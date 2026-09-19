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New Jersey High School Football Final Scores - September 18

See final scores from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
St John Vianney Lancers vs Holmdel Hornets in Holmdel, New Jersey on Friday, September 18, 2026. The Hornets take the field.
St John Vianney Lancers vs Holmdel Hornets in Holmdel, New Jersey on Friday, September 18, 2026. The Hornets take the field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 New Jersey high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

New Jersey High School Football Final Scores - September 18

Peddie 28, Wyoming Seminary College Prep 20

(#13) Rancocas Valley 36, Shawnee 6

(#11) NV - Old Tappan 35, River Dell 13

Pennsauken 28, Cherry Hill East 21

Clearview 14, Deptford 6

Woodbridge 15, Plainfield 8

South Hunterdon 20, Bound Brook 14

Montgomery 28, Colonia 21

Trenton Central 49, Allentown 14

Monmouth Regional 49, Long Branch 7

Freehold Township 27, Matawan Regional 24

Eastern 38, Northern Burlington 13

Glen Rock 35, Cresskill 4

Middle Township 35, Wildwood 14

Raritan 20, Red Bank Regional 15

(#25) Brick Memorial 24, (#17) Toms River North 14

Hammonton 27, Absegami 10

(#19) Camden 32, Ocean City 8

Toms River South 19, Toms River East 13

NV - Demarest 35, Ridgefield Park 27

Bordentown 28, Maple Shade 6

Piscataway 41, South Brunswick 17

(#15) Millville 30, Kingsway 19

Old Bridge 26, St. Thomas Aquinas 24

(#3) St. Joseph Regional 42, (#5) DePaul Catholic 7

Lower Cape May 48, ACIT 12

Barnegat 55, Manchester Township 6

Williamstown 28, Lenape 21

Holy Spirit 35, Mainland Regional 6

Bridgewater-Raritan 7, Ridge 3

Cinnaminson 14, Cherry Hill West 7

Schalick 15, Salem 14

Timber Creek Regional 45, Highland Regional 6

Highland Park 34, Roselle Park 6

(#10) Washington Township 21, (#21) Atlantic City 19

Elizabeth 62, St. Joseph 35

Gloucester City 49, Triton 41

Oakcrest 27, Egg Harbor Township 14

Notre Dame 50, Lawrence 0

(#18) Northern Highlands 42, Wayne Valley 7

Garfield 33, Lyndhurst 14

Bishop Eustace Prep 16, Collingswood 6

Howell 38, Neptune 22

Monroe Township 28, East Brunswick 0

(#12) Ramapo 34, Union City 20

Morris Hills 22, Pequannock 0

Montville 42, Parsippany Hills 21

West Milford 16, Passaic Valley 0

Mount Olive 21, Chatham 14

Teaneck 27, Fair Lawn 7

Somerville 55, Watchung Hills Regional 24

Ridgewood 7, Eastside 0

Morris Knolls 20, Morristown 17

New Providence 34, Metuchen 3

Brick Township 14, Central Regional 7

Ramsey 24, Mountain Lakes 14

West Essex 28, Sparta 0

Jefferson Township 10, Newton 7

Edison 34, North Brunswick 24

Vernon 42, Morris Catholic 14

Penns Grove 38, Pitman 0

Cedar Grove 33, Hasbrouck Heights 7

Manville 47, Dunellen 0

Irvington 21, Passaic County Tech 8

Livingston 22, Montclair 12

Hawthorne 42, Saddle Brook 12

Rahway 42, Linden 14

Middletown North 21, Manasquan 14

(#1) Don Bosco Prep 35, (#8) Paramus Catholic 9

Park Ridge 42, Wallington 0

Middletown South 31, Shore Regional 7

Belvidere 40, Middlesex 6

Carteret 16, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 12

Union 28, Westfield 17

Perth Amboy 35, Spotswood 7

Camden Catholic 24, Florence Township Memorial 0

High Point 45, Hackettstown 21

Butler 41, North Arlington 8

(#14) Phillipsburg 35, Hillsborough 7

Bernards 34, South Plainfield 14

(#2) Bergen Catholic 33, (#4) St. Peter's Prep 16

Red Bank Catholic 45, Manalapan 23

Hillside 29, Voorhees 7

Dover 22, Kennedy 8

Marlboro 34, Ocean Township 24

Whippany Park 34, Parsippany 0

Caldwell 27, Hanover Park 0

North Warren Regional 29, Hopatcong 18

Lakeland Regional 20, Mahwah 14

Overbrook 44, Burlington City 12

Fort Lee 49, Tenafly 8

Wood-Ridge 47, Weehawken 20

Burlington Township 26, Delsea 14

Weequahic 45, Barringer 6

Westwood 35, Dumont 8

(#16) Wayne Hills 35, Nutley 14

Dayton 36, J.P. Stevens 0

Cranford 29, Summit 0

Hopewell Valley Central 33, Ewing 28

Wallkill Valley 48, Sussex County Tech 0

Delaware Valley 24, Warren Hills Regional 21

Hunterdon Central 42, North Hunterdon 0

West Morris Mendham 21, Randolph 7

Eastside 14, Moorestown 6

West Orange 13, (#20) Shabazz 6

Johnson 51, Roselle 6

Sayreville 40, Franklin 6

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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