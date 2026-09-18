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Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18

Follow KHSAA action throughout Friday night
Jack Butler|
Manual's Jeremy Presley (5) scores his first of two first-half touchdowns as the Manual Crimsons host the Atherton Ravens in week 4 of the 2026 KHSAA football season on Friday, Sept. 11, 2027.
Manual's Jeremy Presley (5) scores his first of two first-half touchdowns as the Manual Crimsons host the Atherton Ravens in week 4 of the 2026 KHSAA football season on Friday, Sept. 11, 2027. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Kentucky high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards for each region.

The top game are No. 23 Male vs. No. 1 Trinity, No. 19 Corbin vs. No. 2 Frederick Douglass, and No. 3 Highlands vs. Ryle.

Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

REGION 1A SCOREBOARD

REGION 2A SCOREBOARD

REGION 3A SCOREBOARD

REGION 4A SCOREBOARD

REGION 5A SCOREBOARD

REGION 6A SCOREBOARD

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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