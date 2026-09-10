2026-27 Preseason National Girls Wrestling Rankings Version 3

This is the third update to the High School On SI 2026-27 Preseason National Girls Wrestling Rankings, incorporating results from Labor Day weekend along with additional Super 32 registrations since our last update.

We also reviewed the entries for this weekend’s IndianaMat Hoosier Preseason Open as the preseason schedule continues to provide more information about where some of the nation’s top wrestlers will compete.

How Super 32 Weights Fit Our Rankings

Because the Super 32 girls weight classes do not align perfectly with those used in the High School On SI national rankings, some explanation is necessary as we incorporate Super 32 registrations.

The first three Super 32 weight classes — 95, 100 and 106 pounds — align directly with our rankings. From there, most Super 32 classes combine wrestlers who appear in two or more of our weight classes.

95, 100 and 106 pounds: These classes align directly with the weight classes used in our rankings.

These classes align directly with the weight classes used in our rankings. 112 pounds: Includes wrestlers from our 110- and 115-pound rankings.

Includes wrestlers from our 110- and 115-pound rankings. 118 pounds: Includes wrestlers from our 115- and 120-pound rankings.

Includes wrestlers from our 115- and 120-pound rankings. 124 pounds: Corresponds primarily with our 125-pound rankings.

Corresponds primarily with our 125-pound rankings. 132 pounds: Includes wrestlers from our 130- and 135-pound rankings.

Includes wrestlers from our 130- and 135-pound rankings. 138 pounds: Includes wrestlers from our 135- and 140-pound rankings.

Includes wrestlers from our 135- and 140-pound rankings. 148 pounds: Corresponds primarily with our 145-pound rankings. Wrestlers registered for Super 32 at 148 have been moved to 145 in our rankings where appropriate.

Corresponds primarily with our 145-pound rankings. Wrestlers registered for Super 32 at 148 have been moved to 145 in our rankings where appropriate. 160 pounds: Primarily corresponds with our 155-pound rankings. Wrestlers previously ranked at 170 who registered for Super 32 at 160 have been moved to 155, while those remaining at the higher weight can compete in Super 32’s 175-pound class.

Primarily corresponds with our 155-pound rankings. Wrestlers previously ranked at 170 who registered for Super 32 at 160 have been moved to 155, while those remaining at the higher weight can compete in Super 32’s 175-pound class. 200 pounds: Can include wrestlers from our 190-, 207- and 235-pound rankings.

Every Match Matters

As you go through the rankings, keep in mind one of the fundamental principles behind them: All matches count.

Rankings are not based solely on a wrestler’s best victories. Losses also matter and are part of the overall body of work we consider when determining where each wrestler belongs.

As more wrestlers compete during the preseason, those results will provide additional head-to-head and common-opponent data to help shape future updates.

Current No. 1 Ranked Wrestlers

95: Brooklyn Murray (NH) FR

100: Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

105: Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

110: Sarissa Tucker (Midland, VA) SR

115: Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

120: Taina McGowan (NJ) JR

125: Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) SR

130: Hailey Worden (SLAM! Academy, NV) FR

135: Emma Bacon (FL) SR

140: Gray Joyce (KS) SO

145: Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

155: Ella Poalillo (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

170: Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI) SR

190: Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) SR

207: Lyla Hensen (Hudson, MI) FR

235: Racheal Adolphe (North Central, IN) JR

When Will the Rankings Be Updated?

We plan to update the girls national rankings every two weeks leading into the high school season before moving to weekly updates from December through March.

The next girls rankings update is scheduled for approximately Sept. 24.

Please send ranking information and inquiries to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

Girls National High School Wrestling Rankings | High School On SI

2026-27 High School On SI Girls Preseason National High School Rankings: Version 3

95-Pounds

1-Brooklyn Murray (NH) FR

2-Sophia Valdez (CO) FR

3-Giada Croteau (Bishop McCort, PA) FR

4-Brooklyn Henry (PA) JR

5-Lanaia Selig (Bonney Lake, WA) SO

6-Olivia Maya Felix (Liberty, CA) SO

7-Leivelle Alejado (Leilehua, HI) SR

8-Lilly Lundy (Lewis-Palmer) SR

9-Mia Pardo (Jack Britt, NC) SO

10-Mia Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) SO

11-Jaelyn Anderson (NE) FR

12-Mackenzie Amidon (CA) FR

13-Piper Phillips (Mason City, IA) JR

14-Mckenzie Astorino (Curwensville, PA) SO

15-Emma Martinez (Madera South, CA) SO

16-Kaila Robles-Rials (Presentation, CA) JR

17-Easton Dadiomoff (Cleveland, TN) SR

18-Alliya Walker (Grayson County, VA) JR

19-Olivia Polansky (Choate Rosemary, CT) JR

20-Olivia Davalos (CA) FR

21-Tatiana Alexander (Eastchester, NY) SR

22-Jahnavi Marion (Kalamazoo Central, MI) SO

23-Lorilye Beardsley (Avon-Geneseo, NY) FR

24-Kalaya Baxter (ID) FR

25-Audrey Eller (UT) FR

26-Anela Hogg (Kelso, WA) FR

27-Malaina Comfort (Williamsport, PA) JR

28-Faylinn Smith (PA) FR

29-Sophia Lopez (Woodburn, OR) SO

30-Cambria Leshko (Southern Lehigh, PA) SO

HM:

