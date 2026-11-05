New Jersey High School Football Playoff Brackets: Sectional Semifinals, Scores and State Championship Schedule

The road to MetLife Stadium is getting shorter, and New Jersey high school football's postseason is already producing its share of surprises.

The opening round of the 2026 New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association football playoffs eliminated half of the 160 public-school qualifiers, leaving 80 teams competing for 20 sectional championships and, ultimately, five public-school state titles.

Among the biggest developments was Deptford's 14-10 upset of top-seeded Hopewell Valley in Central Jersey Group 3. Trenton Central knocked off Southern Regional 34-29 in South Jersey Group 5, while Hawthorne edged Wallkill Valley 20-18 in North Jersey Group 1.

Other contenders left little doubt about their intentions.

Washington Township rolled past South Brunswick 56-14, Toms River North defeated Manalapan 42-7 and Camden shut out Barnegat 43-0.

The public-school playoffs now move into the sectional semifinals Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7. Sectional championship games follow Nov. 13-14, with state semifinals scheduled for Nov. 20-21.

The non-public championship chase is also taking shape. Don Bosco Prep earned the No. 1 seed in Non-Public A, while Paramus Catholic leads the Non-Public B bracket.

All seven state championship games are scheduled for Nov. 28-29 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Here is a group-by-group look at the updated New Jersey high school football playoff brackets, notable first-round results, upcoming matchups and the state championship schedule.

Group 5 New Jersey High School Football Playoff Brackets

Group 5 features some of New Jersey's most recognizable public-school football programs, and several of the leading contenders made impressive opening-round statements.

Washington Township continued its unbeaten season with a 56-14 victory over South Brunswick. The Minutemen now host Egg Harbor Township, which survived a 29-27 thriller against Eastern.

Toms River North advanced with a 42-7 victory over Manalapan and will face Trenton Central, which upset Southern Regional 34-29.

In North Jersey, Ramapo rolled past Franklin 49-14, while West Orange eliminated Union 26-0.

Phillipsburg advanced with a 38-27 victory over Ridgewood, setting up a semifinal against East Orange Campus.

Group 5 Sectional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 6-7

North Jersey, Section 1

Irvington at Ramapo

West Orange at Piscataway

VIEW NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 1, GROUP 5 BRACKET

North Jersey, Section 2

Passaic County Tech at Elizabeth

East Orange Campus at Phillipsburg

VIEW NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 2, GROUP 5 BRACKET

Central Jersey

Williamstown at Old Bridge

Rancocas Valley at Sayreville

South Jersey

Egg Harbor Township at Washington Township

Trenton Central at Toms River North

VIEW SOUTH JERSEY GROUP 5 BRACKET

The four sectional champions will advance to the Group 5 state semifinals, with the eventual winners meeting for the state championship at MetLife Stadium.

Group 4 New Jersey High School Football Playoff Brackets

Group 4 features several programs capable of making a deep postseason run, including Winslow Township, Brick Memorial, Shawnee and Northern Highlands.

Brick Memorial opened the playoffs with a 42-13 victory over Absegami and will host Millville, which defeated Pennsauken 41-7.

Northern Burlington advanced with a 21-7 victory over Moorestown and will face Atlantic City, which overwhelmed Hammonton 49-6.

In South Jersey, Shawnee shut out Howell 34-0, while Winslow Township defeated Toms River South 43-0.

North Jersey produced several competitive games, including Morris Knolls' 7-6 victory over Summit and Teaneck's 21-20 win against Garfield.

Group 4 Sectional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 6-7

North Jersey, Section 1

Middletown South at Roxbury

Northern Highlands at Morris Knolls

North Jersey, Section 2

Teaneck at Middletown North

Mount Olive at Chatham

Central Jersey

Millville at Brick Memorial

Northern Burlington at Atlantic City

South Jersey

Marlboro at Shawnee

Winslow Township at Bridgeton

Each sectional winner will advance to the Group 4 state semifinals Nov. 20-21.

