The Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, and we have a scoreboard for each division.

The featured games are by Virginia top ranked teams Hermitage vs. No. 1 Varina, No. 2 Benedictine vs. McDonogh (MD), and No. 4 Huguenot vs. Cosby.

Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Virginia high school football season.

Virginia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18

FRIDAY, SEPTMEBER 18 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

DIVISION 1A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 2A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 3A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 4A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 5A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 6A SCOREBOARD

VISAA 8-MAN SCOREBOARD

VISAA I

VISAA II