Mya Van Beek (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) SR

Lindsey Lau (Mid-Pacific, HI) JR

Alexandera Thomas (Cooper City, FL) SR

Aubrey Kokinda (PA) FR

Pearl Jewett (General Brown, NY) FR

Melayna Johnson (Riverton, UT) JR

Angelina Ramirez (Riverdale/Kingsbridge Academy, NY)

100-Pounds

1-Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

2-Abigail Peterson (Denver, IA) SO

3-Justice Gutierrez (Pomona, CO) JR

4-Olivia Hernandez (OR) FR

5-Ysabelle Ocampo (New Haven, IN) SR

6-Paola Perez (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SO

7-Sky Ramos (Moanalua, HI) SR

8-Gabriella Lemus (Clovis, CA) FR

9-Noah Kovach (Azle, TX) SR

10-Cassidy McCallister (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) SR

11-Timi Coles (Bishop McCort, PA) FR

12-Kylee Ooton (OK) FR

13-Mya Beckett (Notre Dame, WI) SO

14-Angelina Qualtieri (Lenape Valley/Hopatcong, NJ) SR

15-Aniya Polk (Shaw, OH) SR

16-Ella Thomas (Poland Seminary, OH) SR

17-Katie Zimmerman (Hillcrest, UT) SR

18-Samantha Massey (Mount Markham, NY) FR

19-Jasmine Brucato (Alexander, NY) SR

20-Natalie Andrade (Hunderton Central, NJ) SO

21-Jenna Greer (PA) FR

22-Carson Robertson (Catawba Ridge, SC) SO

23-Alexandria Marin (Buchanan, CA) SO

24-Aileen Paniagua (North Salem, OR) SR

25-Kylie-Ann Thach (Eleanor Roosevelt, CA) SO

26-Lexi Wolk (Ste. Genevieve, MO) SO

27-Daniella Vazquez (Garces, CA) SO

28-Naiya Delos Santos (Taylor County, KY) JR

29-Natalie Roberson (Katy, TX) SR

30-Olivia Mancha (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) JR

HM:

Kylee Tran-Harris (Tulsa Union, OK) SO

Nora Ohnemus (Indianola, IA) JR

Rebecca Marin (Doral Academy, FL) SR

Nicole Abrego (Garden City, KS) SR

Isabella Cullen (Troy Buchanan, MO) JR

Cidney Schaffer (Lackawanna Trail, PA) SO

Krislynn Martinez (Maize South, KS)

Kassidy Davis (Adna, WA) FR

McKenzie Mantei (Dundee, MI) JR

Allie Procter (Lumpkin County, GA) FR

105-Pounds

1-Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

2-Emma Faczak (Bennett, CO) JR

3-Ryleigh Sturgill (TN) SR

4-Bella Manno (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

5-Amaya Hoku Kapihe (Kapolei, HI) JR

6-Ella Neibert (Indian Creek, IN) JR

7-Maisie Elliott (Sumner, WA) SO

8-Kirra Mitchell (Mt. De Sales, GA) SR

9-Peggy Susan Dean (Spring Studio, CO) SO

10-Angelica Serratos (Santa Ana, CA) JR

11-Marcia Nunez (Buchanan, CA) JR

12-Olivia Munson (Simi Valley, CA) JR

13-Aini Anderson (Holmen, WI) SR

14-Sophia Lazaro (Northview, CA) SO

15-Kennedy Hogan (St. Laurence, IL) FR

16-Kayne-Lin Chun (HI) FR

17-Maya Wong (Hawaii Baptist Academy, HI) JR

18-Kiana Lien (Mountain View, CA) JR

19-Vivienne Popaduic (Academy, NM) SO

20-Dilynn Albrecht (Milton, WI) JR

21-Lola Gonzales (Chatfield, CO) SR

22-Eva Bhattacharya (Menlo-Atherton, CA) SR

23-Serra Akyali (Phillips Academy, MA) JR

24-Remy Whitney (McCloud, OK) JR

25-Elise Albeso (Emerald Ridge, WA) SO

26-Cassidy O’Connell (Regis/Altoona, WI) JR

27-Ava Ocampo (New Haven, IN) FR

28-Rhilynn Tolzman (New Prague, MN) FR

29-Blythe Letters (Shaler, PA) JR

30-Tatianna Castillo (Lowell, MI) JR

HM:

