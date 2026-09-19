New Jersey High School Football Final Scores - September 18
The 2026 New Jersey high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
New Jersey High School Football Final Scores - September 18
Peddie 28, Wyoming Seminary College Prep 20
(#13) Rancocas Valley 36, Shawnee 6
(#11) NV - Old Tappan 35, River Dell 13
Pennsauken 28, Cherry Hill East 21
Clearview 14, Deptford 6
Woodbridge 15, Plainfield 8
South Hunterdon 20, Bound Brook 14
Montgomery 28, Colonia 21
Trenton Central 49, Allentown 14
Monmouth Regional 49, Long Branch 7
Freehold Township 27, Matawan Regional 24
Eastern 38, Northern Burlington 13
Glen Rock 35, Cresskill 4
Middle Township 35, Wildwood 14
Raritan 20, Red Bank Regional 15
(#25) Brick Memorial 24, (#17) Toms River North 14
Hammonton 27, Absegami 10
(#19) Camden 32, Ocean City 8
Toms River South 19, Toms River East 13
NV - Demarest 35, Ridgefield Park 27
Bordentown 28, Maple Shade 6
Piscataway 41, South Brunswick 17
(#15) Millville 30, Kingsway 19
Old Bridge 26, St. Thomas Aquinas 24
(#3) St. Joseph Regional 42, (#5) DePaul Catholic 7
Lower Cape May 48, ACIT 12
Barnegat 55, Manchester Township 6
Williamstown 28, Lenape 21
Holy Spirit 35, Mainland Regional 6
Bridgewater-Raritan 7, Ridge 3
Cinnaminson 14, Cherry Hill West 7
Schalick 15, Salem 14
Timber Creek Regional 45, Highland Regional 6
Highland Park 34, Roselle Park 6
(#10) Washington Township 21, (#21) Atlantic City 19
Elizabeth 62, St. Joseph 35
Gloucester City 49, Triton 41
Oakcrest 27, Egg Harbor Township 14
Notre Dame 50, Lawrence 0
(#18) Northern Highlands 42, Wayne Valley 7
Garfield 33, Lyndhurst 14
Bishop Eustace Prep 16, Collingswood 6
Howell 38, Neptune 22
Monroe Township 28, East Brunswick 0
(#12) Ramapo 34, Union City 20
Morris Hills 22, Pequannock 0
Montville 42, Parsippany Hills 21
West Milford 16, Passaic Valley 0
Mount Olive 21, Chatham 14
Teaneck 27, Fair Lawn 7
Somerville 55, Watchung Hills Regional 24
Ridgewood 7, Eastside 0
Morris Knolls 20, Morristown 17
New Providence 34, Metuchen 3
Brick Township 14, Central Regional 7
Ramsey 24, Mountain Lakes 14
West Essex 28, Sparta 0
Jefferson Township 10, Newton 7
Edison 34, North Brunswick 24
Vernon 42, Morris Catholic 14
Penns Grove 38, Pitman 0
Cedar Grove 33, Hasbrouck Heights 7
Manville 47, Dunellen 0
Irvington 21, Passaic County Tech 8
Livingston 22, Montclair 12
Hawthorne 42, Saddle Brook 12
Rahway 42, Linden 14
Middletown North 21, Manasquan 14
(#1) Don Bosco Prep 35, (#8) Paramus Catholic 9
Park Ridge 42, Wallington 0
Middletown South 31, Shore Regional 7
Belvidere 40, Middlesex 6
Carteret 16, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 12
Union 28, Westfield 17
Perth Amboy 35, Spotswood 7
Camden Catholic 24, Florence Township Memorial 0
High Point 45, Hackettstown 21
Butler 41, North Arlington 8
(#14) Phillipsburg 35, Hillsborough 7
Bernards 34, South Plainfield 14
(#2) Bergen Catholic 33, (#4) St. Peter's Prep 16
Red Bank Catholic 45, Manalapan 23
Hillside 29, Voorhees 7
Dover 22, Kennedy 8
Marlboro 34, Ocean Township 24
Whippany Park 34, Parsippany 0
Caldwell 27, Hanover Park 0
North Warren Regional 29, Hopatcong 18
Lakeland Regional 20, Mahwah 14
Overbrook 44, Burlington City 12
Fort Lee 49, Tenafly 8
Wood-Ridge 47, Weehawken 20
Burlington Township 26, Delsea 14
Weequahic 45, Barringer 6
Westwood 35, Dumont 8
(#16) Wayne Hills 35, Nutley 14
Dayton 36, J.P. Stevens 0
Cranford 29, Summit 0
Hopewell Valley Central 33, Ewing 28
Wallkill Valley 48, Sussex County Tech 0
Delaware Valley 24, Warren Hills Regional 21
Hunterdon Central 42, North Hunterdon 0
West Morris Mendham 21, Randolph 7
Eastside 14, Moorestown 6
West Orange 13, (#20) Shabazz 6
Johnson 51, Roselle 6
Sayreville 40, Franklin 6
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917