Group 3 New Jersey High School Football Playoff Brackets

Group 3 delivered one of the postseason's biggest opening-round surprises when Deptford eliminated top-seeded Hopewell Valley 14-10.

Deptford now faces Burlington Township, which defeated Brick Township 26-7.

Camden made an emphatic opening statement with a 43-0 shutout of Barnegat and will face Ocean City, a 29-22 winner over Pleasantville.

In North Jersey, Old Tappan advanced with a 35-7 victory over Paramus, while Shabazz defeated Wayne Valley 42-19.

West Essex survived a defensive battle against Weequahic, winning 10-6, and will face Montville.

South Jersey's bracket includes undefeated Pinelands Regional, which advanced with a 21-0 victory over Triton.

Group 3 Sectional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 6-7

North Jersey, Section 1

West Morris Central at Old Tappan

Cranford at Shabazz

VIEW NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 1, GROUP 3 BRACKET

North Jersey, Section 2

Montville at West Essex

Somerville at Wayne Hills

VIEW NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 2, GROUP 3 BRACKET

Central Jersey

Burlington Township at Deptford

Camden at Ocean City

VIEW CENTRAL JERSEY GROUP 3 BRACKET

South Jersey

Timber Creek at Seneca

Oakcrest at Pinelands Regional

VIEW SOUTH JERSEY GROUP 3 BRACKET

The Group 3 sectional championships are scheduled for Nov. 13-14.

Group 2 New Jersey High School Football Playoff Brackets

Group 2 features several established championship programs and some intriguing semifinal matchups.

Glassboro advanced with a 41-12 victory over Overbrook and will face Manasquan in Central Jersey.

Rumson-Fair Haven remains alive in the same bracket and will meet Point Pleasant Borough.

In North Jersey, Westwood shut out Hackettstown 17-0, while Caldwell defeated High Point 35-28.

Hoboken advanced with a 49-14 victory over Ramsey and will face Bernards.

South Jersey features undefeated West Deptford, which rolled past Haddon Heights 54-0.

Wall Township also made a statement, shutting out previously unbeaten Monmouth Regional 35-0.

Group 2 Sectional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 6-7

North Jersey, Section 1

Lakeland at Westwood

Caldwell at Rutherford

North Jersey, Section 2

New Providence at Waldwick/Midland Park

Hoboken at Bernards

Central Jersey

Manasquan at Glassboro

Rumson-Fair Haven at Point Pleasant Borough

South Jersey

Wall Township at West Deptford

Haddonfield at Camden Eastside

The sectional champions advance to the Group 2 state semifinals Nov. 20-21.

Group 1 New Jersey High School Football Playoff Brackets

The Group 1 playoffs have already produced several memorable results, including a 95-point performance by Hasbrouck Heights and a pair of tight finishes.

Newton opened with a 42-7 victory over Verona and will face Kinnelon, which defeated Boonton 27-23.

Hawthorne eliminated Wallkill Valley 20-18, while New Milford advanced with a 49-20 victory over Belvidere.

Cedar Grove rolled past Glen Ridge 48-7 and will face Wood-Ridge, which defeated Mountain Lakes 30-21.

In Central Jersey, Paulsboro shut out Point Pleasant Beach 34-0, while Salem defeated Penns Grove 40-0.

South Jersey features Schalick, which advanced with a 44-6 victory over Maple Shade.

Group 1 Sectional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 6-7

North Jersey, Section 1

Kinnelon at Newton

Hawthorne vs. New Milford

VIEW NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 1, GROUP 1 BRACKET

North Jersey, Section 2

Wood-Ridge at Cedar Grove

Hasbrouck Heights at Butler

VIEW NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 2, GROUP 1 BRACKET

Central Jersey

Audubon at Paulsboro

Salem at Woodstown

VIEW CENTRAL JERSEY GROUP 1 BRACKET

South Jersey

Shore Regional at Schalick

Delaware Valley at Pennsville

VIEW SOUTH JERSEY GROUP 1 BRACKET

The four sectional winners will advance to the Group 1 state semifinals.