Kaitlynn Fouty (Whiteland, IN) JR

Libertie Nigh (Urbana, OH) SR

Allessandra Toscano (El Paso Eastwood, TX) JR

Katelynn Dockery (Bryan, TX) JR

Tiffany Francisco (Western, FL) SR

Audrey Moore (Keller, TX) SR

Cordelia Martinez (San Antonio Madsion, TX) SR

Cameron Hodge (Cibolo Steele, TX) SO

Guilianna Latshaw (PA) FR

Farynn Rhees (MO) FR

Penelope Ayala (Manawa, HI) SO

Julie Gatto (Stafford, VA) JR

Finley Fourspring (Corry, PA) JR

Grace Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) SR

Jade Wilson (Abilene, KS) JR

110-Pounds

1-Sarissa Tucker (Midland, VA) SR

2-Christina Estrada (Buchanan, CA) SR

3-Kayla Batres (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

4-Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, PA) SO

5-Gabriella Conte (Hanover Park, NJ) SR

6-Summer Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

7-Riley Karwowski (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

8-Audrey Cunningham (TX) FR

9-Alicia Kenfack (Bismark Legacy, ND) SR

10-Daphney Gomez (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

11-Allison McDaniel (Falcon, CO) SO

12-Zolah Williams (Kearney, MO) SO

13-Grace Jawulski (Brandon, FL) SR

14-Josie Wilson (Abilene, KS) JR

15-Ashlynn Brokaw (Mount Vernon, OH) SR

16-Charlotte Nold (St. Viator, IL) SO

17-Aya Yoshitake (San Marino, CA) JR

18-Alexa Thomas (Badger, WI) JR

19-Isabella Thiel (Walsh Jesuit, OH) SO

20-Mia Forberg (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

21-Sophia Toscano (CA) FR

22-Lily Dizon (John H. Pitman, CA) SR

23-Serineh Crane (Hoover, CA) SR

24-Denni Bippes (University, WA) SO

25-Aro Ogle-Garza (Lucas Lovejoy, TX) SR

26-Adriana Yodice (Paramus Catholic, NJ) SO

27-Kayleigh Fernandez (Golden West, CA) SR

28-Lauren Echeverria (Crook County, OR) SO

29-Layla Ward (Oakland Tech, CA) SO

30-Sora Mae Bukoski (Penobscot County, ME)

HM:

Ayda Miller (Saint Croix Central, WI) JR

Kaila Tatekawa-Maes (Mililani, HI) JR

Brynlee Mooney (The Woodlands, TX) SO

Taylor Drake (Kuna, ID) SR

Yareli Flores (OK) FR

Renee Hudson (Mead, CO) SO

Nixie Schooler (Juneau-Douglas, AK) JR

Nicole Soldevilla (Borger, TX) SR

Mary Griffin (Melissa, TX) SR

Dakota Harris (Union, OK) SR

Lila Breedlove (Borger, TX) SR

Zoey Dodgers (Leyden, IL) SR

Katie Porcelli (Rocky Point, NY) SR

115-Pounds

1-Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

2-Aubree Gutierrez (Marina, CA) JR

3-Lyric Hetzer (OH) SO

4-Kinzie Williams (American Falls, ID) SR

5-Daynah Gomez (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

6-Morgan Hyland (Easton, PA) JR

7-Ali Svancara (Buhl, ID) SR

8-Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View, CO) SR

9-Jocelyn Danbe (River Dell, NJ) SR

10-Elizabeth Valenzuela-Smith (Pueblo Magnet, AZ) SR

11-Ladyn Hines (Barnesville, OH) SO

12-Kaylee Vera (Little Miami, OH) SO

13-Auriana Wakinekona (Kamehameha-Kapalama, HI) JR

14-Paris Soria (Los Altos, CA) SO

15-Alexandria Barskiy (West Brook, NJ) FR

16-Chloe Medlock (Putnam City West, OK) JR

17-Addison St. George (Rockwood Summit, MO) JR

18-Mabel Rogers (Republic, MO) SO

19-Chloe Skiles (Roxana Senior, IL) JR

20-Lillian Fonceca (Fremont, CA) JR

21-Isabella Fodera (Poway, CA) JR

22-Emma Baker (Lakeshore, MI) JR

23-Sophia Marie Gonzales (Clovis East, CA) JR

24-Lennah Monts (Bennington, KS) JR

25-Addison McGinness (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) JR

26-Camryn Gresham (Lakota East, OH) SR

27-Cadence Christensen (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, IA) SO

28-Stella Piazza (Hampshire, IL) SO

29-Justice Anthony (Parkersburg South, WV) SR

30-Katherine Cook (Freedom, WI) SR

HM:

