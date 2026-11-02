South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 2, 2026)

The South Carolina high school football playoffs return Friday with a couple of changes.

After two years of two divisions, the South Carolina High School League will have a fully consolidated Class 5A to guarantee one champion. Both Dutch Fork and Northwestern won Divisions I and II, respectively, and will now compete in the same Class 5A Upper State bracket.

Class A now has two divisions with several teams have first-round byes.

The same is true for the other classifications. In the case of the final regular season SI Top 25 rankings, only five teams will open play this Friday.

Top 25 newcomer River Bluff is one of those teams in action. The Gators will play host to Spartanburg in the Class 5A Upper State bracket with the winner meeting idle Dorman in the second round.

1. Dutch Fork (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Last week: Defeated White Knoll 49-7

This week: did not play

The Silver Foxes looked to finish their seventh undefeated regular season under head coach Tom Knotts.

2. Northwestern (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Rock Hill 44-0

This week: did not play

The Trojans have six wins over Top 25 opponents this season.

3. James Island (10-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Last week: Defeated West Ashley 59-6

This week: did not play

The Trojans are seeking their second undefeated regular season since 2023.

4. Gaffney (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Greenville 28-27

This week: did not play

The Indians have not allowed a point in 15 consecutive quarters over four games.

5. Dorman (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Spartanburg 31-14

This week: Did not play

The Cavaliers handed the Bearcats their third straight loss and clinched second place in Region 2-3A.

6. Westside (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 6

Last week: Defeated T.L. Hanna 28-21

This week: Did not play

Quarterback Bear Woods has reached 2,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in nine games.

7. Daniel (10-0)

Previous rank: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Berea 77-6

This week: Did not play

Jack Grass became the fifth Lions quarterback to throw for 4,000 career yards and fourth to reach 50 passing touchdowns. Wide receiver Trey Wimberly is the second Daniel wide receiver to surpass 2,000 career receiving yards and tied for 2nd all-time with 28 touchdown passes.

8. J.F. Byrnes (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 8

Last week: Defeated Eastside 49-7

This week: Did not play

9. South Pointe (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 9

Last week: Did not play

This week: Did not play

The Stallions will have a 3-week break before opening the Class 4A playoffs after wrapping up the Region 3-4A title with a 6-0 record.

10. Berkeley (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 10

Last week: Defeated Socastee 62-28

This week: Did not play

Quarterback Henry Rivers surpassed 2,000 total yards this season and already has over 20 combined touchdowns this season.

11. Indian Land (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Defeated Nation Ford 49-0

This week: vs. Greenwood

The Warriors clinched second place out of Region 3-4A

12. Hilton Head Island (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: Did not Beaufort 49-12

This week: Did not play

The Seahawks have won 13 consecutive Region 6-4A games.

13. North Augusta (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Defeated Midland Valley 35-27

This week: Did not play

The Yellow Jackets wrapped up the Region 5-4A title with their highest point total and margin of victory of the season.

14. Lugoff-Elgin (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated Lancaster 42-13

This week: Did not play

The Demons have averaged 42.6 points over the past three games.

15. Camden (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 16

Last week: Defeated Airport 62-21

This week: Did not play

Quarterback Greyson Rimpf surpassed 2,000 passing yards this season and 26 touchdowns.

16. T.L. Hanna (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Lost 28-21 to No. 6 Westside

This week: Did not play

The Yellow Jackets finished in second place in Region 1-4A to earn a first-round bye.

17. Strom Thurmond (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: Defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56-27

This week: vs. Silver Bluff

The Rebels are a fourth seed in Class 2A Lower State and will open in the first round at home.

18. Wren (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 20

Last week: Did not play

This week: Did not play

The Hurricanes and South Pointe both have a three-week layoff before opening post-season play.

19. Carolina Forest (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 21

Last week: Defeated Cane Bay 41-12

This week: Did not play

The Panthers won their final three games to finish second in Region 6-5A and earn a first-round bye.

20. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (6-3)

Previous rank: No. 23

Last week: Did not play

This week: Did not play

The Landsharks won their 30th consecutive region game and quarterback Aiden Manavian surpassed 10,000 passing yards for his career.

21. Ridge View (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 24

Last week: Defeated Blythewood 47-7

This week: Did not play

The Blazers have scored 40 or more points in five consecutive games.

22. Fort Mill (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 25

Last week: Defeated Boiling Springs 44-10

This week: vs. Lexington

The Yellow Jackets meet the Wildcats for just the second time in school history.

23. Hanahan (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: Lost 31-14 Bishop England

This week: vs. Swansea

Quarterback Tripp Gallus has thrown for 2,347 yards and 26 touchdowns in nine games. It’s the first-ever meeting between the Hawks and Tigers.

24. South Florence (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: Lost 18-13 to Wilson

This week: Did not play

The Bruins look to refocus after having their 7-game winning streak snapped in the regular season finale against Wilson.

25. River Bluff (8-2)

Previous rank: unranked

Last week: Defeated Lexington 28-14

This week: vs. Spartanburg

It’s the first-ever meeting between the Gators and the Vikings. The winner visits Dorman.

DROPPED OUT: Boiling Springs