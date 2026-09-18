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Virginia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18

Follow the action throughout Friday night of Virginia high school football
Jack Butler|
Handley Judges against Brentsville District on Sept. 11, 2026.
Handley Judges against Brentsville District on Sept. 11, 2026. | David Buky

The Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, and we have a scoreboard for each division.

The featured games are by Virginia top ranked teams Hermitage vs. No. 1 Varina, No. 2 Benedictine vs. McDonogh (MD), and No. 4 Huguenot vs. Cosby.

Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Virginia high school football season.

Virginia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18

FRIDAY, SEPTMEBER 18 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

DIVISION 1A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 2A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 3A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 4A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 5A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 6A SCOREBOARD

VISAA 8-MAN SCOREBOARD

VISAA I

VISAA II

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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