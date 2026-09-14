Two-Time New Jersey Wrestling Champion Sonny Amato Commits to Rutgers

Two-time New Jersey state wrestling champion Sonny Amato has committed to Rutgers, less than a month after the Rumson-Fair Haven senior de-committed from Iowa.

Amato announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights on Instagram Sunday, keeping one of the nation's top 150-pound wrestlers close to home for his college career.

From Iowa to Rutgers

Amato originally committed to Iowa late in 2025 after receiving offers from Arizona State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Iowa State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech.

He decommitted from the Hawkeyes last month before announcing Sunday that he would instead join head coach Scott Goodale's program at Rutgers.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to Rutgers University,” Amato wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t put into words the trials I’ve dealt with over the summer. Thank you to my family and the Lord for helping me keep my faith.”

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to Rutgers University,” Amato posted to his Instagram account Sunday. “I couldn’t put into words the trials I’ve dealt with over the summer. Thank you to my family and the Lord for helping me keep my faith. And to my brothers whether by blood or by having my back, you have been with me through it all and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you boys.”

Amato did not elaborate on the circumstances he referenced in the post, instead thanking his family, friends and others who supported him.

“Wrestling is a lonely sport that can take you to a dark place, the hardest battle any athlete can face is the one in his mind and I’ve learned so much from my time wrestling,” Amato continued. “Excited for the future, excited for titles, and excited to be a Scarlet Knight.”

A Two-Time New Jersey State Champion

Amato has reached the podium at the NJSIAA state championships in each of his first three high school seasons and enters his senior year with a 122-6 career record.

As a freshman in 2023-24, Amato went 41-3, won the 144-pound state championship and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler.

He finished 45-2 as a sophomore, setting a Rumson-Fair Haven single-season record for victories while winning Region 5 and District 18 championships and placing third at 150 pounds at the NJSIAA state tournament.

Amato returned to the top of the podium last season. He went 36-1 at 150 pounds and captured his second individual state championship.

He also helped Rumson-Fair Haven win its third consecutive Group 2 team championship, pinning his opponent in 43 seconds in the championship match.

One More Season at Rumson-Fair Haven

Amato enters his senior season ranked No. 6 nationally at 150 pounds in the latest High School On SI boys wrestling rankings. He is the fourth-ranked senior in the weight class.

Before heading to Piscataway to join Rutgers, Amato will have one more season at Rumson-Fair Haven and an opportunity to add a third individual state championship to a high school career that already includes two state titles and a 122-6 record.