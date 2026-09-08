Vote: Who Was the New Jersey High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sep. 5)

High school football season continues in the state of New Jersey, and there were more top performers in Aug. 31-Sep. 5.

Penns Grove's Jaivon Thomas rushed for almost 300 yards, Rancocas Valley's Zach Merhar threw for over 300 yards, and Glassboro freshman Bryson Daniels looked poised in the pocket.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI New Jersey Football Player of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Devin McMillan of Hoboken.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week.

Jaivon Thomas, Penns Grove

Thomas, a freshman running back, had 12 carries for 290 rushing yards and three touchdowns, along with an interception on defense, in Penns Grove's 48-20 victory over Buena.

Zach Merhar, Rancocas Valley

Merhar, a junior quarterback, completed 12 of 16 passes for 301 yards and five touchdowns in Rancocas Valley's 47-0 shutout win over Delsea.

Michael McQueen, Rancocas Valley

In the same game, the senior wide receiver McQueen hauled in five catches for 137 receiving yards and three touchdowns for the Red Devils.

Bryson Daniels, Glassboro

Daniels, a freshman quarterback, went 16-of-21 for 226 passing yards and four touchdowns in Glassboro's 38-6 victory over Mainland Regional.

Dale Thomas, Woodbury

Thomas, a senior running back, had 10 carries for 176 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Woodbury's 53-8 win over Pitman.

Zach Miceli, Old Tappan

Miceli, a senior quarterback, ran for four touchdowns and 184 yards while throwing for 157 yards in Old Tappan's 35-26 victory over Ramapo.

Nymir Daily, Camden Catholic

Daily, a senior running back, went off with 31 carries for 305 yards and four touchdowns in Camden Catholic's 26-20 win over Riverside.

Lamar Smith, Gateway

Smith, a senior running back, was also stellar with 30 carries for 344 rushing yards and three touchdowns, along with a sack on defense, in Gateway's close 38-37 victory over Bishop Eustace Prep.

Arique Fleming, Elizabeth

Fleming, a senior quarterback, went 17-of-23 for 270 passing yards and three touchdowns in Elizabeth's 43-20 win over Plainfield.

Nazir Doughty, West Orange

Doughty, a senior wide receiver, hauled in five receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns in West Orange's 48-0 shutout victory over Livingston.

Aiden Noblecilia, South Plainfield

Noblecilia, a senior EDGE, registered 13 tackles, six TFLs, and two sacks in South Plainfield's 20-10 win over North Plainfield.

Owen Lieberwirth, West Morris Mendham

Lieberwirth, a senior, had a dominant two-way performance with 17 carries for 187 rushing yards and two touchdowns on offense, along with 16 tackles and three TFLs in West Morris Mendham's 20-13 victory over Parsippany Hills.