Marlina Martinez (McNary, OR) SR

Erica Irvine (Don Bosco, IA) SR

Madelyn Little (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

Alia Baker (Klein Cain, TX) SR

Roselane D. Verrett (Monticello, MN) FR

Briella Portrey (Mead, WA) SO

120-Pounds

1-Taina McGowan (NJ) JR

2-Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR

3-Reagan Mathers (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

4-Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, IL) SR

5-Trinity Garza (Buchanan, CA) SO

6-Maila Ottow (Snohomish, WA) SR

7-Hepua Salter (Kapalama, HI) SR

8-Elle Changaris (High Point Regional, NJ) JR

9-Corynne McNulty (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

10-Emma Grimes (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

11-Violet Diaz (Denver, IA) SR

12-Olivia Kearns (Shippensburg, PA) JR

13-Mikayla Perkins (Whiteland, IN) JR

14-Valerie McAnelly (Soldotna, AK) SR

15-Gail Sullivan (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

16-Alexa Smith (Orange Lutheran, CA) SO

17-Khole Perez (Glenbard West, IL) JR

18-Xuan Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR

19-Ember Zupanc (WI) FR

20-McKinzee Mills (Huntington, OH) SO

21-Lilly Quintanilla (Thermopolis, WY) SR

22-Tegan Robertson (Ridge View, IA) SR

23-Tatianna Irizarry (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SR

24-Mila Juarez (San Marcos, TX) SR

25-Julia Lugabihl (OH) FR

26-Alexia Hernandez (Rio Mesa, CA) SO

27-Timmery Condit (Pomona, CO) SO

28-Apphia Gutierrez (Perry, AZ) JR

29-Kendal Haynie (Wakulla, FL) JR

30-Katharine Virgilio (Brunswick, MD) JR

HM:

Kailee Miller (Cleveland, TN) SO

Vivienne Yarbrough (TX) FR

Jade Hardee (Anderson, IL) JR

Abigail Stettler (Central Dauphin, PA) JR

Demetria Griffin (Hope Academy, IL) SO

Kylee Trostle (Elco, PA) SR

Cora Stewart (Port Washington, WI) SO

Brielynn Jackson (Gardner Edgerton, KS) SO

125-Pounds

1-Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) SR

2-Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, CA) JR

3-Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, TX) JR

4-Marie Sharp (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

5-Mackenzie Carder (Olentangy Orange, OH) SR

6-Nahenahe Kalamau (Moanalua, HI) SR

7-Raenah Smith (Easton, PA) SR

8-Neve O’Byrne (Garnet Valley, PA) JR

9-Winter West (Bonney Lake, WA) JR

10-Lucia Ranieri (Roselle Park, NJ) JR

11-Harper Schwettman (CO) FR

12-Presley Beard (Derby, KS) SO

13-Aleia Apostol (Poway, CA) SO

14-Hannah Naccarati-Cholo (Basha, AZ) JR

15-McKenna Wilson (Union, OK) JR

16-Cami Leng (Marysville, OH) SR

17-Victoria Carbonaro (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

18-Khiry Reese (Rosewood, NC) SR

19-Ella Henning (Walker-Hackensack, MN) JR

20-Mary Minogue (Libertyville, IL) SR

21-Malia Griffin (Melissa, TX) SR

22-Remington Zimmerer (Regis Jesuit, CO) SR

23-Phoebe Richers (TX) JR

24-Charli Raymond (Simley, MN) SR

25-Aariona Strader (Pine Richland, PA) JR

26-Madalyn Deiter (Great Falls CMR, MT) SR

27-Chloe Ross (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SO

28-Charlee Noah (Tri-Valley, ID) JR

29-Lila Krull (Miamisburg, OH) SR

30-Nevada Wildheart (Rossview, TN) SR

HM:

