6
Pleasantville 20, Cedar Creek 6
Holy Cross 19, Riverside 14
Donovan Catholic 14, (#20) Brick Memorial 7
Haddon Heights 16, Maple Shade 14
Lacey Township 10, Toms River East 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 40, Franklin 0
Ridgefield Park 20, Dwight Morrow 12
Monroe Township 42, North Brunswick 7
Monmouth Regional 44, Manchester Township 6
Plainfield 26, Colonia 7
Schalick 17, Woodstown 17
Bridgeton 20, Hammonton 6
Oakcrest 19, Deptford 0
Dayton 14, Brearley 7
South Plainfield 35, Kennedy Memorial 0
Florence Township Memorial 14, Palmyra 7
(#16) Rancocas Valley 28, Kingsway 0
Burlington Township 40, Willingboro 21
Notre Dame 16, Ewing 6
Lower Cape May 35, Cumberland 21
(#9) Winslow Township 21, (#24) Glassboro 7
(#6) St. Augustine Prep 41, Holy Spirit 7
Timber Creek Regional 25, Triton 6
Garfield 41, Palisades Park/Leonia 0
Toms River South 23, Central Regional 13
Hoboken 34, Verona 9
Paul VI 24, St. Joseph 14
Bishop Eustace Prep 30, Camden Catholic 22
Lodi 22, Lyndhurst 16
Red Bank Catholic 44, St. John-Vianney 7
Cliffside Park 28, Dickinson 6
(#4) St. Peter's Prep 45, St. Anthony's 24
Belvidere 42, Dunellen 2
Wallington 27, Bogota 14
Hackettstown 14, Kittatinny Regional 12
Elizabeth 19, Union 7
High Point 41, Morris Catholic 6
Butler 41, New Milford 28
Newton 40, Vernon 20
Linden 49, New Brunswick 14
Gloucester City 36, Sterling 10
Highland Regional 20, Overbrook 14
Haddonfield 31, Delsea 7
Hasbrouck Heights 54, Saddle Brook 20
Sayreville 41, Edison 6
Newark Central 53, Snyder 0
Kearny 42, Memorial 34
Bergenfield 22, Belleville 14
East Orange Campus 32, Union City 29
Freedom 32, (#19) Phillipsburg 31
Manville 35, Bound Brook 7
West Deptford 22, Paulsboro 0
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917