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New Jersey High School Football Final Scores - September 4

See results from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Rumson-Fair Haven's Jake Silva (#26) carries the American flag onto the field before the Middletown South game in Rumson Friday night, September 4, 2026.
Rumson-Fair Haven's Jake Silva (#26) carries the American flag onto the field before the Middletown South game in Rumson Friday night, September 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 New Jersey high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

New Jersey High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Pennington 38, William Penn Charter 14

Mountain Lakes 24, Madison 14

(#7) Delbarton 28, Erasmus Hall 12

Pinelands Regional 42, Freehold Boro 0

Hun 37, Loudoun Sports Academy 6

Morristown-Beard 52, Christ the King 14

Burlington Township 28, Cherokee 0

Princeton 17, Allentown 16

Sterling 28, Audubon 21

Rahway 21, Summit 10

Schalick 28, Burlington City 6

Bordentown 28, Florence Township Memorial 6

Morris Hills 28, Warren Hills Regional 18

Liberty 21, Toms River South 10

Shabazz 31, Passaic County Tech 14

East Brunswick 36, North Hunterdon 19

(#9) NV - Old Tappan 35, (#12) Ramapo 26

Colonia 16, Franklin 14

Monroe Township 28, Governor Livingston 7

Kearny 34, Dover 29

Hammonton 21, ACIT 7

Delaware Valley 34, Johnson 33

Montville 21, Pascack Valley 7

Old Bridge 49, Montgomery 21

Northern Burlington 35, Lenape 0

Triton 20, Cherry Hill West 15

(#19) Camden 24, Holy Spirit 15

J.P. Stevens 12, Dunellen 7

Clearview 62, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 7

Hamilton 25, Lawrence 16

Ramsey 34, Suffern 7

Elizabeth 43, Plainfield 20

Teaneck 21, Paramus 7

Brearley 21, Manville 18

Metuchen 29, New Brunswick 0

East Orange Campus 36, Bloomfield 12

Glassboro 38, (#16) Mainland Regional 6

Notre Dame 38, Nottingham 0

Red Bank Catholic 62, St. Anthony's 41

Piscataway 28, Somerville 14

(#17) Rancocas Valley 47, Delsea 0

Ewing 56, Hightstown 10

(#10) Washington Township 39, (#15) Millville 20

(#8) Winslow Township 38, Kingsway 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 24, Westfield 20

South Plainfield 20, North Plainfield 10

Spotswood 51, Kennedy Memorial 13

High Point 49, Kittatinny Regional 28

(#23) Mount Olive 55, Randolph 0

St. Joseph 19, Cumberland 7

Donovan Catholic 45, St. John-Vianney 13

Lakeland Regional 25, West Milford 14

Indian Hills 28, Whippany Park 0

Wayne Valley 41, Passaic Valley 7

Ridgewood 33, Hackensack 0

New Milford 33, North Arlington 0

Our Lady of Good Counsel 41, (#3) Bergen Catholic 39

(#1) Don Bosco Prep 38, Roman Catholic 14

Montclair 18, Barringer 8

TSJPA 54, (#5) Paramus Catholic 14

Roxbury 28, Morris Knolls 20

Nutley 49, Orange 0

Cranford 31, Bernards 24

Pascack Hills 48, Belleville 6

Ridge 21, Sayreville 7

Immaculata 50, St. Joseph-by-the-Sea 28

South Hunterdon 35, South River 8

Shore Regional 21, Point Pleasant Beach 13

Lodi 48, Bogota 29

Weehawken 18, Palisades Park/Leonia 13

Lenape Valley 55, Sussex County Tech 8

Union 15, Watchung Hills Regional 12

Irvington 27, Union City 12

Steinert 34, Robbinsville 12

Weequahic 8, Newark Central 7

West Morris Mendham 20, Parsippany Hills 13

(#6) DePaul Catholic 28, (#22) Seton Hall Prep 17

(#24) Phillipsburg 24, Emmaus 10

Rumson-Fair Haven 32, Middletown South 13

West Orange 48, Livingston 0

Parsippany 12, North Warren Regional 6

(#20) Wayne Hills 21, (#14) Northern Highlands 15

Westwood 28, River Dell 18

Bayonne 41, Columbia 0

Millburn 26, Dwight Morrow 0

Hanover Park 38, Kinnelon 7

Caldwell 43, Verona 7

Highland Park 27, Middlesex 0

Lawrenceville School 30, Episcopal Academy 17

West Morris Central 42, Morristown 0

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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