Non-Public A New Jersey High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Non-Public A championship race features several of New Jersey's premier football programs, including Don Bosco Prep, Bergen Catholic, St. Joseph Regional and St. Peter's Prep.

Don Bosco Prep earned the No. 1 seed and will host St. Joseph of Metuchen in the opening round.

St. Joseph Regional, the defending Non-Public A state champion, earned the No. 2 seed and will face Delbarton.

Bergen Catholic secured the No. 3 seed and will host St. Augustine Prep, while St. Peter's Prep faces Seton Hall Prep in the remaining quarterfinal.

The Non-Public A tournament begins Nov. 13-14, with the semifinals scheduled for Nov. 20-21.

Non-Public A First-Round Matchups — Nov. 13-14

No. 8 St. Joseph (Metuchen) at No. 1 Don Bosco Prep

No. 5 Seton Hall Prep at No. 4 St. Peter's Prep

No. 6 St. Augustine Prep at No. 3 Bergen Catholic

No. 7 Delbarton at No. 2 St. Joseph Regional

The Non-Public A state championship is scheduled for Nov. 28-29 at MetLife Stadium.

Non-Public B New Jersey High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Non-Public B tournament begins Nov. 6-7 with four opening-round games.

Paramus Catholic earned the No. 1 seed, followed by DePaul, Red Bank Catholic and Donovan Catholic.

Those four programs received first-round byes and will begin postseason play in the quarterfinals Nov. 13-14.

The opening round includes St. John Vianney at Paul VI, Hudson Catholic at Immaculata, St. Thomas Aquinas at Holy Spirit and Notre Dame at Pope John XXIII.

Non-Public B First-Round Matchups — Nov. 6-7

No. 9 St. John Vianney at No. 8 Paul VI

No. 12 Hudson Catholic at No. 5 Immaculata

No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas at No. 7 Holy Spirit

No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 6 Pope John XXIII

Teams Receiving First-Round Byes

No. 1 Paramus Catholic

No. 2 DePaul

No. 3 Red Bank Catholic

No. 4 Donovan Catholic

VIEW THE OFFICIAL NON-PUBLIC B PLAYOFF BRACKET

The Non-Public B championship is scheduled for Nov. 28-29 at MetLife Stadium.

2026 New Jersey High School Football Playoff Schedule

The public-school playoffs began Oct. 30-31 with sectional quarterfinal games across Groups 1 through 5.

Sectional semifinal games are scheduled for Nov. 6-7, followed by sectional championships Nov. 13-14.

The 20 sectional champions will advance to the public-school state semifinals Nov. 20-21, with five state championship games scheduled for Nov. 28-29.

The non-public tournaments follow a slightly different schedule.

Non-Public B opens Nov. 6-7, followed by quarterfinals Nov. 13-14 and semifinals Nov. 20-21.

Non-Public A begins Nov. 13-14, with semifinals scheduled for Nov. 20-21.

Both non-public championship games will be played during the Nov. 28-29 state championship weekend.

New Jersey High School Football State Championships: Dates and Location

All seven 2026 NJSIAA football state championships will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

State championship dates: Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29.

Championship venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The championship weekend will feature five public-school state title games, one each in Groups 1 through 5, along with the Non-Public A and Non-Public B championship games.

What's Next in the New Jersey High School Football Playoffs?

The next major step toward MetLife Stadium arrives Nov. 6-7, when the public-school sectional semifinals and Non-Public B opening-round games take place.

Washington Township, Toms River North, Old Tappan, Camden, Glassboro and several other championship contenders are hoping to move one victory closer to a state title.

The following weekend will bring the public-school sectional championships and the opening round of Non-Public A competition.

The postseason concludes Nov. 28-29, when seven teams will celebrate state championships at MetLife Stadium.

High School On SI will continue updating the New Jersey high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout November.