Lucy Clarno (Dripping Spring, TX) JR

Rio Rening (CA) FR

Braelyn Troxell (Colony, AK) SR

Morgan Johnson (Deforest, WI) SO

Kaydence Golding (Lisbon, ND) SO

Ranelle Smith (Westmoore, OK) SR

Addison Bernstein (Orland, CA) SR

Maya Fiodorova (Reed, NV) SR

Melanie Medrano (Bentonville, AR) JR

Ellie Westerman (Eagan, MN) SR

Amelia Nidela-Polanin (Hampshire, IL) SR

Nova Estrada (North Bay Haven, SC) FR

Lilly McCleary (Lone Jack, MO) SR

Temperance Lowe (North Kansas City, MO) SR

Dakota Athey (Bay Port, WI) SR

Tiana Crawford (Rockwall Heath, TX) JR

130-Pounds

1-Hailey Worden (SLAM! Academy, NV) FR

2-Sobina Clendaniel (Seward, AK) SR

3-Lauren Samuel (NC) FR

4-Rachel Garcia (OK) FR

5-Kayla Moroschan (Chippewa, OH) SR

6-Carolyne Geckler (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

7-Haley Smarsh (Moon Area, PA) SR

8-Emma Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

9-Anastasia Rodnikova (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

10-Riley Drennan (McKinney, TX) SR

11-Ariella Dobin (Glenbrook North, IL) SR

12-Zaylyn Woods (Azle, TX) SO

13-Daelin Cody (Princeton, WI) JR

14-Finley Evjen (Canton, SD) SO

15-Corabella Wesley (Hobart, IN) SO

16-Sara Pauls (Minisink Valley, NY) JR

17-Chloe Pearce (Rancho Bernardo, CA) SR

18-Sophia Fodera (Poway, CA) SR

19-Camille Torres (Brawley, CA) SR

20-Chesney Bartoszek (Wrightstown, WI) SR

21-Sara McLaughlin (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SR

22-Caitlin Maragioglio (Bellport, NY) SR

23-Mackinzie Brewer (Fulton, MO) JR

24-Kyah Leyba (Broken Arrow, OK) JR

25-Ramsey Brandenburg (Janesville Parker, WI) SO

26-Claire Lancaster (Norman, OK) JR

27-Jocelynn Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

28-Arianna Ruiz (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) JR

29-Caly Rodriguez (Brandon, FL) JR

30-Lilli Cooper (Denver, IA) JR

HM:

Amy Kate Erikson (Niskayuna-Schenectady, NY) SR

Gabriella Frankian (Glen Falls, NY) JR

Marley Nelson (Santa Ana, CA) SR

Janali Gonzalez (Highland, CA) SO

Avaeh Smith (Lewis Central, IA) SR

Avery Fitzgerald (Rockwall, TX) JR

Georgia Smith (Eddyville, IA) JR

Kassie Sapp (Whitehall, MI) JR

135-Pounds

1-Emma Bacon (FL) SR

2-Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, TX) SR

3-Camila Torres (Yuma, AZ) JR

4-Kaison Miller (Norton Community, KS) JR

5-Chloe Wehry (Sartwell-St. Stephen, MN) SR

6-Bella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) SR

7-Caroline Hilton (Cleveland, TN) JR

8-Brooklyn Perez (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

9-Kailin Sebert (Allen, TX) SR

10-Mila Mantanona (Palm Desert, CA) SO

11-Olivia Bezdecik (Jerome, ID) SR

12-Eva Garcia (Marina, CA) SR

13-Rain Scott (Oak Forest, IL) SO

14-Sussette Bell (Etiwanda, CA) SR

15-Noli Paddock (Chatauqua Lake, NY) JR

16-Sofia Hoegemeyer (Millard West, NE) SR

17-Ava Strayer (Crown Point, IN) SO

18-Talea Guntrum (Steubenville, OH) SR

19-Madelyn Medrano (Bentonville, AR) FR

20-Shannon Logue (Bishop Shanahan, PA) JR

21-Eila Schultz (Severance, CO) JR

22-Lily Massenzio (St. Mary, NJ) JR

23-Sheyna Cruz (Paulsboro, NJ) JR

24-Lamiah Berry (Absegami, NJ) SR

25-Jauzlyean Gray (Fort Osage, MO) SO

26-Kit Alsaker (Waunakee, WI) JR

27-Faye Schachtner (New Richmond, WI) SO

28-Ella Hughes (Jefferson, GA) SR

29-Annabella Nelson (WI) FR

30-Aryanna Geiger (Jacobs, IL) SO

HM:

Tiffany Breshears (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

Brylee Colwell (Eastmark, AZ) SR

Marisa Iturrino (Carrollton Creekview, TX) JR

Addison Brown (Waynesville, MO) JR

Avery Colvin (Roy, UT) SO

Kimber Alford (Daphne, AL) SR

Loyalty Lockett (Stillwater, OK) JR

Cecilia Verrilli (New York Military Academy, NY) SO

Brielle Park (Linn-Marr, IA) SR

140-Pounds

1-Gray Joyce (KS) SO

2-Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, IN) SR

3-Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

4-Ema Durst (Sycamore, IL) SR

5-Keanna Conrad (Blackfoot, ID) SR

6-Clover Williams (Edmond North, OK) SR

7-Sarah Pearson (Downingtown West, PA) SR

8-Saige McCleery (Sumner, WA) SR

9-Harlow Skenandore (Pulaski, WI) SR

10-Ava Johnson (Clarksville, TN) SR

11-Ki’Morah Cathey (Union, OK) FR

12-Dulcy Martinez (Central Catholic, CA) SR

13-Brynlee Lutz (Wasilla, AK) SR

14-Paisley Morrison (Winter Lakes, OR) JR

15-Ava Turner (Preston, WV) JR

16-Katie Davidson (WI) FR

17-Teagan Carritt (Logan-Magnolia, IA) JR

18-Jenny Gautreau (Owen J. Roberts) JR

19-Sasha Williams (Edmond North, OK) JR

20-Erin Delling (Parkway Central, MO) JR

21-Ariel Biggs (Fort Osage, MO) SO

22-Karis Butler (Almira Coulee Hartline, WA) SO

23-Kiera Depinet (Seneca East, OH) SR

24-Kelcie Luker (Tulsa Union, OK) JR

25-Dalilah Coyle (Henrietta, TX) SR

26-Franky Groom (North Crawford, WI) SR

27-Lily Weinreich (Clarinda, IA) JR

28-Giancarla Garduno (St. Ignatius, IL) SR

29-Sophia Hoeme (Manhattan, KS) SR

30-Erika Sleznikow (Marshfield, WI) SR

HM:

Gabriella Martinez (Klein Collins, TX) SR

Gage Vaughn (Caddo, OK) SR

Madison Watts (Sumner, WA) SR

Sarai Cortez (Gilroy, CA) JR

Jordyn Campbell (Yutan, NE) SR

Stella Pettit (Freedom, WI) JR

Corey Harris (Union, OK) SO

Kalia Luafalemana-Haney (Farrington, HI) JR

Carleigh Clark (OK) FR

Payton Helmin (Milaca-Faith Christian, MN) SO

145-Pounds

1-Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

2-Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, WI) SR

3-Eve Skrocki (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

4-Audrey Robinson (Crater, OR) JR

5-Hayden Bratland (Ankeny, IA) SR

6-Emily Beckley (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

7-Emma Antoni (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

8-Camilla Hathaway (Mt. Lebanon, PA) SO

9-Kesi Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) JR

10-Jestinah Solomua (Corona, CA) SR

11-Jayci Shelton (Centralia, MO) SR

12-Zoe Delgado (Florida Christian School, FL) SO

13-Yamilett Cortez (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

14-Kimberly Munoz (Berks Catholic, PA) SO

15-Layla Risler (Mondovi, WI) JR

16-Delaney Dixon (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

17-Victoria Alvarado (Warwick Valley, NY) SR

18-Kaylee James (Carthage, MO) JR

19-Keely Fallert (Ste. Genevieve, MO) SR

20-Jameson Strickland (Sun Valley, PA) SR

21-Jade Chloe Johnson (Western, IN) JR

22-Naomi Gearheart (Crestview, OH) SR

23-Jammie Krah (Ankeny, IA) JR

24-Meadow Mahlmeister (Billings Senior, MT) SR

25-Taniah Borney (Eagan, MN) SR

26-Kylee Wicklund (Lake Stevens, WA) SR

27-Lyla Kasztner (Olympic Heights, FL) JR

28-Giavonna Good (Northridge, UT) JR

29-Amelia Toomey (Tioga, NY) SR

30-Haru Duus (Fremont, CA) JR

HM:

Makenzie Harbour (Shenendehowa, NY) SR

Leann Cory (Collinsville, IL) SR

Kamryn Bourbon (Nixa, MO) JR

Reese Thomas (Jonathan Adler, OH) SO

Sarah Rickenbach (Hot Springs, SD) SR

Winry Yaggie (Yankton, SD) SO

Andie Gibson (Beatrice, NE) SR

Michelle Gavilanes (Nutley, NJ) JR

Taylor Thiele (Immaculata, NJ) JR

155-Pounds

1-Ella Poalillo (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

2-Alexis Penley (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

3-Symone Jewell (Northgate, CA) SR

4-Matilda Hruby (Brighton, CO) SR

5-Julia Araujo (Bismarck, ND) SR

6-Mia O’Farrill (State College, PA) FR

7-Janiya Johnson (TN) SR

8-Natalie Blanco (Chino, CA) SR

9-KyLee Tibbs (Gahanna Lincoln, OH) SR

10-Leolyn Karnowski (Wamego, KS) SO

11-Ava Guilmette (Shenendehowa, NY) JR

12-Laila Hustoles (El Reno, OK) JR

13-Aisha Williams Bautista (Lewisville Flower Mound, TX) SR

14-Cece Rock (Luverne, MN) SR

15-Scarlett Yeager (Maize, KS) SO

16-Maddison Miller (Honesdale, PA) JR

17-Olivia Faust (Buchanan, CA) JR

18-Julie Cimarusti (West Covina, CA) SR

19-Joanna Henry (Austin Vandegrift, TX) JR

20-Maria Imhauser (Hillsborough, NJ) SR

21-Christal Desir (Forest Hill, FL) SR

22-Heather Butler (Shades Valley, AL) JR

23-Bella Carlson (Forest Lake, MN) SR

24-Courtney Kotish (Buffalo, MN) SR

25-Brynlee Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) JR

26-Allison Garbacz (South Elgin, IL) JR

27-Claire Guydon (The Woodlands, TX) SR

28-Vivienne Legato (Archbold, OH) JR

29-Lillian Hendricks (Greeneview, OH) SR

30-Ivana Cuellar (Downey, CA) SR

HM:

Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley, SD) SR

Amelia Soltis (Mt. Horeb/Barneveld, WI) SR

Roxy Sheen (Buhl, ID) SR

Sarah Eddy (Rock Springs, WY) SR

Emma Shephard (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

Elizabeth Yelle (Azle, TX) SR

Kaitlyn Young (Shenendehowa, NY) SR

Victoria Barragan (Imperial, CA) SO

Ennis Coakley (Sunlake, FL) JR

Eleanor Robertson (Franklin Community, IN) JR

Adelynn McKenzie (OH)

Jayda Miller (Crown Point, IN) JR

Gianna Munifo (CA) SO

Jayda Miller (Crown Point, IN) JR

Josylyn Glass (Sheldon, CA) SO

Eila Barbour (Lane, IL) SO

170-Pounds

1-Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI) SR

2-Siobhan Flanner (Shawnee Mission South, KS) JR

3-Ciyanna Okocha (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

4-Remington LaFlamme (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

5-Sarah Pulk (Badger, MN) SR

6-Rylynn Keziah (Parkwood, NC) JR

7-Amaila Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) JR

8-Juliet Alt (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR

9-Jadyn Pense (St. Helens, OR) SR

10-Laynie Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) SR

11-Areli Rodriguez (Alisal, CA) SR

12-Regan Jensen (Algona, IA) JR

13-Mya Dobrinski (Stillwater, OK) JR

14-Hayden Manning (Abington Heights, PA) SO

15-Tiffany Bell (Orange Vista, CA) JR

16-Adeline Reece (Central Catholic, CA) JR

17-Isabelle Rodela (Jefferson, OR) SR

18-Ari Jacobson (Hazen, WA) SR

19-Molly Olague (Skyline, ID) SR

20-Payton Temple (Central, IL) SR

21-Anna Fischer (Ste. Genevieve, MO) SR

22-Emily Brixey (Willard, MO) SR

23-Sara Martinez Lopera (Kelly, IL) SR

24-Emily Carvalho (Redwood, CA) SR

25-Isabella McFarlane (King, FL) SR

26-Chloe Gatrost (Centennial, AZ) SR

27-Keishara Tulloch (Uniondale, NY) SR

28-Samya Bazile (Pacifica/Oxnard, CA) SR

29-Iliana Salazar (Jay, OK) SO

30-Ashlee Motes (Morrison, OK) JR

HM:

Ava Pfab (Western Dubuque, IA) SR

Payton Traynor (Johnston, IA) JR

Reghan Koch (Austintown Fitch, OH) JR

Emmyjane Bragg (Poway, CA) JR

Temprance Watson (Buffalo, MO) SO

Hannah Crowe (Franklin County, GA) JR

Sophia Lopez (Upland, CA) JR

Alyvia Edwards (Wagoner, OK) JR

190-Pounds

1-Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) SR

2-Tevia Nau Rarick (Westlake, UT) JR

3-Olivia Kemp (Carleton Airport, MI) SR

4-Ava Asing (Moanalua, HI) SR

5-Kaylee Thompson (KS) FR

6-Parker Wynn (Sulphur, OK) SO

7-Carli Vargas (Kearney, MO) SR

8-Samantha Diehl (Hampshire, IL) JR

9-Zeinab Mourad (Douglas, FL) SO

10-Princess Saili (WA) FR

11-Autumn Jones (Edmond North, OK) FR

12-Tynsley Leonard (Maize, KS) SO

13-Jaida Kuntz (Richmond Foster, TX) JR

14-JayaShree Bray (Omaha North, NE) SR

15-Cambree Anderson (Bismarck, ND) SR

16-Ashley Hoffman (Central Dauphin, PA) JR

17-Brianna Sandoval (Bound Brook, NJ) JR

18-Bentley Betts (Robertsdale, AL) JR

19-Tasi Maumausolo Matagi (Nipomo, CA) JR

20-Olivia Martinez (Rochester Mayo, MN) SO

21-Gyssell Andrade (Morristown, NJ) JR

22-Kimyra Patrick (Plainfield South, IL) SO

23-Charli Rea (Northwestern, PA) SO

24-Alexis Storsved (Mandan, ND) SR

25-Addison Arvdal (Sutherland, NE) SR

26-Tessalynn Goodner (Putnam City, OK) SR

27-Braya Andrews (Deer Valley, AZ) SR

28-Vida Cienega (Everett, WA) JR

29-Hi’ilei Tuikolongahau (Kamehameha, HI) JR

30-Estefany Caballero (Orange, CA) SR

HM:

