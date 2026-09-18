The Kentucky high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards for each region.

The top game are No. 23 Male vs. No. 1 Trinity, No. 19 Corbin vs. No. 2 Frederick Douglass, and No. 3 Highlands vs. Ryle.

Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

REGION 1A SCOREBOARD

REGION 2A SCOREBOARD

REGION 3A SCOREBOARD

REGION 4A SCOREBOARD

REGION 5A SCOREBOARD

REGION 6A SCOREBOARD