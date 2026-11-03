Vote: Who Was the New Jersey High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 29-31)

The New Jersey high school football regular season has wrapped up for the private schools, while the playoffs have already begun for the public schools. Once again, there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 29-31.

Lakeland Regional's Hunter Struble passed for 277 yards and four touchdowns, Livingston's Abel Paul had another 500-yard rushing performance, and Jefferson Township's Christopher Connolly had 273 receiving yards and four scores.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI New Jersey Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Alex Kramer of Tenafly.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 8. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Hunter Struble, Lakeland Regional

Struble, a junior quarterback, completed 19 of 24 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns in Lakeland Regional's 34-14 victory over Vernon in the NJSIAA Group 2 First Round.

Abel Paul, Livingston

Paul had another dominant performance with 44 carries for 528 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Livingston's 41-34 win over Hunterdon Central.

Christopher Connolly, Jefferson Township

Connolly, a senior wide receiver, hauled in 12 catches for 273 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Jefferson Township's 41-28 victory over Glen Rock.

Ryan Hogan, Chatham

Hogan, a senior quarterback, went 10-of-15 for 308 passing yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 29 yards and a score in Chatham's 41-20 win over Montgomery in the NJSIAA Group 4 First Round.

Cole Torres, Shore Regional

Torres, a senior running back, had 23 carries for 322 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Shore Regional's 34-7 victory over Manville in the NJSIAA Group 1 First Round.

Ronald Rosario, North Arlington

Rosario, a senior wide receiver, hauled in 11 catches for 160 receiving yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 53 yards and two scores on seven carries in North Arlington's 20-14 win over Palisades Park/Leonia.

Kevin Reilly, New Providence

Reilly went 15-of-21 for 247 passing yards and five touchdowns, and ran for 46 yards and a score on seven carries in New Providence's 48-27 victory over Becton in the NJSIAA Group 2 First Round.

Kobe St. Hilaire, New Milford

St. Hilaire rushed for 281 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries in New Milford's 49-20 win over Belvidere in the NJSIAA Group 1 First Round.

Don'Taye Thompson, Atlantic City

Thompson, a junior wide receiver, hauled in six catches for 137 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Atlantic City's 49-6 blowout victory over Hammonton in the NJSIAA Group 4 First Round.

Owen Lieberwirth, West Morris Mendham

Lieberwirth had 11 carries for 253 rushing yards and three touchdowns on offense, and registered 10 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack on defense in West Morris Mendham's 45-22 win over Gov. Livingston.

Carter Johnston, Pope John

Johnston, a junior defensive lineman, registered 12 tackles, nine solo stops, five tackles for loss, and two sacks in Pope John's 23-6 victory over St. John Vianney.

Ryan Valdez, Passaic

Valdez, a senior linebacker, recorded 16 tackles, 10 solo stops, three tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble in Passaic's 32-19 win over Hudson Catholic.