Kloe Knutson (Louisville, NE) JR

Jazmyn Garcia (Scottsbluff, NE) SR

Anna Gann (Thompson, AL) JR

Nevaeh Williamson (Southern Lee, SC) SR

Makayla Vasser (Union County, SC) SR

Riley Samarripa (McLoud, OK) JR

Megan Weil (Burns, OR) JR

Lane Harrington (Strath Haven, PA) SR

Blake Baker (All Saints, TX) SR

Madeline Sorensen (Eau Claire North, WI) SR

Bryn Schmidt (New London, WI) SO

Wema Laktari (Lewisville Flower Mound, TX) SR

Faith Stevenson (Liberty, AZ) SR

207-Pounds

1-Lyla Hensen (Hudson, MI) FR

2-Abigail Lacy (Oologah, OK) JR

3-Lulu Kirk (Shawnee Mission South, KS) JR

4-Vivianna Scott (St. Helens, OR) JR

5-Kenzie Barrett (South Dade, FL) JR

6-Kimura Hutter (Adams-Friendship, WI) SR

7-Sandra Takara (Buena Vita, NE) SR

8-Courtney Walls (Rock Island, IL) SR

9-Riley Alborn (Carrollton, OH) SR

10-Ella Taylor (Cary, NC) SR

11-Makayla Ocean (Archbishop McCarthy, FL) SR

12-Ava Gregg (Shaker, NY) SO

13-Faith Jones (Lumpkin County, GA) JR

14-Mercedes Kruse (West De Pere, WI) JR

15-Shaylee Calloway (Beatrice, NE) SR

16-Charley Timms (Reed, NV) SR

17-Henessis Villagrana (Romeoville, IL) SR

18-Marley Dickinson (Natrona County, WY) SR

19-Autumn King (Bay Port, WI) SR

20-Emelia Reyes (Prairie, Cedar Rapids, IA) SR

21-Nancy Hernandez (Hiram Johnson, CA) SR

22-Teagan Moise (Camarillo, CA) SR

23-Noelani Knott (Dallastown, PA) SR

24-Savada Kitchen (Brevard, NC) JR

25-Sadie Kinsella (Kaneland, IL) SR

26-Jaylene Dealba (Aurora East, IL) SO

27-Keleigh Russell-Smith (Eagle, ID) JR

28-Brianna White (Ponderosa, CO) SO

29-Kaydence Sander (Rock Springs, WY) JR

30-Caroline Cerro (Auburn, AL) SR

235-Pounds

1-Racheal Adolphe (North Central, IN) JR

2-Gia Coons (Orange Vista, CA) JR

3-Taya Maumausolo Matagi (Nipomo, CA) JR

4-Alyciana Rogers (Liberty Hill, TX) SR

5-Peyton Mullin (Dundee, NY) SR

6-Caylee Rivera (Bloomfield, NM) JR

7-Maycee Hales (Box Elder, UT) JR

8-Eden Hach (Watertown, SD) SR

9-Angela Bereuter (Holt, MO) JR

10-Moriah Parker (Gallatin, MO) JR

11-Jeralyn Spear (Troy Buchanan, MO) SR

12-Brielle Williams (Lawton, OK) SR

13-Rebekah Ramirez (Lockport Township, IL) SR

14-Evelyn Sheer (Hazelton Area, PA) SO

15-Shelby Wells (Comal Pieper, TX) SR

16-Paige Wainscott (Edmond North, OK) JR

17-Marley Smith (Lassen, CA) JR

18-Jenna Chapman (Albert Gallatin, PA) JR

19-Dharma Aguilar Tencle (Seymour, IN) JR

20-Jayleigh Holler (Franklin Central, IN) SR

21-Keely Allen (Greenfield-Central, IN) SR

22-Jasmine Enriquez (Sycamore, IL) SR

23-Karrine Jacobs (Shepard, IL) SR

24-Lillian Drews (Blaine, MN) SR

25-Khloe Henshaw (Gulf Shores, AL) JR

26-Brooke Steinbacher (Columbia City, IN) SO

27-Asreilla Wallace (Glenbard North, IL) SR

28-Molly Marty (Olathe North, KS) SR

29-Jenisty Ongosia (Lincoln, WA) SR

30-Aniya Smith (Mason City, IA) SR

HM:

Octavia Hill (Omaha North, NE) JR

Mekialla Mauvais (Freedom, FL) SR

Katelynn Holt (Harmony, FL) JR

Sage Dzeladini (North Scott, IA) SR

Ava Potter (Fort Dodge, IA) SO

Makayla Brianvil (Lincoln Park Academy, FL) SR

Brooklyn Snyder (Bancroft-Rosalie, NE) JR

Camila Halaby-Bravo (Florida Christian School, FL) SR

Anastasia Crum (IL) FR