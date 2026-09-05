New Jersey High School Football Final Scores - September 4
The 2026 New Jersey high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
New Jersey High School Football Final Scores - September 4
Pennington 38, William Penn Charter 14
Mountain Lakes 24, Madison 14
(#7) Delbarton 28, Erasmus Hall 12
Pinelands Regional 42, Freehold Boro 0
Hun 37, Loudoun Sports Academy 6
Morristown-Beard 52, Christ the King 14
Burlington Township 28, Cherokee 0
Princeton 17, Allentown 16
Sterling 28, Audubon 21
Rahway 21, Summit 10
Schalick 28, Burlington City 6
Bordentown 28, Florence Township Memorial 6
Morris Hills 28, Warren Hills Regional 18
Liberty 21, Toms River South 10
Shabazz 31, Passaic County Tech 14
East Brunswick 36, North Hunterdon 19
(#9) NV - Old Tappan 35, (#12) Ramapo 26
Colonia 16, Franklin 14
Monroe Township 28, Governor Livingston 7
Kearny 34, Dover 29
Hammonton 21, ACIT 7
Delaware Valley 34, Johnson 33
Montville 21, Pascack Valley 7
Old Bridge 49, Montgomery 21
Northern Burlington 35, Lenape 0
Triton 20, Cherry Hill West 15
(#19) Camden 24, Holy Spirit 15
J.P. Stevens 12, Dunellen 7
Clearview 62, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 7
Hamilton 25, Lawrence 16
Ramsey 34, Suffern 7
Elizabeth 43, Plainfield 20
Teaneck 21, Paramus 7
Brearley 21, Manville 18
Metuchen 29, New Brunswick 0
East Orange Campus 36, Bloomfield 12
Glassboro 38, (#16) Mainland Regional 6
Notre Dame 38, Nottingham 0
Red Bank Catholic 62, St. Anthony's 41
Piscataway 28, Somerville 14
(#17) Rancocas Valley 47, Delsea 0
Ewing 56, Hightstown 10
(#10) Washington Township 39, (#15) Millville 20
(#8) Winslow Township 38, Kingsway 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 24, Westfield 20
South Plainfield 20, North Plainfield 10
Spotswood 51, Kennedy Memorial 13
High Point 49, Kittatinny Regional 28
(#23) Mount Olive 55, Randolph 0
St. Joseph 19, Cumberland 7
Donovan Catholic 45, St. John-Vianney 13
Lakeland Regional 25, West Milford 14
Indian Hills 28, Whippany Park 0
Wayne Valley 41, Passaic Valley 7
Ridgewood 33, Hackensack 0
New Milford 33, North Arlington 0
Our Lady of Good Counsel 41, (#3) Bergen Catholic 39
(#1) Don Bosco Prep 38, Roman Catholic 14
Montclair 18, Barringer 8
TSJPA 54, (#5) Paramus Catholic 14
Roxbury 28, Morris Knolls 20
Nutley 49, Orange 0
Cranford 31, Bernards 24
Pascack Hills 48, Belleville 6
Ridge 21, Sayreville 7
Immaculata 50, St. Joseph-by-the-Sea 28
South Hunterdon 35, South River 8
Shore Regional 21, Point Pleasant Beach 13
Lodi 48, Bogota 29
Weehawken 18, Palisades Park/Leonia 13
Lenape Valley 55, Sussex County Tech 8
Union 15, Watchung Hills Regional 12
Irvington 27, Union City 12
Steinert 34, Robbinsville 12
Weequahic 8, Newark Central 7
West Morris Mendham 20, Parsippany Hills 13
(#6) DePaul Catholic 28, (#22) Seton Hall Prep 17
(#24) Phillipsburg 24, Emmaus 10
Rumson-Fair Haven 32, Middletown South 13
West Orange 48, Livingston 0
Parsippany 12, North Warren Regional 6
(#20) Wayne Hills 21, (#14) Northern Highlands 15
Westwood 28, River Dell 18
Bayonne 41, Columbia 0
Millburn 26, Dwight Morrow 0
Hanover Park 38, Kinnelon 7
Caldwell 43, Verona 7
Highland Park 27, Middlesex 0
Lawrenceville School 30, Episcopal Academy 17
West Morris Central 42, Morristown 0
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917