South Carolina High School Football Playoff Brackets 2026: First-Round Matchups and State Championship Schedule
The road to a South Carolina high school football state championship begins this week, with some of the state's most successful programs preparing for another postseason run.
The South Carolina High School League released its 2026 playoff brackets following the conclusion of the regular season, setting the stage for six state champions to be crowned Dec. 4-5 at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on the South Carolina State University campus in Orangeburg.
The postseason features a new championship structure, with Class 5A competing in a single bracket and Class 1A divided into two championship divisions.
Among the leading contenders are Northwestern and Dutch Fork, which earned the top two seeds in the Class 5A Upper State bracket. James Island holds the No. 1 seed in the Lower State, while Summerville, Dorman, Byrnes and Berkeley are also among the programs hoping to reach the championship game.
Class 4A features another loaded field, with Gaffney and Westside earning the top two seeds in the Upper State. Hilton Head Island leads the Lower State bracket.
In Class 3A, Wren and Camden earned the No. 1 regional seeds, while Mid-Carolina and Dillon lead the Class 2A championship race.
The opening round begins Friday, Nov. 6, although one Class 5A game between Fort Dorchester and Wando is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5.
Many of the top seeds received first-round byes and will begin their postseason runs Nov. 13.
Here is a classification-by-classification look at the 2026 South Carolina high school football playoff brackets, first-round matchups and state championship schedule.
Class 5A South Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 5A features several of South Carolina's premier football programs, but the championship race begins with two familiar names.
Northwestern and Dutch Fork earned the top two seeds in the Upper State bracket and received first-round byes.
Dorman and Byrnes also earned opening-round byes, creating the possibility of several heavyweight matchups later in the postseason.
In the Lower State, James Island holds the No. 1 seed, followed by Berkeley, Ridge View and Carolina Forest.
Among the most interesting opening-round matchups are Spartanburg at River Bluff, Blythewood at Summerville and Ashley Ridge at Sumter.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET
First-Round Matchups — Upper State
- No. 9 Rock Hill at No. 8 Boiling Springs
- No. 12 Spartanburg at No. 5 River Bluff
- No. 10 Lexington at No. 7 Fort Mill
- No. 11 Chapin at No. 6 Hillcrest
Upper State Teams Receiving Byes
- No. 1 Northwestern
- No. 2 Dutch Fork
- No. 3 Byrnes
- No. 4 Dorman
First-Round Matchups — Lower State
- No. 9 Fort Dorchester at No. 8 Wando — Thursday, Nov. 5
- No. 12 Blythewood at No. 5 Summerville
- No. 10 Socastee at No. 7 Gray Collegiate
- No. 11 Ashley Ridge at No. 6 Sumter
Lower State Teams Receiving Byes
- No. 1 James Island
- No. 2 Berkeley
- No. 3 Ridge View
- No. 4 Carolina Forest
The Class 5A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m.
Class 4A South Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 4A features several traditional powers chasing a state championship.
Gaffney earned the No. 1 seed in the Upper State, while Westside, South Pointe and T.L. Hanna also received first-round byes.
The Lower State bracket is led by Hilton Head Island, with Lugoff-Elgin, North Augusta and South Florence earning the other opening-round byes.
Among the top opening-round matchups are Greenwood at Indian Land, Greenville at Greer and South Aiken at Irmo.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET
First-Round Matchups — Upper State
- No. 9 Fountain Inn at No. 8 Catawba Ridge
- No. 12 Greenwood at No. 5 Indian Land
- No. 10 Greenville at No. 7 Greer
- No. 11 Clover at No. 6 Lancaster
Upper State Teams Receiving Byes
- No. 1 Gaffney
- No. 2 Westside
- No. 3 South Pointe
- No. 4 T.L. Hanna
First-Round Matchups — Lower State
- No. 9 Dreher at No. 8 Wilson
- No. 12 North Myrtle Beach at No. 5 Lucy Beckham
- No. 10 May River at No. 7 Conway
- No. 11 South Aiken at No. 6 Irmo
Lower State Teams Receiving Byes
- No. 1 Hilton Head Island
- No. 2 Lugoff-Elgin
- No. 3 North Augusta
- No. 4 South Florence
The Class 4A championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m.
Class 3A South Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 3A features several programs with championship pedigrees, including Daniel, Chapman, Oceanside Collegiate and Hartsville.
Wren earned the No. 1 seed in the Upper State, while Camden holds the top seed in the Lower State.
The Upper State bracket also includes Belton-Honea Path, Daniel and Chapman, all of which received first-round byes.
In the Lower State, Oceanside Collegiate, Hartsville and Bishop England also earned opening-round byes.
The first round features several intriguing matchups, including Emerald at Powdersville and Darlington at Loris.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKETS
First-Round Matchups — Upper State
- No. 9 Emerald at No. 8 Powdersville
- No. 12 Southside at No. 5 Seneca
- No. 10 Walhalla at No. 7 Pickens
- No. 11 Palmetto at No. 6 Blue Ridge
Upper State Teams Receiving Byes
- No. 1 Wren
- No. 2 Daniel
- No. 3 Chapman
- No. 4 Belton-Honea Path
First-Round Matchups — Lower State
- No. 9 Aynor at No. 8 Crestwood
- No. 12 Darlington at No. 5 Loris
- No. 10 Swansea at No. 7 Hanahan
- No. 11 Atlantic Collegiate at No. 6 Gilbert
Lower State Teams Receiving Byes
- No. 1 Camden
- No. 2 Oceanside Collegiate
- No. 3 Hartsville
- No. 4 Bishop England
The Class 3A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m.
Class 2A South Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 2A features one of the largest opening-round fields in the state.
Mid-Carolina earned the No. 1 seed in the Upper State, while Dillon leads the Lower State bracket.
Southside Christian and Saluda also received first-round byes.
Unlike Classes 3A through 5A, Class 2A includes several first-round games involving teams seeded outside the top 12.
Among the opening-round matchups are Newberry at Keenan, Woodruff at Crescent, Silver Bluff at Strom Thurmond and Waccamaw at Marlboro County.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKETS
First-Round Matchups — Upper State
- No. 9 Mountain View Prep at No. 8 Chester
- No. 12 Andrew Jackson at No. 5 St. Joseph's
- No. 13 Newberry at No. 4 Keenan
- No. 14 Woodruff at No. 3 Crescent
- No. 11 Pendleton at No. 6 Chesnee
- No. 10 Liberty at No. 7 Clinton
Upper State Teams Receiving Byes
- No. 1 Mid-Carolina
- No. 2 Southside Christian
First-Round Matchups — Lower State
- No. 9 Manning at No. 8 Battery Creek
- No. 12 Waccamaw at No. 5 Marlboro County
- No. 13 Silver Bluff at No. 4 Strom Thurmond
- No. 14 Academic Magnet at No. 3 Philip Simmons
- No. 11 East Clarendon at No. 6 Woodland
- No. 10 Lake Marion at No. 7 Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Lower State Teams Receiving Byes
- No. 1 Dillon
- No. 2 Saluda
The Class 2A state championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m.
Class 1A Division I South Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
South Carolina's Class 1A postseason is divided into two championship brackets in 2026.
Division I features several established small-school programs, including Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Abbeville, Fairfield Central and Hampton County.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt earned the No. 1 overall seed, while Central holds the No. 2 seed.
Unlike the larger classifications, most Division I teams received opening-round byes.
Only two games are scheduled for Nov. 6, with the remaining teams beginning postseason play Nov. 13.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A DIVISION I PLAYOFF BRACKETS
First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
- No. 17 Barnwell at No. 16 Edisto
- No. 18 Andrews at No. 15 Marion
Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- Barnwell/Edisto winner at No. 1 Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- No. 9 Latta at No. 8 Cheraw
- No. 12 Blacksburg at No. 5 Carvers Bay
- No. 13 Eau Claire at No. 4 Abbeville
- Andrews/Marion winner at No. 2 Central
- No. 10 Ninety Six at No. 7 Batesburg-Leesville
- No. 14 Whale Branch at No. 3 Fairfield Central
- No. 11 North Central at No. 6 Hampton County
The Class 1A Division I championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at noon.
Class 1A Division II South Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 1A Division II features a larger opening-round field than Division I.
Blackville-Hilda earned the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Lake View, Cross and Lamar.
Other teams to watch include Scott's Branch, Johnsonville, Wagener-Salley and Calhoun County.
The first round features six games Nov. 6, with the winners advancing to face higher-seeded teams the following week.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A DIVISION II PLAYOFF BRACKETS
First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
- No. 17 Ridge Spring-Monetta at No. 16 Green Sea Floyds
- No. 20 Clear Dot Charter at No. 13 Branchville
- No. 21 Whitmire at No. 12 Lee Central
- No. 18 Bethune-Bowman at No. 15 Baptist Hill
- No. 19 Lewisville at No. 14 Denmark-Olar
- No. 22 Dixie at No. 11 Hardeeville
Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- Ridge Spring-Monetta/Green Sea Floyds winner at No. 1 Blackville-Hilda
- No. 9 Calhoun County at No. 8 C.A. Johnson
- Clear Dot Charter/Branchville winner at No. 4 Lamar
- Whitmire/Lee Central winner at No. 5 Scott's Branch
- Bethune-Bowman/Baptist Hill winner at No. 2 Lake View
- No. 10 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at No. 7 Wagener-Salley
- Lewisville/Denmark-Olar winner at No. 3 Cross
- Dixie/Hardeeville winner at No. 6 Johnsonville
The Class 1A Division II championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at noon.
2026 South Carolina High School Football Playoff Schedule
The SCHSL postseason begins Nov. 6 and continues through the state championships Dec. 4-5.
The Class 1A divisions follow a modified opening-round format, with most teams receiving byes until Nov. 13.
South Carolina High School Football State Championship Schedule
All six 2026 SCHSL state championship games will be played at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on the campus of South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
Friday, Dec. 4
- Noon — Class 1A Division II state championship
- 4 p.m. — Class 2A state championship
- 8 p.m. — Class 4A state championship
Saturday, Dec. 5
- Noon — Class 1A Division I state championship
- 4 p.m. — Class 3A state championship
- 8 p.m. — Class 5A state championship
The Lower State representative will be designated as the home team for all six championship games.
State Championship Location
Oliver C. Dawson Stadium
South Carolina State University
Orangeburg, South Carolina
What's Next in the South Carolina High School Football Playoffs?
The 2026 South Carolina high school football playoffs begin this week, with teams across six classifications attempting to take the first step toward a state championship.
The opening round will eliminate several contenders, while many of the top seeds wait until Nov. 13 to begin their postseason runs.
By Thanksgiving weekend, only 12 teams will remain, with the Upper State and Lower State champions advancing to the six state championship games.
The season concludes Dec. 4-5 in Orangeburg, where South Carolina will crown its six high school football state champions.
High School On SI will continue updating the South Carolina high school football playoff brackets with final scores, second-round matchups and championship information throughout November and December.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.